Wrongful death lawsuit filed in 2020 Evansville Police involved shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the city of Evansville and Police Chief Billy Bolin for the November 2020 shooting of 33-year-old Rodriquez Pam .

On November 8, 2020, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Cherry Street after a 911 caller reported that a man was pointing a gun at her dog and then at her. Evansville Police Sergeant Nick Winsett said Pam pointed a gun at officers and then two officers shot him. Pam was declared dead at the scene.

The lawsuit alleges that the crime scene was altered to make it appear as though Pam was holding the gun for crime scene photos. The lawsuit also says that Pam was complying with the officer’s command and did not have a gun in his hand at the time of the shooting.

Although a handgun was found at the scene, the lawsuit says it was not loaded. According to the lawsuit, Pam had a BAC level of 0.310 at the time of his death and he may have had trouble understanding the officer’s command. The lawsuit claims officers failed to recognize Pam was intoxicated or in a mental health crisis when responding to the 911 call.

Pam’s family did not include a dollar amount in the lawsuit. Pam is survived by five children and his parents.

You can read the full lawsuit in the window below:

