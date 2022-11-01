ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree selected

By Ryan Newton
NEW YORK (NBC) – The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been selected. The Norway spruce from Queensbury, New York, will become the most famous Christmas tree in the land.

The tree will be cut down on Thursday, Nov. 10 and arrive in New York City on Saturday, Nov. 12. Workers are already busy preparing the tree to be moved.

After arriving, the tree will be wrapped with more than 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights and crowned with a Swarovski star.

The official lighting will take place during the live broadcast of “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The broadcast will be live on KSN and NBC.

The Rockefeller tree will be on display until mid-January.

