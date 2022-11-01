Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Guns Arrive In Fallout 4 Thanks To Modders
Thanks to the technical wizardry of hard-working modders, you can now add a portion of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's vast arsenal to your Fallout 4 game. As spotted by Eurogamer, the mods are from the modder WarfightersWorkshop, who has been hard at work modding in Call of Duty weapons into Fallout 4 for a long time. The mods attempt to duplicate the feel, model, and customizability of the weapons into Fallout 4, going so far as into import sounds from Call of Duty to make sure the feel is just right.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gun Attachments Are Making Weapons Worse, Players Suggest
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launched on October 28 with an overhauled Gunsmith customization feature, but despite all the attachment options available, some players are now suggesting too many add-ons are making their guns worse. Modern Warfare 2's Gunsmith dials the customization back this year with a limit of...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Free With Xbox Series S For A Limited Time
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has emerged as one of the hottest games of the year, and if you're looking to join that action and the current generation of gaming, then get ready for some good news. Over on Target, purchasing an Xbox Series S console will add a free digital copy of Modern Warfare II. Since the game costs $70 on its own, you're essentially getting the Xbox Series S for only $230. That's quite the deal.
Gamespot
17 Things Modern Warfare 2 Players Discovered So Far
17 Things Modern Warfare 2 Players Discovered So Far. From cheesing XP to level quickly, to the new slide cancel, and finding strange places to hang off of, the Modern Warfare 2 community has been hard at work testing multiplayer while waiting for Warzone 2.0. Here’s what you’ve found so far.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Believe Easter Egg Teases Second Warzone Map
Call of Duty players will soon be dropping onto the new Al Mazrah battle royale map, as Warzone 2.0 launches on November 16 with the start of Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2. However, a campaign Easter egg already has some players feeling confident in the location of a second Warzone map that could be arriving after Al Mazrah.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Update Brings Back Attachment Tuning
Infinity Ward has reintroduced a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II feature that was previously causing the game to crash in some scenarios. The studio said on Twitter that it has brought back attachment tuning to the multiplayer shooter, noting that more details will be announced later today, November 4.
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Start Times And Details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 recently launched on October 28, but the Season 1 update is just weeks away, and this inaugural season will include the arrival of Warzone's sequel and new DMZ mode. Here is everything we know so far about the big update. Call of Duty Season...
Gamespot
Infinity Ward Fixes Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Confusion | GameSpot News
Did you pick up the Modern Warfare Vault Edition? Good news! You’re getting 10 hours of double xp and double weapons xp tokens. Initially this offer was only available to purchasers of the Vault edition that picked up the game via one of the previous, recent Call of Duty titles: Modern Warfare 2019, Black Ops Cold War, or Vanguard.
Gamespot
All Call Of Duty: MW2 Vault Edition Owners Are Getting Lots Of Double XP
Activision has announced a special bonus for everyone who bought the most expensive version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The company said on Twitter that everyone who owns the $100 Vault edition of the game will get 10 hours of double XP tokens and 10 hours of double weapon XP tokens.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: MW2, Warzone 2, And Mobile Adding Pogba, Neymar Jr., and Messi
As rumored, the a trio of famous footballers are heading to Call of Duty. Activision officially announced that Paul Pogba, Neymar Jr., and Lionel Messi are "suiting up" for Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2.0, and Call of Duty. Mobile. This presumably means they will be playable characters in those titles.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: MW2 Composer Says Soundtrack Does Not Meet Her "Artistic Intent"
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II composer Sarah Schachner has distanced herself from the game's upcoming soundtrack release, saying the forthcoming album does not meet her "artistic intent." She also said she is leaving Modern Warfare and Warzone behind due to a poor working condition with the game's audio director.
Gamespot
Halo Infinite's Winter Update Is Bringing Heaps Of Weapon Balance Changes
343 Industries has revealed more about the Halo Infinite Winter Update that's scheduled to drop on November 8, this time introducing a whole lot of weapon balance fixes that'll be coming to the sandbox mode. A few weapons will be getting buffs to encourage players to use them more, while overperforming weapons will see small nerfs--here's what's changing.
Gamespot
Fortnite: Where To Talk To Characters And Deliver The Herald's Warning
Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4 has been teasing the arrival of The Herald skin for a while now, and it's finally in-game for you to unlock. However, before you can get your hands on it, you'll need to complete a variety of Herald Quests, which will also net you some unique cosmetics related to the antagonist. One such quest asks you to set off across the island to deliver The Herald's warning. Here's how to find all three NPCs and complete the quest.
Gamespot
Apex Legends' Catalyst Chaotically Upends The Battle Royale's Most Consistent Element: Doors
I love Catalyst a lot, and it very well could be the recency bias talking, but she's my favorite of the new playable characters added to Apex Legends during the battle royale's fourth year. The ferrofluid-wielding defender isn't a force to be reckoned with--Catalyst won't be breaking the competitive meta anytime soon--and her story hasn't posed any groundbreaking lore ramifications yet. But none of that matters when Catalyst plays a lot like the legends added in Year 3, all of whom celebrate the best part of Titanfall 2's legacy: A first-person shooter doesn't have to make practical sense to be a whole lot of chaotic and joyful fun.
Gamespot
This God Of War Ragnarok PS5 Vs. PS4 Graphics Comparison Video Reveals The Differences
Sony's next big PlayStation exclusive, God of War Ragnarok, launches on November 9 for PS4 and PS5. You might be wondering how the game compares for the two consoles. We've already heard the PS4 version makes the console sound like a jet engine, but what about the graphics?. GameSpot has...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2's Newest Hero, Ramattra, Is An Omnic Anti-Hero And A Key Part Of The Game's Next Chapter
As a part of the Overwatch League Grand Finals, Activision Blizzard has revealed the next hero coming to Overwatch 2. Ramattra is an omnic radicalized by the Omnic Crisis--the war that directly led to Overwatch's formation--and humanity's mistreatment of his people. However, rather than join the Agents of Overwatch in their attempts to bring peace to both sides, Ramattra is more interested in enacting his own brand of justice, putting him at odds with the organization.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2's Next Hero Will Be Revealed At The Overwatch League Grand Finals
It's been a month since Overwatch 2 launched on October 5, and Activision Blizzard is gearing up to show off the next new hero. "An early look" at the next Overwatch 2 hero will happen during the Overwatch League Grand Finals on November 4. Players can catch the OWL 2022...
Gamespot
GTA Online Is All About Heists This Month
Heists are one of the best parts of GTA Online, and Rockstar is going all-in on them in November. This week's GTA Online update adds the Heists Event, which gives players special rewards and bonuses for playing the game's handful of heists. Players can earn 2X GTA$ and RP on...
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Season 19 Will Enhance Some Abilities And Nerf A Few Hunter Supers
This year has seen some big changes introduce to Destiny 2's various subclass abilities, with these distinct sets of power building on the ideas introduced with Stasis in 2020's Beyond Light expansion. Void was the first subclass to receive a 3.0 overhaul, and with the launch of The Witch Queen expansion this year, Solar also received a hefty upgrade. Season of Plunder introduced Arc 3.0 to Destiny 2 players, and now that the three original subclasses have been reworked, more fine-tuning is on the way.
Gamespot
Ubisoft Games Could Be Returning To Steam
It looks like Ubisoft's games could be coming back to the Steam platform after several years of being off of it. One such game could be Assassin's Creed Valhalla. A Github user by the name of YoobieRe discovered that the source code for the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ubisoft Connect page has been recently updated and now contains the word "Steam." Specifically, it reads, "Internal Dev/QC - Assassin's Creed Valhalla [STEAM]."
