Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4 has been teasing the arrival of The Herald skin for a while now, and it's finally in-game for you to unlock. However, before you can get your hands on it, you'll need to complete a variety of Herald Quests, which will also net you some unique cosmetics related to the antagonist. One such quest asks you to set off across the island to deliver The Herald's warning. Here's how to find all three NPCs and complete the quest.

1 DAY AGO