wmay.com
Illinois candidates collect endorsements ahead of election
(The Center Square) – Politicians running for office in Illinois are lining up endorsements ahead of next week’s election. In the Illinois gubernatorial race, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker has picked up endorsements from the Chicago Tribune, former President Barack Obama, and Secretary of State Jesse White, among others.
Effingham Radio
Threats Of Violence, Controversial Ads Mark Final Days Of Illinois’ Gubernatorial Race
Things are heating up in Illinois’ gubernatorial race just days before the Nov. 8 election. Late last month, a man left a threatening voicemail for gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, saying he would mutilate and kill Bailey and his family. Gov. J.B. Pritzker condemned such threats, saying on Twitter it’s unacceptable and hate has no home in Illinois. Bailey agreed with Pritzker, saying such threats should never be tolerated.
What is Amendment 1 on the Ballot in Illinois? Here's What to Know About the Proposal
As Illinois voters head to the polls for the general election, they'll be asked to vote on a potential amendment to the state's constitution known as the "Workers' Rights Amendment." But what exactly is it and what would it change?. The amendment will ask voters whether they wish to establish...
WAND TV
Bailey votes as election day approaches
CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Republican candidate for governor State Senator Darren Bailey voted Thursday in Clay County with his wife Cindy. Senator Bailey is serving his first term as a State Senator and has previously served in the Illinois House. He is running against first term Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker.
WIFR
Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
fordcountychronicle.com
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Illinois state report card shows poor results from lockdowns
Every year the Illinois State Board of Education releases the state’s report card, an annual report on how well our schools are doing. The report includes information on several topics from graduation rates and class sizes to the results of standardized tests taken by students. This year’s report card revealed some disturbing results about the learning loss that occurred while schools were shut down by COVID lockdowns.
NBC Chicago
What Changes if the Illinois Workers Rights Amendment Passes, and When Would it Take Effect?
When Illinois voters step into the booth on Nov. 8, the very first thing that will appear at the top of their ballot is a constitutional amendment called the “Worker’s Rights Amendment.”. The measure, passed by the Illinois General Assembly in 2021, would codify the right of workers...
videtteonline.com
Pritzker, Durbin speak on ISU's campus to endorse Chung, Koehler, encourage voting
Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Dick Durbin spoke Wednesday afternoon on Illinois State University's quad to endorse Illinois state representative candidate Sharon Chung and state senator Dave Koehler and encourage young people to vote. The candidates spoke about topics including funding for education and abortion rights. Pritzker began by endorsing...
Can you trust what Illinois is telling you about Amendment 1?
Now they’re trying to sneak through another Constitutional Amendment. Which begs the question, why not just pass a law? A Constitutional Amendment is a BIG step.
advantagenews.com
Big spending on candidates continues in Illinois before the election
There is no shortage of funds this campaign season in Illinois as big money is not only being spent on the governor’s race but on smaller state races as well. House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, reported raising $14 million in the third quarter alone, with $6 million of that coming from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Billionaire businessman Dick Uihlein has spent millions as well supporting GOP candidate for governor Darren Bailey and opposing Amendment One.
NBC Chicago
Here's How Your Illinois Ballot Will Look When You Step Into the Voting Booth
The 2022 midterm elections are nearly here, and voters are likely curious about what their ballots will look like when they step into their polling places on Election Day. While there will be unique races and ballot questions in each county, or even in specific communities, the structure of ballots in Illinois will be the same, following a specific order that hits on federal, statewide, and countywide offices.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin poll watchers lawsuit, judge sides with GOP
GREEN BAY, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge is ordering the city of Green Bay to give election observers more access. The Republican National Committee had filed a lawsuit, accusing a city clerk of refusing to let its poll watchers see the entire absentee voting process. "What are they trying to...
thecentersquare.com
Gubernatorial candidates discuss plans to shore up Illinois’ unfunded pension debt
(The Center Square) – Candidates for Illinois governor are taking different approaches on how they’d tackle the state’s unfunded pension liabilities. Illinois has among the most unfunded public sector employee pension liability. State numbers indicate around $151 billion unfunded, but some place like the American Legislative Exchange Council place the debt at $533 billion.
Wisconsin GOP flyer warns voters: Your neighbors are watching
The Republican Party of Wisconsin is distributing a mailer warning recipients that whether or not they voted is a matter of public record, and their neighbors will know if they don’t. “URGENT” declares the mailer sent to a resident in an independent living facility in Madison last week, and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Marquette Law School Poll Wednesday; final pre-election survey
MILWAUKEE - The latest Marquette University Law School poll will be released Wednesday, Nov. 2. This is the last Marquette Law School poll before Election Day. According to a press release, the Marquette Law School Poll's final pre-election survey of Wisconsin looks at preferences in the races for governor and the U.S. Senate. The poll includes the public's views of incumbent office holders and candidates, including approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers, along with the favorability ratings for Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, former President Donald Trump, and candidates Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Tim Michels, among others.
WSPY NEWS
Illinois State Board of Elections warning misleading text messages
The Illinois State Board of Elections says it is aware of unsolicited text messages being received by voters with incorrect information on polling places. According to the board, the messages, which are from a group called Voting Futures, list the receiver's voting address, say that public records indicate that the person has not yet voted, and provides a voting location that is often wrong.
columbiachronicle.com
Get to know your candidates for Illinois governor: Pritzker vs. Bailey
As the midterm election season is approaching, it might feel overwhelming to register, learn as much as possible about the candidates listed on the ballot and then vote for the best choices. To help diminish some voter anxiety, the Chronicle has researched the gubernatorial race between incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
WAND TV
In-Person Voting ‘Do's' and ‘Don'ts' Ahead of Election Day in Illinois
CHICAGO - (NBC CHICAGO) — It's just about time to exercise that civic duty of yours. Election Day for the 2022 midterm election in Illinois takes place Nov. 8. And while mail-in and early voting across the state is fully underway, and many in Illinois opt to vote on Election Day itself.
A look at the Illinois races as election enters its final week
SPRINGFIELD – In the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election, Illinois voters will cast a ballot on a state constitutional amendment, every statewide constitutional office, every seat in the General Assembly and, in 12 counties, a spot on the state’s Supreme Court. For more information about voting, including how to...
WIFR
Illinois House Republicans renew calls for ethics reform following Madigan arraignment
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois House Republicans are renewing calls for ethics reform in Springfield after former House Speaker Michael Madigan and lobbyist Mike McClain were arraigned on superseding corruption charges Tuesday morning. Neither man appeared for the court hearing as they waived their right to appear for the arraignment and pled not guilty last week to the conspiracy charges related to a corruption scheme with AT&T Illinois.
