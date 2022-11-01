ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wmay.com

Illinois candidates collect endorsements ahead of election

(The Center Square) – Politicians running for office in Illinois are lining up endorsements ahead of next week’s election. In the Illinois gubernatorial race, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker has picked up endorsements from the Chicago Tribune, former President Barack Obama, and Secretary of State Jesse White, among others.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Threats Of Violence, Controversial Ads Mark Final Days Of Illinois’ Gubernatorial Race

Things are heating up in Illinois’ gubernatorial race just days before the Nov. 8 election. Late last month, a man left a threatening voicemail for gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, saying he would mutilate and kill Bailey and his family. Gov. J.B. Pritzker condemned such threats, saying on Twitter it’s unacceptable and hate has no home in Illinois. Bailey agreed with Pritzker, saying such threats should never be tolerated.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Bailey votes as election day approaches

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Republican candidate for governor State Senator Darren Bailey voted Thursday in Clay County with his wife Cindy. Senator Bailey is serving his first term as a State Senator and has previously served in the Illinois House. He is running against first term Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker.
CLAY COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
ILLINOIS STATE
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Illinois state report card shows poor results from lockdowns

Every year the Illinois State Board of Education releases the state’s report card, an annual report on how well our schools are doing. The report includes information on several topics from graduation rates and class sizes to the results of standardized tests taken by students. This year’s report card revealed some disturbing results about the learning loss that occurred while schools were shut down by COVID lockdowns.
ILLINOIS STATE
videtteonline.com

Pritzker, Durbin speak on ISU's campus to endorse Chung, Koehler, encourage voting

Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Dick Durbin spoke Wednesday afternoon on Illinois State University's quad to endorse Illinois state representative candidate Sharon Chung and state senator Dave Koehler and encourage young people to vote. The candidates spoke about topics including funding for education and abortion rights. Pritzker began by endorsing...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Big spending on candidates continues in Illinois before the election

There is no shortage of funds this campaign season in Illinois as big money is not only being spent on the governor’s race but on smaller state races as well. House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, reported raising $14 million in the third quarter alone, with $6 million of that coming from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Billionaire businessman Dick Uihlein has spent millions as well supporting GOP candidate for governor Darren Bailey and opposing Amendment One.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's How Your Illinois Ballot Will Look When You Step Into the Voting Booth

The 2022 midterm elections are nearly here, and voters are likely curious about what their ballots will look like when they step into their polling places on Election Day. While there will be unique races and ballot questions in each county, or even in specific communities, the structure of ballots in Illinois will be the same, following a specific order that hits on federal, statewide, and countywide offices.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin poll watchers lawsuit, judge sides with GOP

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge is ordering the city of Green Bay to give election observers more access. The Republican National Committee had filed a lawsuit, accusing a city clerk of refusing to let its poll watchers see the entire absentee voting process. "What are they trying to...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecentersquare.com

Gubernatorial candidates discuss plans to shore up Illinois’ unfunded pension debt

(The Center Square) – Candidates for Illinois governor are taking different approaches on how they’d tackle the state’s unfunded pension liabilities. Illinois has among the most unfunded public sector employee pension liability. State numbers indicate around $151 billion unfunded, but some place like the American Legislative Exchange Council place the debt at $533 billion.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Marquette Law School Poll Wednesday; final pre-election survey

MILWAUKEE - The latest Marquette University Law School poll will be released Wednesday, Nov. 2. This is the last Marquette Law School poll before Election Day. According to a press release, the Marquette Law School Poll's final pre-election survey of Wisconsin looks at preferences in the races for governor and the U.S. Senate. The poll includes the public's views of incumbent office holders and candidates, including approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers, along with the favorability ratings for Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, former President Donald Trump, and candidates Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Tim Michels, among others.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSPY NEWS

Illinois State Board of Elections warning misleading text messages

The Illinois State Board of Elections says it is aware of unsolicited text messages being received by voters with incorrect information on polling places. According to the board, the messages, which are from a group called Voting Futures, list the receiver's voting address, say that public records indicate that the person has not yet voted, and provides a voting location that is often wrong.
ILLINOIS STATE
columbiachronicle.com

Get to know your candidates for Illinois governor: Pritzker vs. Bailey

As the midterm election season is approaching, it might feel overwhelming to register, learn as much as possible about the candidates listed on the ballot and then vote for the best choices. To help diminish some voter anxiety, the Chronicle has researched the gubernatorial race between incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Illinois House Republicans renew calls for ethics reform following Madigan arraignment

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois House Republicans are renewing calls for ethics reform in Springfield after former House Speaker Michael Madigan and lobbyist Mike McClain were arraigned on superseding corruption charges Tuesday morning. Neither man appeared for the court hearing as they waived their right to appear for the arraignment and pled not guilty last week to the conspiracy charges related to a corruption scheme with AT&T Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE

