Saluda, NC

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Saluda’s Heartwood Gallery announces its Annual Holiday Fundraiser Ornament

For the eleventh year in a row, Heartwood Gallery in Saluda has begun selling its Annual Holiday Fundraiser Ornament, the “Joy” ornament, which is hand cast in lead-free pewter by Beehive Handmade of Providence, R.I. All proceeds from the ornament sales go directly to Outreach, a nonprofit that provides financial and food assistance to Polk County residents in need.
SALUDA, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk County Historical Museum to hold ‘Night At the Museum’ event

On Tuesday, November 15 the Polk County Historical Museum is going to be open for citizens young and old to see what our local museum has to offer. Featured during the night will be characters from our past walking around the facility in period clothing. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the museum on 60 Walker Street.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

‘Legacy’ Sugar Maple included on Trees of Strength registry

A tree in downtown Columbus is getting some well-deserved recognition. This ‘Legacy’ Sugar Maple planted inside the Polk County Courthouse Square was transplanted 20 years ago. It is a “Tree of Strength” planted by the Foothills Association of Master Gardeners and the Thermal Belt Men’s Garden Club.
COLUMBUS, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

The hills of Saluda are alive with “the Sound of Music”

Mountain Page Theater set to hold four performances of beloved production. Last week, tickets went on sale for Mountain Page Theater’s next production, the Sound of Music by Rodgers & Hammerstein, which will have four performances over the weekends of November 26 and 27, and December 3 and 4.
SALUDA, NC
spartanburg.com

Seay House Sheds Light on Lives of 19th Century Women in Spartanburg

It’s the oldest home in the city limits of Spartanburg, and for most in town, that’s all they know about the Seay House—if they know anything at all. However, there’s a lot more to this old farm house than meets the eye, and the Spartanburg County Historical Association is hoping that the home can shine a light on the stories of women and their lives in 19th century Spartanburg. Originally built by Kinsman Seay around 1831, the home was later owned his three unmarried daughters, Ruthy, Patsy and Sarah Seay.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

DeCesare speaks at Tryon Estates Satellite Club of the Rotary Club of Tryon

Recently, the Tryon Estates Satellite Club of the Rotary Club of Tryon had the pleasure of seeing pictures and hearing from Lorraine DeCesare about her “17 Days in Italy.”. Lorraine planned the trip avoiding major highways and the big cities in Italy. She pointed out the beautiful, old architecture and commented on the cuisine of the small towns. She also indicated that on the road trip with a friend, they had at least three “incidents” on the back roads.
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

‘Perfectly Franck’ at Holy Cross Episcopal Church

Brennan Szafron, organist and choirmaster of Holy Cross Episcopal Church, located at 150 Melrose Ave. in Tryon, NC will be performing the complete organ works of Cesar Franck in a series of two recitals in observance of the 200th anniversary of the composer’s birth. The first recital will be on Friday, November 18 at 7 p.m., and the second recital will be on Sunday, November 20 at 4 p.m.
TRYON, NC
Greater Milwaukee Today

4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit

The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
CHARLESTON, SC
WLOS.com

Saluda residents worried about proposed recovery center; ministry calls fears unwarranted

SALUDA, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans for a recovery center on the North Carolina-South Carolina border are drawing concerns from some neighbors and some in the business community. First Contact Ministries is seeking a special use permit for a parcel of land at 4353 Fork Creek Road in Saluda to create a program that falls under an "assisted living facility" designation under Henderson County code. It would be a recovery center for men.
SALUDA, NC
ashevillemade.com

Maggie Valley Woodcarver Saws Through the Competition

“Mountain Mike” Ayers is a Maggie Valley-based sculptor who carves wood in extraordinary detail using a chainsaw and does it faster than almost anyone else on earth. Ayers, a former cabinet maker, has been a member of the U.S. Speed Carving Team, was captain of the 2020 World Speed Carving Team, and has won numerous awards in about half a dozen countries. In competitions, chainsaw carvers are judged on criteria such as speed, accuracy, design complexity, or how much a piece sells for at competition event auctions. While most chainsaw carvers also rely on a variety of rather tiny saws designed for ice carving, 99 percent of Ayers’ work is done with ordinary chainsaws of standard lengths.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
thebluebanner.net

A 200-foot cliff and Asheville’s newest coffee shop

According to legend, John Rock gets its name from a horse who slipped and fell off of the 200-foot cliff. According to history, a plaque near the trailhead remembers the young men who served in the Civilian Conservation Corps at Camp John Rock during the Great Depression. When I talk...
ASHEVILLE, NC
livingupstatesc.com

Ingles Open Road: Pearson’s Falls

The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
SALUDA, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Winter Market and Holiday Craft Fair opens Saturday

Landrum Market Pavilion kicks off the holiday season at winter farmers market. LANDRUM––The Winter Market and Holiday Craft Fair at Landrum Market Pavilion opens Saturday, November 5. Over the last few weeks, the market transitioned from its summer market to its first winter market in the brand-new pavilion building.
LANDRUM, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Light Up Landrum Christmas Parade set for December 1

City of Landrum now accepting applications to join parade lineup. LANDRUM– The Light Up Landrum Christmas Parade is set to take place in downtown Landrum on Thursday, December 1 at 6:00 p.m. The parade will start on North Trade Avenue, then turn left down Rutherford Street. The route will end at Landrum Middle School. Parade line-up will begin at 5 p.m. at the Landrum Depot.
LANDRUM, SC

