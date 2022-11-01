Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenAsheville, NC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
Related
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Saluda’s Heartwood Gallery announces its Annual Holiday Fundraiser Ornament
For the eleventh year in a row, Heartwood Gallery in Saluda has begun selling its Annual Holiday Fundraiser Ornament, the “Joy” ornament, which is hand cast in lead-free pewter by Beehive Handmade of Providence, R.I. All proceeds from the ornament sales go directly to Outreach, a nonprofit that provides financial and food assistance to Polk County residents in need.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk County Historical Museum to hold ‘Night At the Museum’ event
On Tuesday, November 15 the Polk County Historical Museum is going to be open for citizens young and old to see what our local museum has to offer. Featured during the night will be characters from our past walking around the facility in period clothing. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the museum on 60 Walker Street.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
‘Legacy’ Sugar Maple included on Trees of Strength registry
A tree in downtown Columbus is getting some well-deserved recognition. This ‘Legacy’ Sugar Maple planted inside the Polk County Courthouse Square was transplanted 20 years ago. It is a “Tree of Strength” planted by the Foothills Association of Master Gardeners and the Thermal Belt Men’s Garden Club.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
The hills of Saluda are alive with “the Sound of Music”
Mountain Page Theater set to hold four performances of beloved production. Last week, tickets went on sale for Mountain Page Theater’s next production, the Sound of Music by Rodgers & Hammerstein, which will have four performances over the weekends of November 26 and 27, and December 3 and 4.
WYFF4.com
10,000 sandwiches made, given away in Greenville to honor founder of Duke's Mayonnaise
GREENVILLE, S.C. — In honor of National Sandwich Day, organizations came together to give back to the community, by way of giving away free sandwiches. Feed and Seed, along with Visit Greenville SC, collaborated for the event. “Visit Greenville SC and the Feed and Seed partnered to make 10,000...
spartanburg.com
Seay House Sheds Light on Lives of 19th Century Women in Spartanburg
It’s the oldest home in the city limits of Spartanburg, and for most in town, that’s all they know about the Seay House—if they know anything at all. However, there’s a lot more to this old farm house than meets the eye, and the Spartanburg County Historical Association is hoping that the home can shine a light on the stories of women and their lives in 19th century Spartanburg. Originally built by Kinsman Seay around 1831, the home was later owned his three unmarried daughters, Ruthy, Patsy and Sarah Seay.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
DeCesare speaks at Tryon Estates Satellite Club of the Rotary Club of Tryon
Recently, the Tryon Estates Satellite Club of the Rotary Club of Tryon had the pleasure of seeing pictures and hearing from Lorraine DeCesare about her “17 Days in Italy.”. Lorraine planned the trip avoiding major highways and the big cities in Italy. She pointed out the beautiful, old architecture and commented on the cuisine of the small towns. She also indicated that on the road trip with a friend, they had at least three “incidents” on the back roads.
Let’s Eat at Flock Shop in Spartanburg
It's a restaurant specializing in chicken plates and sandwiches flavored to your liking.
HOA concerned about security at Greenville Country Music Festival
One of Greenville's biggest music festivals is starting tomorrow, but the event is now getting some backlash from people who leave nearby.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
‘Perfectly Franck’ at Holy Cross Episcopal Church
Brennan Szafron, organist and choirmaster of Holy Cross Episcopal Church, located at 150 Melrose Ave. in Tryon, NC will be performing the complete organ works of Cesar Franck in a series of two recitals in observance of the 200th anniversary of the composer’s birth. The first recital will be on Friday, November 18 at 7 p.m., and the second recital will be on Sunday, November 20 at 4 p.m.
Bikerumor
Win a $10k Bike from Pisgah Project 2022 In Raffle That Supports National Forest
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The annual Pisgah Project Bike Raffle returns this year with another custom bike that looks even sweeter than past offerings. The project brings together bike makers to build a one-of-kind bicycle — and then auction it...
Greater Milwaukee Today
4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit
The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
WLOS.com
Saluda residents worried about proposed recovery center; ministry calls fears unwarranted
SALUDA, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans for a recovery center on the North Carolina-South Carolina border are drawing concerns from some neighbors and some in the business community. First Contact Ministries is seeking a special use permit for a parcel of land at 4353 Fork Creek Road in Saluda to create a program that falls under an "assisted living facility" designation under Henderson County code. It would be a recovery center for men.
ashevillemade.com
Maggie Valley Woodcarver Saws Through the Competition
“Mountain Mike” Ayers is a Maggie Valley-based sculptor who carves wood in extraordinary detail using a chainsaw and does it faster than almost anyone else on earth. Ayers, a former cabinet maker, has been a member of the U.S. Speed Carving Team, was captain of the 2020 World Speed Carving Team, and has won numerous awards in about half a dozen countries. In competitions, chainsaw carvers are judged on criteria such as speed, accuracy, design complexity, or how much a piece sells for at competition event auctions. While most chainsaw carvers also rely on a variety of rather tiny saws designed for ice carving, 99 percent of Ayers’ work is done with ordinary chainsaws of standard lengths.
WBTV
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The winner of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home says pictures are just not the same as seeing the home in person. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, got to take a tour of his new home with WBTV’s Mary King. “I think it’s...
‘Chemical smell’ causes Gaffney Salvation Army Thrift Store to relocate, weeks before holiday season
Leaders with the Cherokee County Salvation Army said their thrift store is down thousands of dollars in sales and being forced to move into a temporary location.
thebluebanner.net
A 200-foot cliff and Asheville’s newest coffee shop
According to legend, John Rock gets its name from a horse who slipped and fell off of the 200-foot cliff. According to history, a plaque near the trailhead remembers the young men who served in the Civilian Conservation Corps at Camp John Rock during the Great Depression. When I talk...
livingupstatesc.com
Ingles Open Road: Pearson’s Falls
The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Winter Market and Holiday Craft Fair opens Saturday
Landrum Market Pavilion kicks off the holiday season at winter farmers market. LANDRUM––The Winter Market and Holiday Craft Fair at Landrum Market Pavilion opens Saturday, November 5. Over the last few weeks, the market transitioned from its summer market to its first winter market in the brand-new pavilion building.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Light Up Landrum Christmas Parade set for December 1
City of Landrum now accepting applications to join parade lineup. LANDRUM– The Light Up Landrum Christmas Parade is set to take place in downtown Landrum on Thursday, December 1 at 6:00 p.m. The parade will start on North Trade Avenue, then turn left down Rutherford Street. The route will end at Landrum Middle School. Parade line-up will begin at 5 p.m. at the Landrum Depot.
Comments / 1