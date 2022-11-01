ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

loudounnow.com

Letter: Lloyd McCliggott, Philomont

Editor: Recently, your publication has brought to light the funding dilemma facing Loudoun County taxpayers. As the Board of Supervisors develop the future budgets for the county, revenues are projected to stagnate or even disappear, resulting in higher tax bills for county residents. The BOS continues to approve massive development within the county (One Loudoun comes to mind) with the cost of infrastructure passed off to existing taxpayers thru higher taxes. This has to stop.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Letter: Kevin A. Noll, Loudoun Broadband Alliance

Access to the internet at broadband speeds is an essential tool for everyday modern life and success in business. Lack of broadband service in Loudoun County has been an issue for far too long and has negatively impacted businesses and families in the county even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Supervisors Zone Dulles Airport to Allow Solar

Loudoun supervisors have voted to rezone Dulles International Airport from a long outdated residential use to an industrial district, a step toward permitting an 835-acre, 100-megawatt solar array at the airport. They showed less interest in a push from environmental groups to build most of those solar panels atop existing...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

School Division Looks to Support SWAM Businesses with New Policy

Loudoun County Public Schools is one step closer to implementing a new policy that supports business owned by women, minorities, and veterans with service-connected disabilities. Policy 4360 was created to ensure the division is making efforts to support those businesses small women-owned and minority-owned or SWAM businesses, along with those...
WUSA

VERIFY: Are fewer people buying houses?

WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates have shot up this year, and just yesterday, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again. That could potentially push mortgage rates even higher, so we’re verifying how increased rates have already impacted our local housing market. THE QUESTION:. Are fewer people buying houses in...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Supervisors To Consider Food Composting Drop-Off at Landfill

County supervisors during this year’s budget talks will consider a pilot program to let residents compost food waste at the county landfill, and expand its yard waste program. County staff members estimated the two programs, one for vegetative waste and one for food waste, would cost $105,000 to start...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

SCAN Honors 100WomenStrong at Annual Gala

Stop Child Abuse Now or SCAN of Northern Virginia, a child abuse prevention nonprofit organization, recognized its Loudoun nonprofit 100WomenStrong with the 2022 Cleary Award at the annual Toast to Hope Gala at Army Navy Country Club on Friday, Oct. 28. The evening also set a new record for the...
loudounnow.com

Letter: Chris Manthos, Leesburg.

Loudoun Now’s current non-scientific poll, asks what attribute is most important to voters in a political candidate. Nearly 70 percent rate integrity as most important. That’s a good thing. Democrat Jennifer Wexton has always had an integrity problem dating back to her term as a state senator. In...
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Why I Love Loudoun– Todd Morrison, owner of Dawson Gap Farm, Hillsboro

In 2009, Todd and Melissa Morrison bought a 17-acre farm in the shadow of Short Hill Mountain near Hillsboro to grow healthy, all natural foods to feed their growing family of six children. They named it Dawson Gap Farm and from humble beginnings—a few laying hens in 2011 – they now produce grass fed, non-GMO, chemical free eggs, chicken, pork, beef and Thanksgiving turkeys for local markets. To order your turkey direct from the source, go to dawsongap.com.
HILLSBORO, VA
loudounnow.com

Letter: Daniel Eisert, Ashburn, et al

Editor: A lot of positive change has occurred in Loudoun County Public Schools under the leadership of School Board Member Andrew Hoyler, who was appointed last year after the unfortunate passing of Leslie King. As candidates ourselves, we got to know Andrew Hoyler during the appointment process. Throughout the School...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

School Board Members Present School Attendance Zone Plans

School board members put six new options on the table for new attendance zone boundaries at their meeting Nov. 1. Those are in addition to the draft proposed by county staff members on Oct. 13. Among them was a plan proposed by John Beatty (Catoctin) dubbed "Beatty plan 237." He...
LEESBURG, VA
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Wes Moore campaigns in Montgomery County

the Democratic nominee for Maryland governor, made a stop at several Bethesda businesses while on the campaign trail in Montgomery County today, including Smoke BBQ at 4858 Cordell Avenue. The candidate was touring the downtown with local Democratic elected officials. Montgomery County is a major electoral prize in any statewide race, and a Democratic stronghold.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
nomadlawyer.org

Leesburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Leesburg, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Leesburg Virginia. The town of Leesburg is located in Loudoun County in Virginia. The town was founded around 1740 and is the county seat. The town was named after the Lee family, whose ancestors included General Robert E. Lee. This area was inhabited by...
LEESBURG, VA
Virginia Mercury

Prince William approves Digital Gateway plan to meet rising data center demand

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday morning on a land use plan that will allow for the development of data centers across 2,100 acres in Gainesville previously intended for agricultural use. The board voted 5-2 in favor of the plan, known as the Prince William Digital Gateway, after 14 hours of discussion […] The post Prince William approves Digital Gateway plan to meet rising data center demand appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Accessing Crisis Services in Prince William County

Provided by Prince William County Community Services. If you or someone you know is at risk of harm or in a mental health crisis but is not in immediate danger, call 703-527-4077 or text CONNECT to 85511. Your call or text will be received locally by someone who knows the greater Prince William County area and can provide local resources. The individual will be available to provide immediate help over the phone, such as referrals to local behavioral health and other community services.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

