Editor: Recently, your publication has brought to light the funding dilemma facing Loudoun County taxpayers. As the Board of Supervisors develop the future budgets for the county, revenues are projected to stagnate or even disappear, resulting in higher tax bills for county residents. The BOS continues to approve massive development within the county (One Loudoun comes to mind) with the cost of infrastructure passed off to existing taxpayers thru higher taxes. This has to stop.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO