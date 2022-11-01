ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHN Blog: Penguins Free Fall, Why It’s Time to Watch Standings

With yet another come-from-ahead loss, the Pittsburgh Penguins are 14th in the Eastern Conference. Three times this season, the Penguins have failed to claim two points despite a third period lead. As a result, they are looking upward in the standings at such teams as the Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings, and, most importantly, the New York Islanders.
Skid Mark: Seattle Extends Penguins’ Slide, 3-2

The Pittsburgh Penguins desperately needed a two-point tourniquet Saturday night. All they got was a little more misery. Seattle beat them, 3-2, at PPG Paints Arena, extending the Penguins’ skid to 0-6-1 and dropping their record to 4-6-2. Seattle became the first expansion team since Edmonton to win its...
Jagr Responds to Zucker with a Salute — and a Chirp

Former Pittsburgh Penguins star winger Jaromir Jagr got word of current Penguins winger Jason Zucker’s homage to Jagr’s signature goal celebration and offered an entertaining response Thursday on Twitter. Jagr, 50, posted a video of himself, in a Penguins jersey no less, talking about the salute Zucker gave...
Exclusive: Letang Sick For Days; Torn Up Over Losing

Kris Letang had a few things to say Friday after practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. The Pittsburgh Penguins top defenseman broke a little news and broke down the team’s six-game skid in a one-on-one interview with PHN. First, the news: Letang missed Monday’s practice and Tuesday’s home...
Penguins Takeaways: Can Letang Lift Power Play? Give it a Shot

BUFFALO — Kris Letang showed his exceptional passing ability on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ third goal in their 6-3 loss to Buffalo Wednesday night at KeyBank Center. The Penguins were on a power play coming out of the second intermission, and Sidney Crosby won the faceoff that got the third period started. He pulled the puck to Evgeni Malkin, who moved it along to Letang.
