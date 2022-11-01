Read full article on original website
What Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel Said After Sixth Straight Loss
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby again spoke in sullen tones. This season, the Penguins have already lost three games in six opportunities when leading after two periods; they have won three, lost one in regulation, and have two overtime losses. For the second time in two nights, the Penguins failed...
PHN Blog: Penguins Free Fall, Why It’s Time to Watch Standings
With yet another come-from-ahead loss, the Pittsburgh Penguins are 14th in the Eastern Conference. Three times this season, the Penguins have failed to claim two points despite a third period lead. As a result, they are looking upward in the standings at such teams as the Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings, and, most importantly, the New York Islanders.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Friday, Nov. 4 with special guest Jimmy Murphy
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Friday, November 4 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith and former Ice Guys crew member and returning special guest Jimmy Murphy (Twitter: @MurphysLaw74) from Boston Hockey Now preview and analyze the Friday NHL card from a betting perspective.
Skid Mark: Seattle Extends Penguins’ Slide, 3-2
The Pittsburgh Penguins desperately needed a two-point tourniquet Saturday night. All they got was a little more misery. Seattle beat them, 3-2, at PPG Paints Arena, extending the Penguins’ skid to 0-6-1 and dropping their record to 4-6-2. Seattle became the first expansion team since Edmonton to win its...
Penguins Injury Updates: Carter & Blueger OUT, Guentzel Feels Better
The Pittsburgh Penguins morning skate had a few tidbits of news that could help the club snap its six-game winless streak Saturday against the Seattle Kraken, but the Penguins will remain without Jeff Carter and Teddy Blueger, who both skated on Saturday morning. Jake Guentzel returned after a one-day absence...
Jagr Responds to Zucker with a Salute — and a Chirp
Former Pittsburgh Penguins star winger Jaromir Jagr got word of current Penguins winger Jason Zucker’s homage to Jagr’s signature goal celebration and offered an entertaining response Thursday on Twitter. Jagr, 50, posted a video of himself, in a Penguins jersey no less, talking about the salute Zucker gave...
Crosby Gets 900th Assist, 6th Fastest EVER; Ties Game in 3rd Period
It should come as no surprise to any hockey fans that Sidney Crosby again achieved a milestone in a timeframe that puts him with the game’s greatest. Saturday night against the Seattle Kraken, Crosby notched his 900th assist. Though it took a little time, as Crosby had an uncharacteristic zero assists in his last six games.
Jake Guentzel Proves He’s a Stand-Up Guy. Literally.
It was, perhaps, Jake Guentzel’s most impressive — and revealing — act during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 6-3 loss in Buffalo Wednesday evening. And all he did was stand there. No, it wasn’t the breakaway goal he scored at KeyBank Center eight seconds after the second intermission,...
Exclusive: Letang Sick For Days; Torn Up Over Losing
Kris Letang had a few things to say Friday after practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. The Pittsburgh Penguins top defenseman broke a little news and broke down the team’s six-game skid in a one-on-one interview with PHN. First, the news: Letang missed Monday’s practice and Tuesday’s home...
Blueger Eligible to Return; ‘Feels Like Half the Season’s Gone By’ (+)
Pittsburgh Penguins center Teddy Blueger, who was hurt in training camp, is eligible to come off LTIR and make his season debut Saturday when the team hosts the Seattle Kraken. It seems as if everything is a go, although there is nothing official about his status. Blueger again practiced in...
Penguins Mailbag: Brian Dumoulin, Turnovers, and Lots (and Lots) of Anger
PHN readers were able to save the stamp and instead lick their wounds. The weekly (semi-weekly, or as we feel like it) Pittsburgh Penguins mailbag is rife with hope for a Penguins trade, anger, frustration, and blame. Lots and lots of blame for the Penguins’ defensemen, Brian Dumoulin, Casey DeSmith, GM Ron Hextall, and a spoonful for coach Mike Sullivan.
Penguins Takeaways: Can Letang Lift Power Play? Give it a Shot
BUFFALO — Kris Letang showed his exceptional passing ability on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ third goal in their 6-3 loss to Buffalo Wednesday night at KeyBank Center. The Penguins were on a power play coming out of the second intermission, and Sidney Crosby won the faceoff that got the third period started. He pulled the puck to Evgeni Malkin, who moved it along to Letang.
Sullivan: Penguins’ Latest Meltdown in 6-3 Loss ‘Stings’
BUFFALO — This isn’t just a slump for the Pittsburgh Penguins anymore. It’s a recurring nightmare. Their 6-3 loss to Buffalo Wednesday night at KeyBank Center wasn’t simply another defeat; it was the latest in a series of games in which they were unable to protect a multiple-goal lead.
