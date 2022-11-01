With yet another come-from-ahead loss, the Pittsburgh Penguins are 14th in the Eastern Conference. Three times this season, the Penguins have failed to claim two points despite a third period lead. As a result, they are looking upward in the standings at such teams as the Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings, and, most importantly, the New York Islanders.

