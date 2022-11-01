Why the 49ers are spending big on my dad’s re-election when he doesn’t want them to and why we need to end the Gillmor-York feud costing residents millions – Letter to the Editor

After the council meeting on Tues 11/1, I feel it necessary to set the record straight on something council members seem to be focused on. I am not a self-appointed assistant or self-appointed advisor to the Mayor, nor have I ever been. This assertion about me is false and continues to be repeated. I thought it was funny at first, but I now realize this continued accusation may be used to delegitimize my standing in the community.

