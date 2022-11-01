ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Why the 49ers are spending big on my dad’s re-election when he doesn’t want them to and why we need to end the Gillmor-York feud costing residents millions – Letter to the Editor

San José Spotlight

San Jose mayor’s groups linked to attack ads

When San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo quietly formed an advocacy organization last year, he insisted it would only weigh in on “common sense” policy issues. Eight months later, he launched a political action committee (PAC) and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars before stepping away. Now Liccardo’s two organizations are deeply intertwined and linked to some of this election cycle’s most vicious attack ads against local candidates. It’s unprecedented to have a sitting mayor intervene so heavily in an election in which he’s not on the ballot.
SAN JOSE, CA
svvoice.com

Re: Self-Appointed Assistant or Self-appointed Advisor to the Mayor – Letter to the Editor

After the council meeting on Tues 11/1, I feel it necessary to set the record straight on something council members seem to be focused on. I am not a self-appointed assistant or self-appointed advisor to the Mayor, nor have I ever been. This assertion about me is false and continues to be repeated. I thought it was funny at first, but I now realize this continued accusation may be used to delegitimize my standing in the community.
SANTA CLARA, CA
santaclaranews.org

Santa Clara City Council Meeting Reveals Official Personnel Investigation of Anthony Becker for Abusive Behavior

The last Santa Clara City Council meeting before the election was long. But some interesting new information came out. A member of the public asked that Mayor Lisa Gillmor be considered for censure for leaking executive session information on the 49er settlement decision and for sending a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom in support of the Related Santa Clara development project.
SANTA CLARA, CA
svvoice.com

Council To Discuss Censuring Santa Clara Mayor

Just a whiff of the Council censuring the mayor was enough to get the Santa Clara City Council to run amok, causing the City Attorney to repeatedly admonish them for off-topic remarks. A public petition Tuesday night, submitted by Lori Garmandy, asked the Council to consider censuring Mayor Lisa Gillmor...
SANTA CLARA, CA
svvoice.com

Levi’s Stadium Has Made $659M, Boosted City’s Bottom Line $21M

Since opening in 2014, Levi’s Stadium has brought in $659 million for Santa Clara’s Stadium Authority and added $21 million to the City of Santa Clara’s general fund, according to the Authority’s financial reports. In that time, the City’s general fund has profited by about $19 million from:
SANTA CLARA, CA
santaclaranews.org

Breaking: SF Chronicle Reports that Experts Say 49ers Executive Rahul Chandhok Attempted to Intimidate Civil Grand Jury

San Francisco Chronicle reporters Lance Williams and Ron Kroichick sacked the 49ers in a revealing investigative report. 49ers executive Rahul Chandhok not only attacked the Civil Grand Jury report, but its members, too. According to the Chronicle’s investigation, jurors have been followed, investigated and harassed. Here’s some key sections:...
SANTA CLARA, CA
hoodline.com

A flurry of concern emerges after Santa Clara County quietly appoints a new CEO

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has voted to confirm a new county CEO, but the closed-door vote and the way it was announced is raising concerns — and has a lot of people upset. Earlier this month, the board voted 4 to 1 to appoint current Santa Clara County Attorney James Williams to the role of CEO. He will be replacing Jeff Smith, who has decided to retire after holding the position since 2009 — and Smith also revealed recently that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

The Empty Home Tax, Snoops and Snitches

Some city leaders in California are so ravenous for more revenue and the power to redistribute the lucre for subsidized housing boondoggles and homeless camps, that they are pushing to impose double taxation on residents and empowering snoops and snitches to help collect their “Empty Home Tax.”. On November...
BERKELEY, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Sheriff Smith Doesn’t Wait For Verdict, Resigns Today

The jury is still out, but Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith decided she didn’t want to wait for a verdict that could have forced her removal from office, announcing today she was resigning immediately. “This letter is to notify you of my retirement effective immediately, Monday, October 31,...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
svvoice.com

Santa Clara Educator Supports Ratermann for SCUSD School Board – Letter to the Editor

As a 14 year educator at Santa Clara Unified, I believe that Andy Ratermann for Trustee Area 4 is the best choice for the Santa Clara Unified students and community. Andy Ratermann has a history of getting things done in the City of Santa Clara. Serving on various charitable organizations and groups for many years he lives by his mantra “It’s about the kids.”
SANTA CLARA, CA
sfstandard.com

Murder Charges Against an Alameda Deputy Who Failed a Psych Exam Prompted a State Review—Now, SF Sheriffs Have Been Cleared

A state review of more than 200 San Francisco sheriff’s deputies whose psychological exam results were called into question found that none of them had failed. The review, which was launched in early October, followed allegations that 24-year-old Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Devin Williams Jr.—who reportedly received a failing grade on his psychological exam—had murdered a couple in their East Bay home.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Newsom accuses Fox News of "creating a culture" that led to attack on Paul Pelosi

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom partly blamed Fox News for fueling the vitriol against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul, who was attacked by an intruder with a hammer at the couple's San Francisco home last week. "I've seen the dehumanization of Nancy Pelosi," Newsom told CBS News' chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett in an exclusive interview on Saturday. "I don't think anyone's been dehumanized like she has consistently. Now I watched this one guy, Jesse Watters or something on Fox News. What he's been saying about Paul Pelosi the last five, six months, mocking him consistently. Don't...
CALIFORNIA STATE

