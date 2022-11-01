Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
Coyote washes ashore in Edgartown
A Coyote was found washed onto the beach Saturday morning on the shoreline of Edgartown’s Cow Bay. Cow Bay is adjacent to Beach Road in Edgartown. The animal was identified as a coyote by Edgartown Animal Control Officer Kim Andrade, according to Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee. Coyotes aren’t...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Police minutes found to be insufficient
The Oak Bluffs select board violated Open Meeting Law 14 times, according to Attorney General Maura Healey’s Division of Open Government. In an Oct. 27 determination, the division found that the board approved four sets of minutes that were insufficiently detailed, and also that it failed to review 10 sets of minutes in a timely manner. The determination comes following an Open Meeting Law complaint filed by The Times in June. The determination marks the second set of Open Meeting Law violations by the board this year. The select board was previously found in violation of Open Meeting Law in July, when the division deemed five out of six executive session minutes about a missing police department rifle insufficiently detailed. The board was ordered to amend the minutes, and did so.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Will Martha’s Vineyard continue to ignore the future?
One year ago, this newspaper published my photo essay on the sad condition of the Island’s neglected bike and pedestrian paths, most of which have continued to deteriorate without intervention. The piece was intended as a wake-up call, but unfortunately, our elected leaders rolled over and went back to sleep — despite Island voters having authorized spending hundreds of thousands of dollars for repair and maintenance at town meetings.
Martha's Vineyard Times
How’s Howes House?
A survey of older residents showed they perceive Howes House as a West Tisbury resource rather than an Up-Island resource, according to a presentation made by the Howes House building committee. The committee presented its focus study findings during a Wednesday, Nov. 2, morning meeting. A copy of the presentation...
Brockton rollover kills one, injures another
BROCKTON, Mass. — Officials in Brockton are investigating a deadly rollover that took place Friday evening. The crash happened on 580 Centre Street at approximately 5 p.m., according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office. A 21-year-old man has died as a result of the rollover, and another...
Fairhaven’s Mike and Wayne’s Uniforms Permanently Closing
It's been 35 years since Wayne Oliveira and his partner opened their uniform and accessories business on Route 6 in Fairhaven. It was so long ago, Oliveira doesn't remember if they opened in the winter or summer. Mike and Wayne's Uniforms and accessories was a store many Fairhaven drivers have...
WJLA
Massachusetts bans disposal of clothing, shoes and bedding
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — They say one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and in Massachusetts, it’s now the law to keep certain items out of the trash and instead, donate, recycle or repurpose them. Pamela Sherman is a coordinator at the First Unitarian Church...
whdh.com
Officials seeking info on alleged late husband of recently identified ‘Lady of the Dunes’ homicide victim
Days after identifying the state’s oldest unidentified homicide victim, law enforcement in Massachusetts are looking to learn more about a man they believe was the victim’s husband. Officials recently identified Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee as the “Lady of the Dunes,” a homicide victim found partially dismembered in...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Flying Horses trotting toward restoration
The Flying Horses Carousel in Oak Bluffs, the nation’s oldest platform carousel, is receiving restoration work to prepare for the next cavalry of summer riders it serves. According to the Vineyard Preservation Trust, which owns the Flying Horses, the carousel was constructed by Charles Dare of New York Carousel Manufacturing in 1876 and originally operated on Coney Island in New York. The Flying Horses galloped over to Oak Bluffs in 1884 and the ride has entertained Vineyarders and tourists alike every summer season, although it did close to the public in 2020 because of COVID. The Flying Horses entered the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places in 1979 under the ownership of Robert and Mary Lucas. The trust acquired the carousel in 1986 “to prevent it from being dismantled and sold piecemeal to collectors of antique carved horses” and restored it to “its original appearance.” One year later, the historic carousel was recognized as a National Historic Landmark, another program run by the National Park Service.
capecoddaily.com
Retired chief named to Mass Fraternal Order of Police board
YARMOUTH – The Executive Board of the Massachusetts Fraternal Order of Police is proud to announce the addition of Chief Frank Frederickson as our new Director of Government Affairs. Chief Frederickson recently retired from the Yarmouth Police Department after 45 years of of dedicated and exceptional service. Chief Frederickson brings with him an unparalleled knowledge […] The post Retired chief named to Mass Fraternal Order of Police board appeared first on CapeCod.com.
UPDATE: Police located missing 16-year-old out of Duxbury
DUXBURY, Mass. — Police located the missing teenager out of Duxbury late Thursday night. Nathan “Lou” Brown, 16, was reported missing Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. after leaving the Duxbury Library. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available. Download the...
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
wbrc.com
Woman found stabbed to death in her driveway
BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) - A community is mourning the stabbing death of a grandmother in Brockton, Massachusetts, Wednesday afternoon. Veronica Goncalves was found dead in her driveway with her young granddaughter inside the car. “They say she was attacked right outside of her car, while her granddaughter was in the...
fallriverreporter.com
One suspect and two victims dead concerning two murders in one day in Brockton
BROCKTON – Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are investigating the overnight shooting of a 26-year-old male, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. At approximately 7:31 p.m. last night, Brockton Police and Brewster Emergency Medical Services responded to 19 West Park Street for a report of...
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts nursing home workers charged with stealing from bank accounts of residents
BOSTON – Two individuals have been indicted in connection with allegations they abused their positions as long-term care facility or nursing home employees to fraudulently access and steal from the bank accounts of nursing home residents, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. Caroline Khan, 54, of Brighton, was indicted...
Rockland Man, 41, Fighting For Life After Serious Medford Crash: Police
A 41-year-old Rockland man is in serious condition after following an early morning single-vehicle crash just north of Boston, authorities said. Police responded to the crash off Exit 24 on I-93 north in Medford around 3:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, Massachusetts State Police report. Initial investigation suggests the driver...
Boston Globe
After hard lessons learned from Alex and Ani, Carolyn Rafaelian comes back with Metal Alchemist
CRANSTON, R.I. — Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian was sitting in her Cranston home on a recent fall Friday evening, a glass of red wine balanced on the arm of her reading chair, the golden coin necklace she was wearing — her own design, of course — glowing in the setting sunlight.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Linda Jean’s to have new owners
Marc Hanover, the long-time owner of Linda Jean’s, has reached a deal to lease the popular Oak Bluffs restaurant to Winston and Lisa Christie, owners of Winston’s Kitchen. Hanover told The Times he’ll be retiring from the business he established 47 years ago on Circuit Avenue. “I’m...
capecod.com
Falmouth firefighters battle mulch fire forcing closure of local roads
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire_Rescue reports that at approximately 2:30 AM Friday, they were alerted to a reported brush fire in the area of 716 Blacksmith Shop Rd. Personnel arrived and located a large fire involving composting material at a local business. Due to the size of the area, personnel developed a plan to work with the business owner and utilize large excavating equipment to expose the burning material and to direct copious amounts of water to control and extinguish the fire. Use of a nearby hydrant on Thomas Landers Rd. allowed us to connect and run large diameter hose to a fire engine on site and apply the water for this operation. Due to weather conditions, the smoke produced in combination with cooler temperatures and no wind created poor visibility in the area requiring a road closure for a period with assistance of PD and DPW for signage. Firefighters will remain on site until conditions improve and they will continue to monitor the area in conjunction with the business owner. A Mashpee fire engine was used to cover the East Falmouth Station for a brief time while conducting operations at this address.
17-year-old arrested in hit-and-run that injured a Fall River officer
FALL RIVER, Mass. — A 17-year-old was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly striking a Fall River police officer with an ATV, leaving the officer with serious injuries. The teen who was illegally operating an ATV was stopped by the police officer, in the area of Robeson Street and...
Comments / 0