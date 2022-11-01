ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times

Coyote washes ashore in Edgartown

A Coyote was found washed onto the beach Saturday morning on the shoreline of Edgartown’s Cow Bay. Cow Bay is adjacent to Beach Road in Edgartown. The animal was identified as a coyote by Edgartown Animal Control Officer Kim Andrade, according to Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee. Coyotes aren’t...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Police minutes found to be insufficient

The Oak Bluffs select board violated Open Meeting Law 14 times, according to Attorney General Maura Healey’s Division of Open Government. In an Oct. 27 determination, the division found that the board approved four sets of minutes that were insufficiently detailed, and also that it failed to review 10 sets of minutes in a timely manner. The determination comes following an Open Meeting Law complaint filed by The Times in June. The determination marks the second set of Open Meeting Law violations by the board this year. The select board was previously found in violation of Open Meeting Law in July, when the division deemed five out of six executive session minutes about a missing police department rifle insufficiently detailed. The board was ordered to amend the minutes, and did so.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Will Martha’s Vineyard continue to ignore the future?

One year ago, this newspaper published my photo essay on the sad condition of the Island’s neglected bike and pedestrian paths, most of which have continued to deteriorate without intervention. The piece was intended as a wake-up call, but unfortunately, our elected leaders rolled over and went back to sleep — despite Island voters having authorized spending hundreds of thousands of dollars for repair and maintenance at town meetings.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

How’s Howes House?

A survey of older residents showed they perceive Howes House as a West Tisbury resource rather than an Up-Island resource, according to a presentation made by the Howes House building committee. The committee presented its focus study findings during a Wednesday, Nov. 2, morning meeting. A copy of the presentation...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton rollover kills one, injures another

BROCKTON, Mass. — Officials in Brockton are investigating a deadly rollover that took place Friday evening. The crash happened on 580 Centre Street at approximately 5 p.m., according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office. A 21-year-old man has died as a result of the rollover, and another...
BROCKTON, MA
WJLA

Massachusetts bans disposal of clothing, shoes and bedding

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — They say one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and in Massachusetts, it’s now the law to keep certain items out of the trash and instead, donate, recycle or repurpose them. Pamela Sherman is a coordinator at the First Unitarian Church...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Flying Horses trotting toward restoration

The Flying Horses Carousel in Oak Bluffs, the nation’s oldest platform carousel, is receiving restoration work to prepare for the next cavalry of summer riders it serves. According to the Vineyard Preservation Trust, which owns the Flying Horses, the carousel was constructed by Charles Dare of New York Carousel Manufacturing in 1876 and originally operated on Coney Island in New York. The Flying Horses galloped over to Oak Bluffs in 1884 and the ride has entertained Vineyarders and tourists alike every summer season, although it did close to the public in 2020 because of COVID. The Flying Horses entered the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places in 1979 under the ownership of Robert and Mary Lucas. The trust acquired the carousel in 1986 “to prevent it from being dismantled and sold piecemeal to collectors of antique carved horses” and restored it to “its original appearance.” One year later, the historic carousel was recognized as a National Historic Landmark, another program run by the National Park Service.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
capecoddaily.com

Retired chief named to Mass Fraternal Order of Police board

YARMOUTH – The Executive Board of the Massachusetts Fraternal Order of Police is proud to announce the addition of Chief Frank Frederickson as our new Director of Government Affairs. Chief Frederickson recently retired from the Yarmouth Police Department after 45 years of of dedicated and exceptional service. Chief Frederickson brings with him an unparalleled knowledge […] The post Retired chief named to Mass Fraternal Order of Police board appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
wbrc.com

Woman found stabbed to death in her driveway

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) - A community is mourning the stabbing death of a grandmother in Brockton, Massachusetts, Wednesday afternoon. Veronica Goncalves was found dead in her driveway with her young granddaughter inside the car. “They say she was attacked right outside of her car, while her granddaughter was in the...
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

One suspect and two victims dead concerning two murders in one day in Brockton

BROCKTON – Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are investigating the overnight shooting of a 26-year-old male, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. At approximately 7:31 p.m. last night, Brockton Police and Brewster Emergency Medical Services responded to 19 West Park Street for a report of...
BROCKTON, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Linda Jean’s to have new owners

Marc Hanover, the long-time owner of Linda Jean’s, has reached a deal to lease the popular Oak Bluffs restaurant to Winston and Lisa Christie, owners of Winston’s Kitchen. Hanover told The Times he’ll be retiring from the business he established 47 years ago on Circuit Avenue. “I’m...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth firefighters battle mulch fire forcing closure of local roads

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire_Rescue reports that at approximately 2:30 AM Friday, they were alerted to a reported brush fire in the area of 716 Blacksmith Shop Rd. Personnel arrived and located a large fire involving composting material at a local business. Due to the size of the area, personnel developed a plan to work with the business owner and utilize large excavating equipment to expose the burning material and to direct copious amounts of water to control and extinguish the fire. Use of a nearby hydrant on Thomas Landers Rd. allowed us to connect and run large diameter hose to a fire engine on site and apply the water for this operation. Due to weather conditions, the smoke produced in combination with cooler temperatures and no wind created poor visibility in the area requiring a road closure for a period with assistance of PD and DPW for signage. Firefighters will remain on site until conditions improve and they will continue to monitor the area in conjunction with the business owner. A Mashpee fire engine was used to cover the East Falmouth Station for a brief time while conducting operations at this address.
FALMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy