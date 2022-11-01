Read full article on original website
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Cleveland announces changes to seasonal leaf program: Residents now required to bag leaves
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's administration has announced changes coming to the seasonal leaf pick-up program in Cleveland's 17 wards. After receiving backlash for canceling leaf pickups throughout the city, the City of Cleveland has announced that residents will still have their leaves collected, but they must bag them instead of raking them to the tree lawn.
Lakewood to spend $85 million after nearly 2,000 sewage discharges into Lake Erie, Rocky River
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Lakewood has agreed to spend approximately $85 million to improve its sewer system. According to the Department of Justice, the improvements will “significantly” reduce the amount of raw sewage discharges from Lakewood’s system into Lake Erie and the Rocky River.
Cleveland residents ‘angry’ over new policy requiring leaves to be bagged for pickup
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The leaves aren’t the only thing changing in Cleveland. The city announced plans on Wednesday to now require residents to bag their leaves in order for their yard waste to be picked up. According to city officials, the changes to the seasonal pickup program will...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb changes rules for leaf raking, angering City Council
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration announced Wednesday that residents in areas with large amounts of leaves must now bag them for pickup, rather than just rake them to the curb. The change, the administration said, will affect about one-third of the city. In other areas, residents...
Lorain plans series of crosswalk repairs after resident calls 19 Troubleshooters for help
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - For months, a Lorain woman has called on her city to repair broken lights on a crosswalk. Cherie Page said she’s waited all summer for officials to fix the lights on West 37th Street and Oberlin Avenue. According to the city of Lorain, that job...
I-Team: Mayor cancels leaf pickup for CLE residents
The FOX 8 I-Team revealed the City of Cleveland will not have crews picking up leaves piled along streets this fall. Now a firestorm is growing.
These 13 Greater Cleveland restaurants had the most critical food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. An additional 12 restaurants in five counties and two city health districts in Greater Cleveland with digitized health inspection reports had a count of 20 or more critical violations. Critical...
NEORSD to hold public meeting on Veterans Memorial Park basin project in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- As part of its ongoing effort focused on increasing stormwater capacity to decrease flooded basements, back yards and streets in Parma, the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD) is preparing for the proposed Veterans Memorial Park basin project. “This project will help alleviate historic flooding in the...
Air quality advisory issued for Northeast Ohio counties
An air quality alert was issued for Wednesday in several Northeast Ohio counties. The alert was issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit Counties.
City of Cleveland walks back curbside leaf pickup program, cancels it altogether
Despite announcing the upcoming leaf pickup program last week that was set to start on Nov. 8, the City of Cleveland has decided to cancel it before it kicked off.
Amherst: University Hospitals breaks ground at new Beaver Creek Surgery Center site
University Hospitals broke ground Nov. 1 on the future site of the UH Amherst Beaver Creek Surgery Center at 917 N. Lake St., near the state Route 2 and Oak Point Road exchange. Developed by Monument Healthcare Development, the UH Amherst Beaver Creek Surgery Center, also known as UHABC, will...
City of Cleveland seeking proposals to create new headquarters for police
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Oct. 28, 2022. The City of Cleveland has announced that they have issued a request for proposal (RFP) for a new Cleveland Division of Police headquarters. The ultimate goal is to relocate the current police headquarters from...
Shopping center, library projects bring buzz to West Park: A Place in the Sun
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s been more than four years since Kmart vacated the building at the corner of Lorain Avenue and West 150th Street in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood. A redevelopment plan for the prime retail site is underway with the first stores opening in recent weeks.
As the situation with Grace’s home worsens, her mom considers leaving the city: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Twenty-five acres, a wraparound deck, porch swing, livestock and peace of mind,” Lee says, when I ask her to describe her dream house. To some, it might seem modest. The sky’s the limit for a dream house, after all. But it beats the insufferable conditions in the rental property Lee shared with her four children – which was once a dream in itself -- after the year-and-a-half the family spent without a home at all.
Numbers show how seldom police have utilized Cuyahoga County Diversion Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council is considering a move to invest $4.3 million to keep the Diversion Center open for another year, which would offer police an option to help offenders avoid a jail cell. But law enforcement hasn’t been using the facility much since it opened on...
Gorge Dam in Cuyahoga Falls could be gone by 2026 under plan
The Gorge Dam has been a site to behold in Cuyahoga Falls since 1911, but many believe the time has come to remove the man-made structure from nature.
Strike talks surround plow drivers, garbage collectors in Cleveland: I-Team
The FOX 8 I TEAM has found local union leaders saying City of Cleveland plow drivers, garbage collectors, and others could go on strike in the coming months due to what they consider stalled contract talks.
Firefighter burned from magnesium explosion while battling tractor-trailer fire in Elyria
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One firefighter was injured during a late-night incident in the Elyria area. According to the firefighters’ union, crews worked to extinguish the tractor-trailer fire on the Ohio Turnpike. The injured firefighter was treated for a minor burn that was a result of a magnesium explosion.
Russos already in search of new grocery for Cleveland Heights’ Cedar-Fairmount District
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For the first time in roughly a century, the Cedar-Fairmount District finds itself without a grocery store. It’s a vacancy that the Russo family, owners of the Heights Medical Building, remains confident will be filled sooner rather than later.
Cleveland Metroparks to buy $3.8M golf course, return it to natural state
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks is moving to expand South Chagrin Reservation in Solon by adding nearly 150 acres from a defunct golf course and returning it to its natural state as protected green space. The property, part of the Hawthorne Valley Country Club, would cost the park district...
