EL PASO, Texas -- Earlier this week the Biden administration announced they are distributing $4.5 billion in federal assistance to help Americans lower their heating bills this winter. The funds are from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. LIHEAP funds are distributed to low-income families and help make home repairs to lower their utility The post El Paso families could benefit from federal program to help lower heating costs appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO