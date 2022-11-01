ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

KVIA

Diocese of El Paso hosts annual Bi-national border mass

EL PASO, Texas– The Diocese of El Paso hosts the 25th Annual Bi-national Border Mass on the border between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez Saturday Nov. 5. The entrance to the border mass will be at the border fence at the south end of Yarbrough blvd. The event begins...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Serious fire at apartment complex in south central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a serious fire in south central El Paso Friday morning. The fire happened at a vacant apartment building and was knocked down shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the EPFD twitter account. A spokesman for the El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Learn more about Alzheimers, dementia and memory loss at forum in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso residents are invited to take part in an Alzheimer’s Association Community Forum on the impact of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Join us on Wednesday, November 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the University Library's Blumberg Auditorium 1st Floor on the UTEP campus, to learn more about Alzheimer's, dementia and memory loss.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso police make an arrest in a 1994 triple-murder case

EL PASO, Texas - A man in his late 60s was taken into custody by El Paso Police in connection to a capital murder case from 1994. The bodies of three people, including a child, were discovered at a house in the 1800-block of Garden Gate on August 11, 1994.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

New Mexico Governor to hold campaign rally in Las Cruces Saturday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– Ahead of Election Day New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be holding a rally in Las Cruces. She will campaign on behalf of Gabe Vasquez, the Democratic challenger for Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell. Whoever wins will represent New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District in the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Uptick in El Paso cases concerns local health authority

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The rise of flu cases across the country is also happening in El Paso. The flu season usually starts in October. Infections peak in January and taper off by mid-March. Clearly, there are more flu cases now than there were at this time in 2021....
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso city clerk certifies climate action petition

EL PASO, Texas -- A petition to amend El Paso City's charter to address the effects of climate change has been certified by the city clerk's office. Sunrise El Paso and Ground Game Texas submitted the petition in July. The petition will be placed on the City Council agenda as...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Sunland Park trainer goes to Breeders’ Cup with New Mexico Filly

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Todd Fincher and his 4-year-old filly, Slammed, will run in the Breeders cup in Lexington Kentucky this weekend. Fincher and Slammed qualified for the race by winning the Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes. Fincher is a Sunland Park trainer who has been training for over 25 years and was previously […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso families could benefit from federal program to help lower heating costs

EL PASO, Texas -- Earlier this week the Biden administration announced they are distributing $4.5 billion in federal assistance to help Americans lower their heating bills this winter. The funds are from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. LIHEAP funds are distributed to low-income families and help make home repairs to lower their utility The post El Paso families could benefit from federal program to help lower heating costs appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near 20° drop Friday afternoon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s cold front is going to bring in cold, dry air Friday, dropping afternoon highs to the low 60s. That would be a near 20 degree drop from Thursday’s high of 79 degrees. This cold front is expected to continue bringing...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Mesquite Street trolley rides begin Nov. 4

Monthly horse-drawn trolley rides along Mesquite Street just east of downtown Las Cruces will begin Friday, Nov. 4. Trails End Gallery owner Gary Biel is putting the ride together, with Pete Paulson driving the two-horse team and trolley that have been a fixture in Las Cruces and Mesilla – especially during the holidays – and at the county fairgrounds for many years.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

EPISD Celebrates Opening of New School on Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Through a ceremony, El Paso Independent School District will be celebrating the completion of Captain Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Thursday, Nov. 3. The middle school opened its doors back in August to more than 900 students. The $40 million campus boasts modern learning spaces […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Semi-trailer on side blocks intersection at Zaragoza in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Gateway East at Zaragoza Road were closed Tuesday morning. Crews blocked the intersection to remove a semitruck that was on its side. There are no reports of injuries. Traffic was diverted onto Zaragoza. We will update you when more information becomes...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

MORE Musicians I Saw Live In El Paso No One Will Ever See Again

I wrote an article recently about rock stars I have seen live that are no longer A-live. Based on listener comments, looks like I forgot a couple. The article I posted, entitled Musicians I Saw Live In El Paso No One Will Ever See Again, had to do with dead rock stars in honor of the Day Of The Dead celebrations happening all over the place.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPFD responds to fire near Douglass Elementary School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Dept. responded to a fire near a local elementary school Friday morning in South-Central El Paso. Fire crews were on the scene near Frederick Douglass Elementary School on S. Eucalyptus St. early Friday, putting out a blaze at a nearby abandoned apartment complex. Investigators are still […]
EL PASO, TX

