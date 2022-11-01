Read full article on original website
KVIA
Diocese of El Paso hosts annual Bi-national border mass
EL PASO, Texas– The Diocese of El Paso hosts the 25th Annual Bi-national Border Mass on the border between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez Saturday Nov. 5. The entrance to the border mass will be at the border fence at the south end of Yarbrough blvd. The event begins...
Altercation reported at East El Paso poll site involving county judge’s campaign
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigators say an incident occurred at an East El Paso polling place Friday afternoon, just hours before the early voting period ended for the mid-term election. The incident occurred at approximately 3:50 p.m. at the Marty Robbins Recreation Center, located at 11620 Vista Del Sol […]
KFOX 14
Serious fire at apartment complex in south central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a serious fire in south central El Paso Friday morning. The fire happened at a vacant apartment building and was knocked down shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the EPFD twitter account. A spokesman for the El Paso...
KVIA
Eleven chefs gather in El Paso for Family Meal to benefit El Pasoans Fighting Hunger
EL PASO, Texas - Eleven chefs, some who call El Paso home, others who started here and have made their mark in other cities, are banding together for a fundraising event called Family Meal. The collaborative event will be held at Ardovino's Desert Crossing from 2 to 7 p.m. on...
KVIA
Learn more about Alzheimers, dementia and memory loss at forum in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso residents are invited to take part in an Alzheimer’s Association Community Forum on the impact of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Join us on Wednesday, November 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the University Library's Blumberg Auditorium 1st Floor on the UTEP campus, to learn more about Alzheimer's, dementia and memory loss.
KVIA
Last day of early voting in Texas, New Mexico early voting ends Saturday
EL PASO, Texas -- Friday is the last day for early voting in Texas. Polls can be cast at early voting locations around El Paso until 7 p.m. Friday, but some locations close earlier. Early voting in New Mexico continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Doña Ana...
49-Year-Old Gabriel Terrazas Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
El Paso Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 49-year-old Gabriel Terrazas. According to the police, Terrazas was trying to cross Mesa Street in West El Paso on Friday. He was struck by a KIA Forte.
KVIA
El Paso police make an arrest in a 1994 triple-murder case
EL PASO, Texas - A man in his late 60s was taken into custody by El Paso Police in connection to a capital murder case from 1994. The bodies of three people, including a child, were discovered at a house in the 1800-block of Garden Gate on August 11, 1994.
KVIA
New Mexico Governor to hold campaign rally in Las Cruces Saturday
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– Ahead of Election Day New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be holding a rally in Las Cruces. She will campaign on behalf of Gabe Vasquez, the Democratic challenger for Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell. Whoever wins will represent New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District in the...
KVIA
A Christmas Fair presented by Junior League of El Paso returns for 49th year
EL PASO, Texas -- Happening this weekend, the El Paso Convention Center will be turned into a winter wonderland as the Junior League of El Paso presents: "A Christmas Fair: Under the Mistletoe." With the countdown to the holiday season on, you can knock all of your holiday shopping. You...
KVIA
Uptick in El Paso cases concerns local health authority
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The rise of flu cases across the country is also happening in El Paso. The flu season usually starts in October. Infections peak in January and taper off by mid-March. Clearly, there are more flu cases now than there were at this time in 2021....
KVIA
El Paso city clerk certifies climate action petition
EL PASO, Texas -- A petition to amend El Paso City's charter to address the effects of climate change has been certified by the city clerk's office. Sunrise El Paso and Ground Game Texas submitted the petition in July. The petition will be placed on the City Council agenda as...
Sunland Park trainer goes to Breeders’ Cup with New Mexico Filly
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Todd Fincher and his 4-year-old filly, Slammed, will run in the Breeders cup in Lexington Kentucky this weekend. Fincher and Slammed qualified for the race by winning the Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes. Fincher is a Sunland Park trainer who has been training for over 25 years and was previously […]
El Paso families could benefit from federal program to help lower heating costs
EL PASO, Texas -- Earlier this week the Biden administration announced they are distributing $4.5 billion in federal assistance to help Americans lower their heating bills this winter. The funds are from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. LIHEAP funds are distributed to low-income families and help make home repairs to lower their utility The post El Paso families could benefit from federal program to help lower heating costs appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near 20° drop Friday afternoon
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s cold front is going to bring in cold, dry air Friday, dropping afternoon highs to the low 60s. That would be a near 20 degree drop from Thursday’s high of 79 degrees. This cold front is expected to continue bringing...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Mesquite Street trolley rides begin Nov. 4
Monthly horse-drawn trolley rides along Mesquite Street just east of downtown Las Cruces will begin Friday, Nov. 4. Trails End Gallery owner Gary Biel is putting the ride together, with Pete Paulson driving the two-horse team and trolley that have been a fixture in Las Cruces and Mesilla – especially during the holidays – and at the county fairgrounds for many years.
EPISD Celebrates Opening of New School on Fort Bliss
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Through a ceremony, El Paso Independent School District will be celebrating the completion of Captain Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Thursday, Nov. 3. The middle school opened its doors back in August to more than 900 students. The $40 million campus boasts modern learning spaces […]
cbs4local.com
Semi-trailer on side blocks intersection at Zaragoza in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Gateway East at Zaragoza Road were closed Tuesday morning. Crews blocked the intersection to remove a semitruck that was on its side. There are no reports of injuries. Traffic was diverted onto Zaragoza. We will update you when more information becomes...
MORE Musicians I Saw Live In El Paso No One Will Ever See Again
I wrote an article recently about rock stars I have seen live that are no longer A-live. Based on listener comments, looks like I forgot a couple. The article I posted, entitled Musicians I Saw Live In El Paso No One Will Ever See Again, had to do with dead rock stars in honor of the Day Of The Dead celebrations happening all over the place.
EPFD responds to fire near Douglass Elementary School
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Dept. responded to a fire near a local elementary school Friday morning in South-Central El Paso. Fire crews were on the scene near Frederick Douglass Elementary School on S. Eucalyptus St. early Friday, putting out a blaze at a nearby abandoned apartment complex. Investigators are still […]
