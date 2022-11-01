ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Biden slams GOP while Trump urges voters to reject Democrats

YONKERS, N.Y. — (AP) — President Joe Biden pilloried Republicans up and down ballots across the nation as election deniers who reveled in political violence, while his predecessor, Donald Trump, urged voters to oppose "growing left-wing tyranny" on the final Sunday before midterm elections that could reshape Washington's balance of power.
