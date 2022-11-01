Read full article on original website
Storm Damage, Power Failures Throughout Tri-Cities
(Kennewick, WA) -- Authorities throughout the Tri-Cities reported trees falling on houses, trees blocking roads, trailers flipped and thousands without power after a major windstorm blew through the area last night. Crews from the Benton County Roads Department spent much of Friday night cleaning up the debris. The Benton PUD...
30 Gut-Wrenching Photos Shows Aftermath in Tri-Cities Windstorm
Take A Look At 30 Photos Showing The Aftermath Of Tri-Cities Windstorm. One of the few things we have to worry about in Tri-Cities is the windstorms that roll through the Columbia Basin once or twice a year. November 2022 Tri-Cities Windstorm Leaves 1000's Without Power. My wife pulled out...
Shari’s Restaurant in Richland is in Rubble, What’s Popping Up Next?
In my normal drive down George Washington Way in Richland, I had to turn around a snap a few photos. Shari's Restaurant has been closed for some time now. I just assumed a new restaurant or business would move in. I was shocked to see a pile of rubble today.
Connell Man in Custody Accused of Several Car & Motorcycle Thefts
Kennewick Police arrested a 31-year-old man after an altercation at Walmart Saturday night. The suspect is accused of showing up to a meeting on a stolen motorcycle. The suspect arrived at the parking lot on a stolen Kawasaki. The motorcycle was stolen earlier in Pasco. This caused a disturbance as several people tried to restrain the suspect. Upon arrival at the scene, Police also attempted to restrain the suspect who refused warnings. The man then assaulted an officer. The accused thief was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail.
Murder Warrant Issued for Woman Found Floating in Columbia
Formal murder charges and an arrest warrant have been issued for the suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman. Suspect soon to be extradited from Oregon to Benton County. On September 27th, 2022, a fisherman found what appeared to be the floating remains of a body in the Columbia River, just east of the Cable Bridge near the shoreline. After an investigation, the body was found to be that of 34-year-old Brandy Ibanez of Kennewick.
Benton, Franklin Counties Get Some of $5.2M Youth Homeless Funding
According to information released by the WA State Department of Commerce, Benton and Franklin Counties, as well as Walla Walla and Yakima, will get HUD money for youth homeless programs. $5.2 million grant from Housing and Urban Development. According to the DOC:. "Asotin, Benton, Franklin, Chelan, Douglas, Cowlitz, Kitsap, Thurston,...
Vehicle, Driver Sought in Richland Hit-and-Run Involving Teen
Richland Police are still seeking leads to locate this vehicle and identify the driver, following a hit-and-run on October 26th. Teen riding bike hit by car near GW Way and McMurray. October 26th, around 4:10 PM, Richland Police say a 14-year-old boy was riding his bike in the crosswalk, heading...
Two Juveniles Arrested for Fatal Moses Lake Shooting
Following a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning, two juveniles are in custody for the crime, said the Grant County Sheriff's Department. 20-year-old fatally shot around 6 AM Sunday morning. Grant County Deputies were called to a location in the 3000 block of Road H NE, which is on the...
“Potential Explosive Device” Removed from Car near Othello
An update from the potential bomb incident north of Othello on Wednesday. Adams County Deputies evacuate several nearby homes when bomb found in car. Wednesday afternoon, around 1 PM, Adams County Deputies were about two miles north of Othello, in the 300 block of Reynolds Road, searching for a wanted suspect, identified as Nicholas Romero-Rivera.
Was Trick-or-Treating on Tri-Cities Candy Mountain Worth it?
My family had always heard one of the best Trick or Treating spots in the Tri-Cities was at Candy Mountain in Richland. This year we got dressed up and headed out to see what all the fuss was about. Was it worth the trip across the Tri-Cities on Halloween night to visit Cany Mountain?
“Ghostly” Car Prowler Sought in West Richland
West Richland PD are searching for this guy, wanted in connection with multiple car prowls. Suspect failed a few times, but also was able to steal a vehicle with a wallet and cash. West Richland Police are seeking some leads on this man, who was captured on several security cameras...
Did Wanted Suspect Leave a Bomb in Car for Cops Near Othello?
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, as of Wednesday afternoon around 1 PM, the Richland Bomb Squad is at a site north of Othello. ACSO says it appears the suspect left a 'bomb' in a car for authorities. According to the Sheriff's Department, they were at a location in...
Richland Police Release Update on Walmart Card Skimmer
Richland Police now say the suspect who installed a card skimming device inside the Richland Walmart probably snapped it into place in about five seconds. Richland Police say the suspect is being sought after he placed the skimmer inside the Richland Walmart. It's presumed he did it in the self-checkout line because it was detected by another customer 26 hours later. The police did not confirm that.
Card Skimmers Are Back, Inside Richland Walmart (Fraud)
Richland Police say the devices have been detected and removed, but currently no reports of others. Richland Police did not specify the exact dates they were located but said several credit-debit card skimming devices were located inside the Richland Walmart. A skimmer is a device that allows a thief to...
Massive Fentanyl Bust in Richland and Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- A massive amount of fentanyl pills have been taken off the street after a large drug bust headed by the Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force. Detectives served search warrants on residences in Richland and Kennewick which lead to the arrest of a 36 year old female and the seizure of about 14,300 suspected fentanyl pills, about 1.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and a firearm. The seizure was unique in that this was the first large confiscation in the Tri-Cities of multi-colored fentanyl laced pills, commonly referred to by those in the narcotics trade as "Rainbows" or "Skittles”. Fentanyl laced pills are most commonly found in a light blue or dark blue color. Police say they want the public to be aware these new multi-colored pills are in our area and pose a significant risk to children who may find them attractive.
