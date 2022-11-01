Read full article on original website
Civil Rights Leaders Call for All Advertisers to Stop Spending on Twitter
A coalition of civil rights groups, which sent a letter this week to companies urging them to voice their concerns to new Twitter owner Elon Musk, is now asking them to stop advertising on the platform. Jessica González, co-CEO at Free Press, said that when she spoke to Musk earlier...
Twitter Reportedly Ready to Cut About 3,700 Employees
Twitter insiders are expecting a 50% overall reduction in force, representing about 3,700 employees, after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk bought the company last week. Musk is expected to require employees once authorized to work remotely to now work out of Twitter offices in and beyond San Francisco, according to Bloomberg.
Elon Musk Says Twitter Has Had ‘Massive' Revenue Drop as Advertisers Pause Spending
Twitter has suffered a "massive drop in revenue" because of advertisers pausing spending on the social media platform, Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Friday without providing numbers. Major companies including General Mills, Audi and General Motors said they would temporarily pause their ad spending on Twitter to see...
Employees Sue Elon Musk's Twitter After Staff Informed of Mass Layoffs
A lawsuit was filed against Twitter on Thursday over Elon Musk's plan to eliminate hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs at the social media platform, which employees say violates federal and state law requiring 60 days notice of mass layoffs. The suit filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco...
'Everything' at stake in US midterms, Philadelphia Democrats say
Therapist Jacqueline Smythe fears her rights as a woman will be on the line if Republicans win back control of the US Congress during Tuesday's midterm election. She voiced fears that her personal independence will be stripped back in the case of a Republican victory.
Twitter Rolls Out Changes for Some Users Ahead of Launching New Paid Verification System
Twitter began rolling out changes to its platform for some users on Saturday in preparation for the launch of its revamped subscription service Twitter Blue. Updates outlined in the App Store confirmed that users will be able to purchase Twitter Blue and receive a blue checkmark for $7.99 per month.
Trump Advisor Kash Patel Granted Immunity to Testify in Mar-A-Lago Documents Case
Trump adviser Kash Patel has been granted immunity by the Justice Department to testify in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, NBC News confirmed. Patel's testimony is considered crucial to answering the question of whether or not Trump declassified any of the documents he took with him to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. Patel says he heard Trump verbally order the government secrets declassified.
Elite New York Restauranteur Will Guidara on Why Luxury Spending Isn't the Key to Making People Happy
Will Guidara, former owner of some of New York's most expensive restaurants, says he has learned that some of the best service experiences are small gestures unrelated to the amount being spent. His concept of "unreasonable hospitality" applies to every business and the gifts that each of us buy for...
Accused Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape Could Be Deported After Release From Custody, DHS Says
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband could be deported from the U.S. after he is released from custody, the Department of Homeland Security said. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, lodged an "immigration detainer" on 42-year-old Canadian national David DePape, DHS told CNBC. Records show...
Over Half of Americans Believe That Both Democrats and Republicans Do Such a Poor Job That a Third Major Party Is Needed
More than half of Americans believe the current political parties do such a poor job that a third major party is needed, according to a survey by Gallup. More minor parties have seen an uptick in support and interest in recent years. A study by the Pew Research center found...
Chime Cuts 12% of Its Workforce, Adding to Recent Wave of Tech Layoffs
Fintech company Chime is laying off 12% of its workforce, approximately 160 employees, amid a worsening economic outlook and a recent wave of cuts from both public and private companies. Throughout the pandemic, Chime experienced torrid growth, picking up millions of users and reaching a valuation of $25 billion just...
CNBC Cancels ‘The News With Shepard Smith' to Refocus on Business News
CNBC has canceled "The News with Shepard Smith" after two years. Smith is leaving the network after his show concludes later this month. It's new CNBC President KC Sullivan's first major shakeup. NBCUniversal's CNBC has canceled "The News with Shepard Smith," its primetime general news show, to refocus on business...
Elon Musk Will Begin Laying Off Twitter Staff Friday, Days After His $44 Billion Takeover
Twitter will be laying off staff Friday, the social media giant said in an email obtained by NBC News. In the email, sent Thursday evening, Twitter said it would be notifying staff by email starting Friday morning about their employment. “We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals...
$2 Million Ranges, Deleted Job Posts: NYC's Salary Transparency Law Is Off to a Rocky Start
Starting Tuesday, businesses hiring workers in NYC are required to list the minimum and maximum salary range for a job on any printed or online posting. Advocates say it's long overdue that companies become more transparent with their pay practices. Workers hope it will give them more leverage to discuss and negotiate their pay. And the law's main aim is to help close the wage gap.
How the CNBC Stock World Cup 2022 Works
From Apple to Tencent, LVMH to BHP, Naspers to Netflix. As we head into the World Cup season, CNBC will be taking a look at some of the world's biggest companies and pitting them against each other for the inaugural CNBC Stock World Cup 2022. Starting with the initial stages...
The Tech Layoff Headlines Are Leaving Out a Lot About Recession Risk and the Economy
The layoffs that have made the headlines recently, from Stripe to Twitter, are concentrated in sectors of the economy most-sensitive to interest rates, such as housing and autos, and where companies "over-hired," predominantly in technology. Several demographic factors, from baby boomer retirements to a declining working age population and persistently...
