hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Reveals Where Nets Stand With Kyrie Irving

Stephen A. Smith came through with some interesting information this morning. Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in a peculiar situation that is not exactly beneficial for either side. The Nets took action against Kyrie last night and suspended him following a week of questioning over his beliefs. After sharing a questionable documentary, Kyrie was criticized, and he largely refused to apologize.
Yardbarker

Massive News About Ben Simmons

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn met with reporters and announced big news about three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. "Ben will not travel with us for these next two games. He's got some soreness and some swelling in the knee," Vaughn said. The Nets play their next...
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr slaps truth bomb on Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism controversy

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, among the NBA’s the loudest and most respected voices on sociocultural and political issues, responded to Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic Twitter post before his team’s game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Framing Irving’s implicit support of an antisemitic movie through the...
thecomeback.com

Controversial recently retired WR defends Kyrie Irving

Cole Beasley, has made his opinion regarding the ongoing Kyrie Irving controversy, which led to a suspension, known. Beasley, who briefly played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 before suddenly retiring, does not support the decision made by the Brooklyn Nets. Shortly after the Nets announced that Irving would...
BBC

NBA: Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets pledge $1m after criticism over anti-Semitism

The Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving have pledged to donate $1m (£880,000) to combat "hate and intolerance" after he was criticised for sharing a link about a film featuring anti-Semitic tropes. In a joint statement, Irving, 30, said he "meant no harm" but stopped short of apologising for the...
Yardbarker

The Woes Of The Knicks Keep Building

The New York Knicks are, sadly, starting to resemble the same team we saw last season. The addition of Jalen Brunson was great and he is fitting in incredibly well but the team is struggling with wins. Their record, 3-4, is made all the more worrisome when you look at...
Hoops Rumors

NBA G League salaries increase for 2022-23 season

The salaries for players in the NBA G League will increase again for the 2022-23 season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic (via Twitter), players who spend the season in the NBAGL will earn $40,500. As we reported last fall, the G League’s annual salary rose from $35K to...
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Raptors Trade Features OG Anunoby

In today’s NBA, wings are all the rage. Many of the league’s best players are wings. To be specific, two-way playmaking wings are possibly the most popular star archetype in the NBA. Perhaps that’s owed to LeBron James – after all, the NBA is a copycat league....
Yardbarker

Watch: Senators' Claude Giroux tallies career goal No. 300 against former team

On Saturday, Ottawa Senators' center Claude Giroux reached a milestone, tallying the 300th goal of his NHL career. Adding to Giroux's special moment, the big goal came in his first game against his former team, the Philadelphia Flyers. Giroux recorded No. 300 less than three minutes into the opening period on Saturday, one-timing a feed from Tim Stutzle past Flyers' goaltender Carter Hart.
