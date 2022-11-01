Read full article on original website
Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”
Lakers fans were pissed as they saw their 2-game winning run come to an end against the Utah Jazz.
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Hold Back About Kyrie Irving Suspension
The Brooklyn Nets announced that they have suspended NBA star Kyrie Irving for at least five games following his failure to disavow antisemitism. The suspension could last longer than that as the organization wants to see him take more steps beyond just the apology that he issued on Instagram a few hours after his suspension was announced.
Stephen A. Smith Reveals Where Nets Stand With Kyrie Irving
Stephen A. Smith came through with some interesting information this morning. Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in a peculiar situation that is not exactly beneficial for either side. The Nets took action against Kyrie last night and suspended him following a week of questioning over his beliefs. After sharing a questionable documentary, Kyrie was criticized, and he largely refused to apologize.
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Seth Curry Once Turned Down A Warriors Blockbuster Offer Because Of One Player
Curry decided against a great deal because he didn't want to be on the same team as this player.
Nets’ Kyrie Irving finally apologizes for posting antisemitic film after incurring 5-game suspension
Shortly after the Brooklyn Nets slapped Kyrie Irving with at least a five-game suspension, the controversial superstar finally apologized for posting a film with antisemitic tropes on his Twitter last week. Irving apologized late Thursday night through his Instagram, which has 17.6 million followers. Irving conceded that the 2018 film...
Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball
Stephen Curry and James Wiseman are facing some tension on the court as the Golden State Warriors fell to 4th consecutive loss.
Massive News About Ben Simmons
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn met with reporters and announced big news about three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. "Ben will not travel with us for these next two games. He's got some soreness and some swelling in the knee," Vaughn said. The Nets play their next...
Steve Kerr slaps truth bomb on Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism controversy
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, among the NBA’s the loudest and most respected voices on sociocultural and political issues, responded to Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic Twitter post before his team’s game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Framing Irving’s implicit support of an antisemitic movie through the...
Controversial recently retired WR defends Kyrie Irving
Cole Beasley, has made his opinion regarding the ongoing Kyrie Irving controversy, which led to a suspension, known. Beasley, who briefly played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 before suddenly retiring, does not support the decision made by the Brooklyn Nets. Shortly after the Nets announced that Irving would...
Steve Kerr speaks out about Kyrie Irving’s anti-semitic social media post
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke out about Kyrie Irving’s social media post promoting an anti-semitic film by highlighting the impact of words. Steve Kerr usually isn’t shy about commenting on societal issues, even ones not directly connected to the NBA. This week, he had the chance to weigh in on an issue that has sadly been at the forefront: Anti-semitism.
NBA: Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets pledge $1m after criticism over anti-Semitism
The Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving have pledged to donate $1m (£880,000) to combat "hate and intolerance" after he was criticised for sharing a link about a film featuring anti-Semitic tropes. In a joint statement, Irving, 30, said he "meant no harm" but stopped short of apologising for the...
Nets lay out six-step checklist Kyrie Irving must complete to return from suspension: Report
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nets and owner Joe Tsai have laid out a six-step checklist that Kyrie Irving must complete to return from his suspension.
The Woes Of The Knicks Keep Building
The New York Knicks are, sadly, starting to resemble the same team we saw last season. The addition of Jalen Brunson was great and he is fitting in incredibly well but the team is struggling with wins. Their record, 3-4, is made all the more worrisome when you look at...
NBA G League salaries increase for 2022-23 season
The salaries for players in the NBA G League will increase again for the 2022-23 season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic (via Twitter), players who spend the season in the NBAGL will earn $40,500. As we reported last fall, the G League’s annual salary rose from $35K to...
This Knicks-Raptors Trade Features OG Anunoby
In today’s NBA, wings are all the rage. Many of the league’s best players are wings. To be specific, two-way playmaking wings are possibly the most popular star archetype in the NBA. Perhaps that’s owed to LeBron James – after all, the NBA is a copycat league....
Watch: Senators' Claude Giroux tallies career goal No. 300 against former team
On Saturday, Ottawa Senators' center Claude Giroux reached a milestone, tallying the 300th goal of his NHL career. Adding to Giroux's special moment, the big goal came in his first game against his former team, the Philadelphia Flyers. Giroux recorded No. 300 less than three minutes into the opening period on Saturday, one-timing a feed from Tim Stutzle past Flyers' goaltender Carter Hart.
