Beauty Of Red Rock Canyon Ruined By Thieves

The beauty and serenity of Red Rock Canyon has been ruined lately by a string of automobile break-ins in the conservation area’s parking lots. According to an article posted by Denise Rosch on News3LV.com, the Bureau of Land Management reported that there were as many as ten car break-ins in a single weekend back in early October, although only five were reported to authorities. John Asselin, who is with the BLM Public Affairs Department, says that there are organized groups of thieves committing these crimes. “They go out and rent a car in a fake name, they’re hard to track.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson Police hold drive for blankets, winter clothes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department, with HELP of Southern Nevada, has started its Warmth for the Winter drive. If you have new or gently used outerwear such as coats, gloves and blankets, you can donate them in the lobby of Henderson Police stations now through Nov. 30.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Santa's Wonderland returns at Bass Pro Shops

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holiday season is right around the corner and Santa's Wonderland is ready to make its grand return. Bass Pro Shops is kicking off the holiday celebrations on Saturday, November 5 - Saturday, December 24. The winter wonderland debuts with a free outdoor tailgate event...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Shade Tree kicks off annual Once Upon a Gala

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Shade Tree's 'Once Upon a Gala' kicked off its annual return. Resorts World hosted the fairytale-inspired fundraiser with the Las Vegas community Wednesday night. Silent auction items including Luke Bryan “Down to One” VIP tickets and five premium seats to one Vegas Golden Knights...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Ethel M’s Annual Holiday Cactus Garden Lights

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Tonight marks the unofficial start of the holiday season in Southern Nevada as the lights will be shining in Henderson. Mercedes Martinez takes us to Ethel M Cactus Garden as we get set for the official holiday Cactus Garden lighting tonight.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mojave Max Desert Tortoise shout-out

The Desert Tortoise Education program stopped by Givens Elementary where the 2nd graders learned to Respect, Protect and Enjoy our desert. The Desert Tortoise Education program stopped by Givens Elementary where the 2nd graders learned to Respect, Protect and Enjoy our desert. Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

SOUTH POINT GARDEN BUFFET HONORS VETERANS WITH FREE BUFFET FOR TWO, NOV. 11

SOUTH POINT GARDEN BUFFET HONORS VETERANS WITH FREE BUFFET FOR TWO, NOV. 11. South Point Hotel, Casino, and Spa will thank veterans and active-duty military this Veterans Day, Nov. 11 with a free buffet for two at the Garden Buffet. The offer will be valid for breakfast, lunch or dinner from 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Military I.D. or DD214 required to redeem.
LAS VEGAS, NV
theeastcountygazette.com

Las Vegas Is Preparing For A Food Truck Restaurant Thanks To Social Media Popularity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A food truck parked behind a chicken wing restaurant in North Las Vegas is gaining popularity online. It is rapidly expanding as a result of social media. Marcen “Chef Sean” Nelson and his wife, Latrisha “Chef Tririckshaw,” dreamed of bringing a small town in Illinois past Buffalo Wild Wings near Centennial Parkway and 5th The street.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

6 Places In Las Vegas For The Best Chili

It’s cold today in Las Vegas. And now that it’s November, there’s more of that to come. Some of us crave soup on a day like this, and others are chili people. There’s nothing like some warm comfort food when it’s freezing (or close to it) outside. But when it’s cold, sometimes we just want to sit under a blanket and stay warm. Not running around working in the kitchen.
LAS VEGAS, NV
yourmileagemayvary.net

This New Las Vegas Adjacent Attraction Was 50 Years In The Making

Nevada has a lot of things to offer. Hoover Dam. Lake Tahoe. Reno. And, of course, Las Vegas. And now something completely different, that took 5 decades to finish. In 1970, Michael Heizer started building his art installation called “City” in the Nevada desert. In September 2022, over 50 years after its start, visitors can now visit this massive complex.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

De-stigmatizing cannabis with Las Vegas Cannabis Tour

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Ten years ago this weekend, cannabis was legalized in two states, and that paved the way for the legalization and destigmatization of marijuana across the country. Joining us now to talk more about this milestone and the effect it has had on Las Vegas is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Christmas assistance applications open at Salvation Army Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Salvation Army Southern Nevada announced Wednesday it is accepting applications for the Angel Tree Christmas Assistance application. To qualify for this program, an adult must provide a valid ID, proof of residency, and proof of a dependent. The program helps provide Christmas gifts for children who are registered. Christmas lists […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas pet store owners ask for public’s help locating stolen puppies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Multiple puppies were stolen from two pet stores during two different burglaries in the Spring Valley area, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Altogether, seven puppies are missing between Sahara Pets near Sahara and Durango, and Puppy World near Durango and Warm Springs. Police released five photos that show the two people inside the shops, a vehicle, and a person sitting on a bench Monday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Free Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides This Holiday Season

Tivoli Village in Summerlin is bringing the holiday spirit back this season with a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, carolers, and complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides!. According to an article posted by the Staff on Fox5Vegas.com, Tivoli Village will be decked out in holiday decorations, including a 40-foot tall Christmas tree with ornaments at their fountain starting on November 21st. Then on Wednesday evening, November 23rd, the property will hold a tree-lighting ceremony with Santa at 7:30pm, there will be Chrismas carolers at The Piazza from 5-8pm, a meet and greet with Santa Claus from 7-9pm, and they will also be offering free horse-drawn carriage rides from 5-9pm.
