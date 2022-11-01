Read full article on original website
963kklz.com
Beauty Of Red Rock Canyon Ruined By Thieves
The beauty and serenity of Red Rock Canyon has been ruined lately by a string of automobile break-ins in the conservation area’s parking lots. According to an article posted by Denise Rosch on News3LV.com, the Bureau of Land Management reported that there were as many as ten car break-ins in a single weekend back in early October, although only five were reported to authorities. John Asselin, who is with the BLM Public Affairs Department, says that there are organized groups of thieves committing these crimes. “They go out and rent a car in a fake name, they’re hard to track.”
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson Police hold drive for blankets, winter clothes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department, with HELP of Southern Nevada, has started its Warmth for the Winter drive. If you have new or gently used outerwear such as coats, gloves and blankets, you can donate them in the lobby of Henderson Police stations now through Nov. 30.
news3lv.com
Animal Foundation waiving adoption fees for large adult dogs this weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to add a new member to your family? Well, these furry friends are ready to be adopted. The Animal Foundation is hosting an adoption event Saturday, Nov. 5, through Sunday, Nov. 13, with more than 100 large dogs available for adoption. According...
news3lv.com
Santa's Wonderland returns at Bass Pro Shops
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holiday season is right around the corner and Santa's Wonderland is ready to make its grand return. Bass Pro Shops is kicking off the holiday celebrations on Saturday, November 5 - Saturday, December 24. The winter wonderland debuts with a free outdoor tailgate event...
news3lv.com
The Great American Foodie Fest and Tivoli Village host fundraising culinary event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Join the Las Vegas community on a culinary tour to help raise funds for homeless students throughout the valley. The Great American Foodie Fest and Tivoli Village are coming together to host The Food Truck Wine Walk on Saturday, November 12 from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
news3lv.com
The Shade Tree kicks off annual Once Upon a Gala
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Shade Tree's 'Once Upon a Gala' kicked off its annual return. Resorts World hosted the fairytale-inspired fundraiser with the Las Vegas community Wednesday night. Silent auction items including Luke Bryan “Down to One” VIP tickets and five premium seats to one Vegas Golden Knights...
Ethel M’s Annual Holiday Cactus Garden Lights
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Tonight marks the unofficial start of the holiday season in Southern Nevada as the lights will be shining in Henderson. Mercedes Martinez takes us to Ethel M Cactus Garden as we get set for the official holiday Cactus Garden lighting tonight.
news3lv.com
'Merry Driftmas' returns to support Las Vegas families in need
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Merry Driftmas" is an annual charity drift event that supports local families in need. Dino Child joined us to talk about what you can expect and how they support the community.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County gets closer to decision on possible sales ban in pet stores
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Commission is getting closer to a crucial decision on whether to ban the sale of popular pets-- dogs, cats, rabbits, and pigs-- in local pet stores. Numerous animal welfare advocates and business supporters made their case in public comment, Tuesday, as the...
8newsnow.com
‘Don’t make another mother have a police officer come to the door,’ Dusk 2 Dawn pedestrian safety campaign begins
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As days grow shorter from Daylight Savings in Southern Nevada, the Dusk 2 Dawn campaign kicked off Friday with hopes of bringing awareness to worsening pedestrian collisions and fatalities in Nevada. The growing problem is grieved by April Stewart every day. In November 2015, her 16-year-old...
Las Vegas police launch a joint ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign
This Click It or Ticket Campaign promotes safety about the use of seat belts and how important they are during a car crash in order to increase law enforcement engagement.
8newsnow.com
Mojave Max Desert Tortoise shout-out
The Desert Tortoise Education program stopped by Givens Elementary where the 2nd graders learned to Respect, Protect and Enjoy our desert. The Desert Tortoise Education program stopped by Givens Elementary where the 2nd graders learned to Respect, Protect and Enjoy our desert. Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last...
vegas24seven.com
SOUTH POINT GARDEN BUFFET HONORS VETERANS WITH FREE BUFFET FOR TWO, NOV. 11
SOUTH POINT GARDEN BUFFET HONORS VETERANS WITH FREE BUFFET FOR TWO, NOV. 11. South Point Hotel, Casino, and Spa will thank veterans and active-duty military this Veterans Day, Nov. 11 with a free buffet for two at the Garden Buffet. The offer will be valid for breakfast, lunch or dinner from 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Military I.D. or DD214 required to redeem.
theeastcountygazette.com
Las Vegas Is Preparing For A Food Truck Restaurant Thanks To Social Media Popularity
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A food truck parked behind a chicken wing restaurant in North Las Vegas is gaining popularity online. It is rapidly expanding as a result of social media. Marcen “Chef Sean” Nelson and his wife, Latrisha “Chef Tririckshaw,” dreamed of bringing a small town in Illinois past Buffalo Wild Wings near Centennial Parkway and 5th The street.
963kklz.com
6 Places In Las Vegas For The Best Chili
It’s cold today in Las Vegas. And now that it’s November, there’s more of that to come. Some of us crave soup on a day like this, and others are chili people. There’s nothing like some warm comfort food when it’s freezing (or close to it) outside. But when it’s cold, sometimes we just want to sit under a blanket and stay warm. Not running around working in the kitchen.
yourmileagemayvary.net
This New Las Vegas Adjacent Attraction Was 50 Years In The Making
Nevada has a lot of things to offer. Hoover Dam. Lake Tahoe. Reno. And, of course, Las Vegas. And now something completely different, that took 5 decades to finish. In 1970, Michael Heizer started building his art installation called “City” in the Nevada desert. In September 2022, over 50 years after its start, visitors can now visit this massive complex.
news3lv.com
De-stigmatizing cannabis with Las Vegas Cannabis Tour
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Ten years ago this weekend, cannabis was legalized in two states, and that paved the way for the legalization and destigmatization of marijuana across the country. Joining us now to talk more about this milestone and the effect it has had on Las Vegas is...
Christmas assistance applications open at Salvation Army Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Salvation Army Southern Nevada announced Wednesday it is accepting applications for the Angel Tree Christmas Assistance application. To qualify for this program, an adult must provide a valid ID, proof of residency, and proof of a dependent. The program helps provide Christmas gifts for children who are registered. Christmas lists […]
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas pet store owners ask for public’s help locating stolen puppies
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Multiple puppies were stolen from two pet stores during two different burglaries in the Spring Valley area, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Altogether, seven puppies are missing between Sahara Pets near Sahara and Durango, and Puppy World near Durango and Warm Springs. Police released five photos that show the two people inside the shops, a vehicle, and a person sitting on a bench Monday night.
963kklz.com
Free Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides This Holiday Season
Tivoli Village in Summerlin is bringing the holiday spirit back this season with a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, carolers, and complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides!. According to an article posted by the Staff on Fox5Vegas.com, Tivoli Village will be decked out in holiday decorations, including a 40-foot tall Christmas tree with ornaments at their fountain starting on November 21st. Then on Wednesday evening, November 23rd, the property will hold a tree-lighting ceremony with Santa at 7:30pm, there will be Chrismas carolers at The Piazza from 5-8pm, a meet and greet with Santa Claus from 7-9pm, and they will also be offering free horse-drawn carriage rides from 5-9pm.
