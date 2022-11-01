Read full article on original website
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Watch Taylor Swift Join Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner to Perform “Exile”
Taylor Swift joined Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner on stage at their London concert tonight (October 26) to perform “Exile,” their collaboration from Swift’s 2020 album Folklore. Check it out below and on Twitter. Dessner co-produced “Exile” with Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn. They would collaborate again on...
Taylor Swift makes US song charts history with 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift made music history Monday, becoming the first artist ever to simultaneously nab all 10 spots on the top US song chart after the release of her album "Midnights." The three songs off "Midnights" not in the top 10 also charted, as did seven more tracks from the extended "3am edition."
9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists
Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson Were Semi-Estranged During the Height of Her Career
Janet and Michael Jackson are the most successful out of the Jackson clan. Both topped the charts and toured worldwide in their career before recording a duet together.
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Snow on the Beach' Shout-Out
Janet Jackson is feeling the vibes from Taylor Swift’s Midnights album. In a video posted on her TikTok, the iconic musician grooves to Swift’s song, “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey. The song, which is track number four on her latest album, has a...
Halsey thanks Alanis Morissette for helping her write ‘the best f–k you’ songs
Halsey credits Alanis Morissette as the inspiration behind her “best f–k you” songs. While performing at the Hollywood Bowl for the “We Can Survive” concert in Los Angeles Saturday night, the singer thanked the headliner for influencing her songwriting over the years. “[She taught me]...
5 Soul-Stirring Live Performances in Honor of Lou Reed
Lou Reed was more than a musician. He was a poet with lungs of smoke and velvet. He crafted a blend of pop, psychedelic rock, and all things avant-garde, writing songs that were more like epic poems dripping with sex and drugs against a grimy, gloomy New York City backdrop. He made heroes out of society’s misfits, crafting anthems for the oddballs and the outliers.
‘Abbey Road’ Was the Only Original Beatles Album Cover to Lack 2 Notable Features
‘Abbey Road’ is an iconic Beatles album cover and it is unique because it lacks two features seen on other covers for the band’s albums
Watch Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow & Brandon Flowers Honor John Lennon With “Don’t Let Me Down” Back In 2015
Back in December of 2015, a phenomenal group of artists came together to honor John Lennon for what would’ve been his 75th birthday. The tribute concert featured performances from Eric Church, John Fogerty, Peter Frampton, Juanes, Kris Kristofferson, Pat Monahan, Tom Morello, Willie Nelson, The Roots, Spoon, and Steven Tyler.
The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Co-Wrote 1 Song by Matchbox Twenty
Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty did not want to give a song to The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and compared Matchbox Twenty to The Rolling Stones.
BTS star RM is preparing to release his debut solo album
BTS' RM is preparing to release his debut solo album. After a report from JTBC News claimed the LP would arrive on November 25, Big Hit Music has confirmed a record is on the way but did not offer a release date. The label confirmed to Korea JoongAng Daily: “RM...
Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams to headline Isle Of Wight Festival 2023
The Isle Of Wight Festival has announced its 2023 line-up, with Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams to headline. The island festival returned in 2022 with Muse, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi headlining after its 2021 edition was delayed due to continued COVID restrictions. From June 15-18 next...
The 1975 singer Matt Healy calls Metallica ‘Worst Band of All Time’
The 1975 frontman Matt Healy hasn’t held back when sharing his thoughts about Metallica, calling the Metal band his “worst band of all time.”. Healy made the comment when asked directly by Pitchfork his thoughts on the band. “I fucking hate Metallica. My worst band of all time,”...
Dance music is second most popular UK genre - BPI
Dance music becoming the UK's second most popular genre is a sign "people are more connected to it than ever before," LF System has said. The Scottish duo have been among rising stars who've helped to fuel the rising popularity of dance music. British Phonographic Industry (BPI) analysis found the...
Ed Sheeran Teases New Album While Filming Secret Music Video
The "Bad Habits" singer celebrated a career milestone by teasing his new project.
“Do You Well” [ft. Perfume Genius]
On 2018’s shape-shifting You Will Not Die, South African-born singer-songwriter Nakhane soared over a blooming expanse of burnished synth and layered percussion. On “Do You Well,” their latest single, they embrace the full sensual immediacy of disco and funk, strutting over thumping bass and bolting percussion with production help from Nile Rodgers. While Nakhane has addressed their fair share of songs to a potential lover, this one skips over conflicted desire: “It was you/I had to do you well,” they sing, the hunger in their vocals so pure that it fends off the dark. “Do You Well” ditches the coy come-on in favor of getting what you want right now, hitting its message hard and quick like any good pop song. Perfume Genius contributes guest vocals, and while both artists are well-versed in parsing pain via expansive, avant-pop compositions, here they offer ecstasy in the form of a four-on-the-floor beat and taut harmonies.
Autographed Instruments From Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts Set for Charity Auction
Instruments autographed by many of the all-star artists that took part in the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will be auctioned off next week to raise money for MusiCares. Hawkins’ Foo Fighters bandmates — including Dave Grohl — as well as guests like Stewart Copeland, Krist Novoselic, Joan Jett, Kesha, John Paul Jones, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Queen’s Brian May, and Roger Taylor, are among the rock legends to sign a bevy of guitars, basses, drum heads, and cymbals for the charity auction, which will take place as part of Julien’s Auctions’ Icons and Idols event starting Nov. 11. The signature-filled instruments include...
The Beatles Album That Holds the Guinness World Record for Fastest-Selling Album
The Beatles have the fastest-selling album of all time, but the album debuted well after the band had broken up
