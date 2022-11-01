Read full article on original website
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Lawmakers react to former Kentucky congressman’s death
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Former U.S. Representative Romano (Ron) Mazzoli has passed away. Mazzoli served the people of Kentucky’s Third Congressional District from 1971 to 1995. Congressman John Yarmuth (KY-03) confirmed has passing Tuesday afternoon with the following statement: “I was saddened to learn of the passing of one of the most thoughtful and honorable public […]
Nelson County Republicans Angry Over Alleged Censorship And "Dictatorship Style" Of Vice-Chair James Victrey
Current vice-chair of the Nelson County Republican Party James Victrey has come under fire from the more conservative wing of the local party. Trey Bradley the current chair has been mostly MIA since his loss to Candy Massaroni in the State Rep primary in May. Leaving Victrey sole control over the county party Facebook page. Victrey came under fire back in the spring when he posted support for Ukraine and advocated the US should be willing to go to war over Russia's incursion.
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
WKYT 27
Amendment 1 on Ky. ballots boils down to fight over control
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky voters will head to the polls in less than a week and be faced with two proposed constitutional amendment questions (read below). One of those amendments has been more publicized than the other. Amendment 1 deals with legislators’ ability to call themselves into a special session.
247Sports
Kentucky blows out Kentucky State in preseason finale
LEXINGTON - Kentucky finished off its two-game preseason slate Thursday with a dominant 111-53 win over Kentucky State at Rupp Arena. The win came in far more convincing fashion than its preseason opener last Sunday when Kentucky's offense slumped its way through a 56-38 win over Missouri Western State and a coaching staff including former UK manager Will Martin and players Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson.
earnthenecklace.com
Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?
The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
Election deniers could oversee voting in key swing states. Here are races to watch
Voters in a number of states are being presented with a stark choice: Do they want someone who denies the legitimacy of the 2020 election to oversee voting in their state?
Kentucky children’s agency is taking ‘additional action’ against foster care facility where 7-year-old boy suffocated
The Kentucky agency charged with overseeing state youth centers said it has taken new action against the nonprofit organization that operates a Louisville foster care facility where a 7-year-old boy suffocated to death in July. The action comes days after an NBC News investigation into Brooklawn, which is owned and...
WBKO
U.S. Senate Race: Rand Paul
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re just a week away from this year’s general election. WBKO News is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with several candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues.
Here are 5 key questions to prep you for the coming days of the 2022 election season
The election is likely to extend beyond Tuesday — for days, if not weeks. Here, five questions to help you think about this next phase of the 2022 election season.
Letter to the Editor
Supreme Court races important to Ohio's economy Anytime Ohio has three supreme court races on the ballot, that state’s business community should sit up and take notice. This is especially true when that state has only seven supreme court justices. This November, Ohio voters will choose who will fill two of the seven seats...
