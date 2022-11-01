Read full article on original website
Why Chiefs Star Travis Kelce ‘Absolutely Hates’ Playing Patriots
Travis Kelce has made four trips to Gillette Stadium since entering the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2013. It’s safe to say the superstar tight end didn’t enjoy any of those visits to Foxboro, Mass. This isn’t because the Patriots were a major thorn in...
Stephon Gilmore Opens Up On Patriots, Bill Belichick Before Foxboro Return
Stephon Gilmore clearly had an ax to grind upon being traded away from the Patriots last season, but the star cornerback since has softened his stance. That trend continued this week when Gilmore, now a member of the Colts, spoke to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald ahead of Indianapolis’ Week 9 visit to New England. Gilmore only had positive things to say about his time in Foxboro, Mass.
Devin McCourty Sees This As Key To Patriots Defensive Success
The New England Patriots have gotten into the backfield with regularity this season, ranking fifth in the NFL in sacks with 23. And Patriots safety Devin McCourty sees a direct correlation between the pressure the Patriots are putting on opposing quarterbacks to the number of turnovers the team has forced. New England has recorded 16 takeaways through eight games, tied for the top mark in the league with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor DNP on Friday, Unlikely for Week 9
Losers of two straight, the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) will likely be forced to take the field Sunday minus their top offensive weapon. Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports star running back Jonathan Taylor did not practice on Friday, leaving his status for Week 9’s contest against the New England Patriots in doubt.
Eagles-Texans DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.QUARTERBACK:. Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles travel to Houston to take on the Texans on Thursday...
Latest Report Hints Colts Could Be Without Star Vs. Patriots
The Indianapolis Colts might be without a key offensive contributor when they travel to take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium for a Week 9 clash. Indianapolis star running back Jonathan Taylor was held out of practice Wednesday after tweaking the same ankle which caused him to miss two games earlier this season, according to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer. Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters Wednesday the team will weigh his progress as the week goes on.
ESPN Gives ‘Bold Prediction’ For Patriots’ Week 9 Matchup With Colts
The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts will lock horns Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, an intriguing intraconference matchup that could have AFC playoff implications down the road if either team finds a rhythm in the second half of the 2022 NFL season. ESPN.com on Friday previewed each Week 9...
No Fun New England? Patriots Super Bowl Champ Dispels Rumor
The Patriots have long had a reputation for being no fun, but one former Super Bowl champion has done his best to dispel that. Chris Long only played in New England for one season, winning Super Bowl LI with the Patriots in 2016, but has long been complimentary toward the organization. On Thursday, he continued the praise of his lone season in Foxborough.
Did Nick Caserio, Texans Bungle Brandin Cooks Situation At NFL Trade Deadline?
Texans general manager Nick Caserio might have just mismanaged one of Houston’s biggest assets as Brandin Cooks clearly is unhappy with his current standing. Cooks was involved in trade reports leading up to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline with the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys in talks with Houston until the final hour, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Cooks, however, was not traded as the Texans failed to come to an agreement with the Cowboys, specifically, as draft capital and his $18 million in guarantees proved to be sticking points, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.
NFL Playoff Picture: Who’s In, Out, On Bubble After 2022 Trade Deadline?
We’ve reached a pivotal point in the 2022 NFL season. The NFL trade deadline is behind us and we’re hovering around the midway marker, with some teams having played seven games and others with eight under their belts ahead of Week 9. The postseason conversation will pick up before you know it, and the next few weeks could go a long way toward separating the contenders from the pretenders. So far, it’s been a difficult campaign to gauge.
Patriots Critic Dan Orlovsky Gives Team Credit For This Huge Play Against Jets
Dan Orlovsky has been one of the Patriots’ top critics since last spring. The NFL quarterback-turned-analyst was a leading pessimist on New England’s decision to hand its offense over to Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. And Orlovsky has remained critical this season as Mac Jones and the Patriots offense have struggled to gain consistency.
Ravens WR Demarcus Robinson Limited in Practice on Friday
Per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (groin) was limited in team practice on Friday. This is news to the public as it is Robinson’s first appearance on the injury report under a groin ailment. Notably, the Ravens lost top receiver Rashod Bateman for the season and would be left with three active roster wide receivers if Robinson cannot go against the New Orleans Saints. The silver lining is that Robinson will have until Monday night to get healthy ahead of a tricky primetime matchup on the road.
How Bill Belichick Feels About Patriots Roster After Trade Deadline
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots opted not to make any moves ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Does that mean Bill Belichick is completely satisfied with New England’s current roster?. Not necessarily. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Belichick explained the roster still is subject to change over the...
This New Colts Offensive Wrinkle Will Challenge Patriots’ Defense
FOXBORO, Mass. — What can the New England Patriots expect from Sam Ehlinger this Sunday? That’s difficult to predict, since the Indianapolis Colts quarterback will be making just his second career start. But the move from statuesque veteran Matt Ryan to the younger, nimbler Ehlinger prompted one change...
Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Hires Bank of America to Sell Team
According to Forbes’ Mike Ozanian, Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has hired Bank of America to explore a potential sale of the team. Per Ozanian, “Snyder and his bankers are exploring all options, and a transaction could be for the entire NFL team or a minority stake.”. The...
Jets WR Corey Davis OUT Sunday vs. Bills
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest against the Buffalo Bills. This will be Davis’s second straight game on the sidelines as he continues to deal with a sprained MCL suffered in Week 7’s 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos. Fortunately, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he expects Davis to return to the lineup following Gang Green’s Week 10 bye.
Titans RB Derrick Henry: 'I'll be Out There on Sunday'
Fresh off rumbling for 219 yards last week against the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry was a surprise limited participant during Wednesday’s practice with a foot injury. The news was particularly noteworthy after Henry missed the second half of last season due to a Jones Fracture.
NFL Odds: Three Betting Favorites To Avoid In Week 9
We’re getting close to the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season, and we continue to learn the same lesson: There’s no such thing as a sure thing. Perhaps the pendulum will swing back the other way at some point, but through eight weeks, betting favorites are covering at a modest 43.3% rate, according to Covers.com. When it comes to teams laying points at home, the number is even worse, with home favorites going 30-42-1 ATS (41.7%) this season.
Colts Special Teams Guided By Ex-Patriot Has Bill Belichick On Alert
FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s not very often an opposing special teams unit gets the best of a Bill Belichick coached team. The Indianapolis Colts can certainly lay claim to that, though, after their stellar performance in a 27-17 win over the New England Patriots in a late-season matchup last year.
Patriots Practice Report: Attendance Details For Final Pre-Colts Session
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Friday held their final practice ahead of Sunday afternoon’s home game against the Indianapolis Colts. Five offensive players were absent, including three — center David Andrews (concussion), receiver DeVante Parker (knee), running back Damien Harris (illness) — who haven’t practiced all week. Right tackle Marcus Cannon and receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey also were absent for the second straight practice.
