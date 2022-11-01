Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Ezekiel Elliott draws Cowboys' scorn after 'leaking' Thanksgiving helmets... that Dallas revealed four months ago
Secrets, secrets are no fun...unless you tell Zeke. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott appeared to have gotten front office personnel riled up on Wednesday when he "leaked" pictures of Dallas' Thanksgiving Day helmets to fans via his Instagram story. The Cowboys' social media team quickly scolded their longtime running back...
Sporting News
Eagles vs. Texans final score, results: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia stay perfect with win over Houston
The Texans put up a fight, but in the end they were no match for the Eagles. Philly moved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a 29-17 win on "Thursday Night Football." The game was close in the first half, but Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia...
Sporting News
Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes
It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
Rams Practice BREAKING: Cooper Kupp OUT, Cam Akers Back In
Having Kupp healthy physically and having Akers healthy mentally might be the best way forward for the Rams.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 9 Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's NFL writers offer up a few fantasy football tips for Week 9 of the 2022 season. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 9 Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week Nine: Rams @ Buccaneers, Dolphins @ Bears, Titans @ Chiefs
Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were back to make their Week Nine predictions on the latest episode of the Inside The Huddle podcast, looking ahead to Sunday's live NFL action on Sky Sports. Click on the link below to listen to Neil and Jeff on this week's podcast, where they...
Sporting News
What channel is Vikings vs. Commanders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 9 game
The NFL season is just now approaching the midway point, but the Vikings already have a stranglehold on the NFC North. At 6-1, Minnesota hasn't always looked the part, but Kevin O'Connell's team has taken care of business against lesser competition and finds itself with a 3.5-game lead atop the division.
Sporting News
NFL officials missed 'assisting the runner' penalty on Eagles' Jason Kelce: 'Utter incompetence'
The "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Eagles and Texans demonstrated once again that star players get all the calls — even if they're on the offensive line. The star in question was All-Pro center Jason Kelce, who should have been called for a penalty in Philadelphia's game-opening drive. The penalty in question — assisting the runner — occurred when Kelce attempted to pull Kenneth Gainwell into the end zone following a short screen pass to the running back.
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 9
In Week 8 we did not see as many underdog winners as in previous weeks. Only 4 moneyline underdogs with positive odds won their games. Seven underdogs covered the spread, though. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s NFL odds and lines, and tab the best NFL Week X underdog bets to cash in on among SportbookWire’s NFL expert picks and predictions.
Chiefs Continued to Play the Long Game at the Trade Deadline
The Chiefs' deadline moves emphasize a focus on the future over maximizing the 2022 campaign.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Darren Waller, Allen Lazard impacting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
With Sunday's kickoff quickly approaching, fantasy football owners are doing their final checks of the Week 9 injury report and making their last start 'em, sit 'em decisions at key positions. This week, Darren Waller and Allen Lazard are some of the notable pass catchers listed as "questionable" who could have a big effect on lineup calls.
Sporting News
Who is Hendon Hooker? Meet Tennessee's QB1 and Heisman Trophy front-runner
The College Football Playoff conversation this year includes many of the usual suspects, but one team stands out: Tennessee. Less than two years after Josh Heupel took over a broken program that was staring at NCAA violations and coming off a stretch of seven losing seasons in 11 years, the Vols have arguably the nation's most prolific offense led by an unexpected star.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner, D'Andre Swift more RBs impacting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Heading into Sunday's Week 9 action, fantasy football owners are watching the latest injury updates for several key running backs (Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner, D'Andre Swift, Damien Harris, and Kyren Williams). In a week with six byes, all of those RBs could be involved in start 'em, sit 'em question questions and require more attention than usual.
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 10: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Deon Jackson, Joshua Palmer & Isaiah Likely
Halloween may be over, but the spookiest time of the year is just around the corner in the NFL: the dreaded byepocalypse. With six teams on bye in Week 9 — and a whopping 22 byes between now and the fantasy football playoffs — owners in season-long leagues will be scrambling to find enough depth to start consistently strong teams. Our Week 10 waiver wire watchlist will help you navigate this unfriendly territory and pinpoint widely available free agents, such as Deon Jackson, Josh Palmer, and Isaiah Likely, who could come become hot pickups.
Sporting News
Is Gus Edwards playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Ravens-Saints Week 9 Monday Night Football
Ravens running back Gus Edwards made his triumphant return to the field two weeks ago after missing last season due to a torn ACL, but a hamstring injury has him "doubtful" for Week 9's Monday night game against New Orleans. We'll continue to update this article with news on Edwards...
Sporting News
How long is Michael Thomas out? Injury timeline, return date, latest news on Saints WR
The Saints were hoping that they would finally have Michael Thomas fully healthy for the first time since he generated an NFL-record 149 catches and 1,725 yards during the 2019 season. However, that was not meant to be. Thomas went down with what was deemed a foot injury in Week...
Colin Cowherd Calling For Several Significant NFL Upsets This Weekend
Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd is expecting Week 9 of the NFL season to feature a handful of upsets. For starters, Cowherd believes the Indianapolis Colts will defeat the New England Patriots on the road. That'll be a tough task for Frank Reich's squad, especially since Jonathan Taylor won't play due to injury.
Sporting News
'Thursday Night Football' schedule 2022: Dates, times, teams for Amazon's NFL prime-time games
The NFL "Thursday Night Football" series has a new look in 2022. The Thursday prime-time games are being streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video (aside from the local markets of the two teams playing. Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast crew is loaded with talent. During the game, you can hear...
Sporting News
Aaron Rodgers injury update: Packers QB says thumb isn't yet feeling better despite rehab
The Packers are in dire straits as they enter their Week 9 matchup with the Lions. Green Bay has lost four games in a row and desperately needs to snap its longest losing streak under Matt LaFleur to stay in the NFC wild-card race. That said, it appears that the...
Comments / 0