NBC Miami
Twitter Co-Founder Dorsey Apologizes for Growing the Company ‘Too Quickly' in Wake of Mass Layoffs
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized Saturday for growing the company "too quickly," a day after hundreds of employees were laid off under new owner Elon Musk. Twitter informed employees Thursday evening that it would begin laying off staff members, according to communications obtained by CNBC. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized...
NBC Miami
Twitter Cut More Than 950 California Employees After Elon Musk Took Over, WARN Notice Shows
The cuts affected a total of 983 employees in California, its home state, according to three letters of notice that the company sent to regional authorities, which were obtained by CNBC. According to the letters from Twitter, shared by the California Employment Development Department, Twitter notified affected employees on Nov....
NBC Miami
Employees Sue Elon Musk's Twitter After Staff Informed of Mass Layoffs
A lawsuit was filed against Twitter on Thursday over Elon Musk's plan to eliminate hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs at the social media platform, which employees say violates federal and state law requiring 60 days notice of mass layoffs. The suit filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco...
'Everything' at stake in US midterms, Philadelphia Democrats say
Therapist Jacqueline Smythe fears her rights as a woman will be on the line if Republicans win back control of the US Congress during Tuesday's midterm election. She voiced fears that her personal independence will be stripped back in the case of a Republican victory.
NBC Miami
These Are the Things Republicans Might Do With Congressional Wins in the Midterms
Control of the U.S. House of Representatives could switch parties after the midterm elections with Democrats expected to lose seats, as the party in power typically does. High inflation and concerns about the economy are eating into their support. A recent CNBC All-American Economic Survey found that Americans had mostly...
NBC Miami
Elite New York Restauranteur Will Guidara on Why Luxury Spending Isn't the Key to Making People Happy
Will Guidara, former owner of some of New York's most expensive restaurants, says he has learned that some of the best service experiences are small gestures unrelated to the amount being spent. His concept of "unreasonable hospitality" applies to every business and the gifts that each of us buy for...
NBC Miami
PolitiFact: Biden's Boast About Social Security Inflation Adjustment Is Pants on Fire
Just days before the close of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden touted his commitment to "protecting Social Security and Medicare and lowering prescription drug costs." But as he spoke in Hallandale Beach, Florida, Biden went factually overboard praising his own actions on Social Security. "On my watch, for the...
