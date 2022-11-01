ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
XL Country 100.7

Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location

A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

MSU alumnus to be inducted into Montana engineering hall of fame

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University engineering graduate will be inducted into the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame. Tommy Harris "T.H." Thomas graduated from MSU in 1953 with a bachelor's in civil engineering. Thomas loved engineering and worked on numerous projects around the state including roadways and...
MONTANA STATE
chainstoreage.com

Montana will get its first Whole Foods at a made-over Bozeman mall

Montanans will finally get access to Berry Chantilly Cake and 365 Cauliflower pizza crust when Gallatin Valley Mall gets transformed into Gallatin Crossing. The $50 million makeover of the 315,000-sq.-ft. center in Bozeman will be anchored by Whole Foods and a 45,000-sq.-ft. medical pavilion. Demolition of much of the mall is underway to make room for these tenants, as well as for new landscaping and parking.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice

If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

The Top Concerts Locals Want to See in Bozeman

It's never too early to speculate about what artists might come to Bozeman in the future—in fact, you just might manifest it. Locals told us who they want to see live and in person, and you guys had some great suggestions. Over the past few years, we have had...
BOZEMAN, MT
Daily Montanan

Housing experts: ‘Bonkers’ housing market, interest rates hurting Montanans’ buying power

Soaring and volatile interest rates are hurting many homebuyers in Montana who already face a low supply of homes — a problem that’s expected to be a priority in the 2023 Legislature. “We are seeing a lot of folks being frustrated by the lack of availability and the higher interest rates,” said Karissa Trujillo, deputy […] The post Housing experts: ‘Bonkers’ housing market, interest rates hurting Montanans’ buying power appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Here’s A Fascinating Montanan You Need To Know About

In small towns all across Montana, you'll find several people that are working to make a difference in their communities. Much of the time, their work goes unnoticed. We recently learned about a local legend in Bozeman. His name is Cliff Abraham. According to an article published in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in 2004, Abraham was originally from N. Dakota and grew up with a love for the sport of hockey.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Glenn Close Rocked Out in Bozeman on Halloween

Things you may not know about Glenn Close: She calls Bozeman home, she's an eighth cousin to Princess Diana, AND she's a fan of Guns N' Roses. We have proof. Glenn Close is a legend. Throughout her career, she has won two Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, three Primetime Emmy Awards, and three Tony Awards. Whether you know her work from Fatal Attraction or Cruella, everyone knows Glenn Close.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Bozeman’s 2022 Ski Swap: How to Buy and Sell

Consign your stuff early and shop for gear this weekend. The Bozeman Ski Swap is known as one of the absolute best in the region and it benefits the Bridger Ski Foundation. But there are a few things you need to know about the Bozeman Ski Swap to get the most out of it, especially if you're looking to consign items to sell. ALL SKI SWAP ITEMS must be registered online this year. You can register your consignment items online until Tuesday, November 1st for $1 per item. After that, it will cost $3 per item.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

The Weird Crimes From Halloween Weekend in Bozeman

The incidents that the Bozeman Police Department had to deal with this past Halloween weekend were, quite frankly, wild. Sadly, Halloween is officially over, but the Bozeman Police Department is here to tell us how hectic the weekend was. According to the Bozeman Police, they received over 500 calls, which generated 93 cases. To put that into perspective, in 2021, only 47 cases were generated during Halloween weekend.
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

LMLC brings rough draft of development plans to the public

Includes more than 1,200 housing units, potential for rodeo arena. The Lone Mountain Land Company in October brought to the public some of its plans for further developing land it owns around Town Center, Meadow Village, Gallatin Canyon and Gallatin Gateway. The Big Sky community needs about 2,000 housing units...
GALLATIN GATEWAY, MT
bozone.com

Bobcats survive tough first half, look to remain unblemished in Race of the Big Sky

Coming into the 2022 season, questions abound for the Montana State Bobcat football team following their first appearance in the FCS national championship game since 1984. MSU not only lost the title to North Dakota State back in January, but they also graduated once-in-a-generation player Troy Andersen, as well as a host of other key contributors, leaving the Bobcat faithful to wonder who would fill those shoes in 2022.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

XL Country 100.7

Bozeman, MT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

XL Country 100.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy