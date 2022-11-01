ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
baltimorefishbowl.com

Unified Community Connections holds Hoodstock XIX fundraiser on November 18

Unified Community Connections, a nonprofit agency supporting people with disabilities, will hold its signature concert fundraiser Hoodstock XIX in person on Friday, November 18 at The Winslow in Baltimore. When: Friday, November 18, 2022. Where: The Winslow. 333 W. Ostend St., Baltimore, MD 21230. Free onsite parking available. Time: 7:00...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Urban Cipher Game Workshop With Dr. Lawrence Brown – November 11 at The Ivy Bookshop

The Ivy Bookshop – 5928 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. Did you read Lawrence Brown’s The Black Butterfly, one of The Ivy’s top sellers of 2022? Did you ever imagine that Dr. Brown would lead you in a board game version of the book? We can’t wait to bring this very vision to life on November 11, when Dr. Brown will lead us in playing Urban Cipher: The Afrofuturist Learning Board Game that he has created in league with graphic artist Andre Budo.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Johns Hopkins University names Elisabeth Long to be its next Sheridan Dean of Libraries, Archives and Museums, succeeding Winston Tabb

Johns Hopkins University has a new head librarian. Hopkins this week named Elisabeth Long, currently part of the senior leadership team at the University of Chicago Library, to succeed Winston Tabb as its next Sheridan Dean of University Libraries, Archives and Museums. She’ll start Jan. 3. Tabb, who joined...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Program Spotlight 2022: Krieger Schechter Day School

In the Abramoff Makerspace at Krieger Schechter Day School, students in kindergarten through eighth grade are challenged to use their creativity while diving into a wide range of hands-on activities. Each time they come to the makerspace, students have the opportunity to combine prior knowledge and interests with new skills to solve challenges presented to them.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Sip Local Brews, Taste Local Eats & Enjoy Local Music at the 5th Annual Patterson Park BrewFest

This annual event will be hosted in Patterson Park, Baltimore’s best backyard. Friends of Patterson Park presents the 5th Annual Patterson Park BrewFest, which will take place Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 12pm to 4:30pm at the Patterson Park Bull Circle. New this year – an Early Access Ticket, which will include early entry at 11am along with an assortment of breakfast stouts and bites.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

How the Maryland tennis club that trained U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe is raising the next generation of tennis champions

Amari O’Brien has been playing tennis since she was 6 years old, but as a teenager she sought a place where she could raise her skills to the next level. She journeyed from her hometown of Kalamazoo, Michigan to College Park, Maryland to practice for two weeks in 2019 at the Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC), which offers full-time training programs and schooling for youth and adults.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Inner Harbor ice rink to return next week; other holiday events announced for Baltimore waterfront

The Inner Harbor’s ice rink will return next week, and a slate of events are planned for Baltimore’s waterfront as the winter holiday season nears. Starting at 5 p.m. Nov. 11, the Inner Harbor ice rink will be open again. The ice rink, which is sponsored by the Pearlstone Family Fund and the Joseph & Harvey Meyerhoff Family Charitable Funds, will be located at the top of the Inner Harbor Amphitheater between the Harborplace pavilions through Jan. 16.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Questions for the Candidates: Howard County Board of Education

The Local News Network at the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism sent a questionnaire to all 155 school board candidates to get their views on important issues. The results are compiled in the Capital News Service Board of Education Voter Guide. Below are the responses from...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control

Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
BALTIMORE, MD

