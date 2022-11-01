Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Related
Porterville Recorder
Depleted Warriors lose 114-105 to Pelicans, are 0-6 on road
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The defending champion Golden State Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sidelined. Ingram scored 26 points in his return from a...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee takes on Oklahoma City, looks for 8th straight victory
Oklahoma City Thunder (4-4, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (7-0, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -7; over/under is 224. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee comes into a matchup with Oklahoma City as winners of seven games in a row. Milwaukee went 7-5 overall with...
Porterville Recorder
Hawks host the Pelicans for out-of-conference contest
New Orleans Pelicans (5-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (5-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and New Orleans meet in non-conference action. Atlanta went 1-4 overall with a 27-14 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks averaged 97.4 points per game while...
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans 114, Golden State 105
GOLDEN STATE (105) Kuminga 7-12 3-4 18, Lamb 6-9 0-0 16, Looney 2-3 1-1 5, Moody 4-9 5-5 14, Poole 5-18 7-7 20, Baldwin Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, J.Green 1-2 0-0 2, Jerome 7-12 2-2 18, Wiseman 1-1 3-4 5, Rollins 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 35-71 23-25 105. NEW ORLEANS...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 113, San Antonio 106
L.A. CLIPPERS (113) George 12-17 6-7 35, Morris Sr. 3-11 0-0 8, Zubac 8-10 1-2 17, Jackson 5-11 2-2 14, Kennard 1-1 0-0 2, Batum 1-3 0-0 3, Coffey 1-2 3-4 6, Mann 0-3 0-0 0, Powell 5-8 1-2 13, Wall 6-14 1-2 15. Totals 42-80 14-19 113. SAN ANTONIO...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 112, Detroit 88
Percentages: FG .543, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Osman 4-6, Love 4-7, Neto 2-3, LeVert 1-4, E.Mobley 0-1, Okoro 0-1, Stevens 0-1, Wade 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 13 (E.Mobley 8, Allen 2, Love, Stevens, Wade). Turnovers: 18 (Allen 4, Osman 4, LeVert 2, Lopez...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 130, L.A. Lakers 116
Percentages: FG .505, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 17-40, .425 (Olynyk 3-3, Sexton 3-5, Markkanen 3-9, Conley 2-5, Clarkson 2-7, Vanderbilt 1-1, Alexander-Walker 1-2, Horton-Tucker 1-2, Beasley 1-4, Fontecchio 0-1, Gay 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Kessler 2, Markkanen). Turnovers: 8 (Conley 2, Sexton 2, Alexander-Walker,...
Porterville Recorder
Utah faces Los Angeles on 3-game road slide
Utah Jazz (6-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-4, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to stop its three-game road slide when the Jazz play Los Angeles. Los Angeles finished 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference play last season. The Clippers...
Porterville Recorder
Boston 123, Chicago 119
Percentages: FG .518, FT .880. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Vucevic 4-5, LaVine 2-6, Dosunmu 1-1, Caruso 1-2, Green 1-3, Dragic 1-4, P.Williams 1-4, DeRozan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Caruso, DeRozan, Dragic, Green, P.Williams). Turnovers: 17 (P.Williams 4, Caruso 3, DeRozan 2, Green 2, LaVine...
Porterville Recorder
Brooklyn 128, Washington 86
Percentages: FG .556, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (O'Neale 3-5, Watanabe 2-3, Harris 2-4, Thomas 2-4, Durant 2-6, Ma.Morris 1-2, Mills 1-2, Sumner 1-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Claxton 3, Watanabe 2, Durant, Mills). Turnovers: 7 (Durant 2, Sumner 2, Duke Jr., Sharpe, Watanabe).
Porterville Recorder
New York brings 5-game win streak into matchup against Detroit
New York Islanders (7-4-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (5-3-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will attempt to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and an...
Porterville Recorder
Senators take on the Flyers following Stuetzle's 2-goal performance
Philadelphia Flyers (5-3-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-6-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Philadelphia Flyers after Tim Stuetzle scored two goals in the Senators' 5-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Ottawa had a 33-42-7 record overall and a...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 111, Toronto 110
Percentages: FG .443, FT .840. 3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Anunoby 4-6, Porter Jr. 2-3, Boucher 2-6, Achiuwa 1-3, Barnes 1-6, Trent Jr. 1-7, Koloko 0-1, Siakam 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Achiuwa, Banton, Boucher, Koloko). Turnovers: 19 (Barnes 5, Anunoby 4, Achiuwa 2, Koloko 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 108, Phoenix 106
PORTLAND (108) Grant 10-17 9-11 30, Hart 3-7 0-0 7, Nurkic 6-13 0-0 14, Sharpe 4-8 0-0 10, Winslow 6-12 0-0 12, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Eubanks 5-5 0-0 10, Little 4-7 2-2 12, K.Johnson 4-13 1-2 11. Totals 43-85 12-15 108. PHOENIX (106) Bridges 4-9 2-2 12, C.Johnson 0-2...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 115, Minnesota 102
MILWAUKEE (115) Allen 3-5 2-2 10, G.Antetokounmpo 7-17 10-20 26, Lopez 2-6 1-2 7, Carter 2-3 0-0 6, Holiday 12-24 1-1 29, Beauchamp 6-10 0-1 14, Nwora 0-2 0-0 0, Portis 7-14 2-2 18, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 1-3 0-0 2, Matthews 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 41-85 16-28 115.
Porterville Recorder
Indiana 101, Miami 99
MIAMI (99) Martin 3-5 0-0 6, Strus 6-13 2-2 17, Adebayo 7-14 4-4 18, Herro 8-20 9-9 29, Lowry 1-9 7-7 10, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-7 0-0 0, Dedmon 0-2 4-4 4, Vincent 6-10 0-0 15. Totals 31-81 26-26 99. INDIANA (101) Duarte 0-2 0-0 0, J.Smith 0-3...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Knicks 106, Philadelphia 104
Percentages: FG .463, FT .852. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Toppin 3-6, Barrett 2-8, Reddish 1-1, Brunson 1-4, Quickley 1-4, Randle 1-5, Grimes 0-1, Hartenstein 0-1, Rose 0-1, Fournier 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Hartenstein 3, Fournier, Grimes, Randle, Reddish, Rose). Turnovers: 21 (Randle 6, Quickley...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Foreman KOs Moorer to regain title
1927 — Walter Hagen beats Joe Turnesa 1-up to capture the PGA Championship for the fourth consecutive year and fifth overall. 1955 — Montreal’s Jean Beliveau scores the second fastest hat trick in NHL history in a 4-2 win over Boston. Beliveau, who scores all four Canadien goals, gets three in 44 seconds against Bruins goaltender Terry Sawchuk on the same power play.
Porterville Recorder
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
PHI Wheeler(R)551-22.676-31.937-63.533-2 HOU Valdez(L)8:03p332-01.429-43.1610-22.273-0 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Porterville Recorder
Stars take on the Oilers after Robertson's 2-goal game
Dallas Stars (6-3-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (7-3-0, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Edmonton Oilers after Jason Robertson's two-goal game against the Arizona Coyotes in the Stars' 7-2 win. Edmonton had a 49-27-6 record overall and a 32-14-3 record...
Comments / 0