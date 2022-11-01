ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Depleted Warriors lose 114-105 to Pelicans, are 0-6 on road

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The defending champion Golden State Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sidelined. Ingram scored 26 points in his return from a...
INDIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee takes on Oklahoma City, looks for 8th straight victory

Oklahoma City Thunder (4-4, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (7-0, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -7; over/under is 224. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee comes into a matchup with Oklahoma City as winners of seven games in a row. Milwaukee went 7-5 overall with...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

Hawks host the Pelicans for out-of-conference contest

New Orleans Pelicans (5-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (5-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and New Orleans meet in non-conference action. Atlanta went 1-4 overall with a 27-14 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks averaged 97.4 points per game while...
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

New Orleans 114, Golden State 105

GOLDEN STATE (105) Kuminga 7-12 3-4 18, Lamb 6-9 0-0 16, Looney 2-3 1-1 5, Moody 4-9 5-5 14, Poole 5-18 7-7 20, Baldwin Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, J.Green 1-2 0-0 2, Jerome 7-12 2-2 18, Wiseman 1-1 3-4 5, Rollins 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 35-71 23-25 105. NEW ORLEANS...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Clippers 113, San Antonio 106

L.A. CLIPPERS (113) George 12-17 6-7 35, Morris Sr. 3-11 0-0 8, Zubac 8-10 1-2 17, Jackson 5-11 2-2 14, Kennard 1-1 0-0 2, Batum 1-3 0-0 3, Coffey 1-2 3-4 6, Mann 0-3 0-0 0, Powell 5-8 1-2 13, Wall 6-14 1-2 15. Totals 42-80 14-19 113. SAN ANTONIO...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 112, Detroit 88

Percentages: FG .543, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Osman 4-6, Love 4-7, Neto 2-3, LeVert 1-4, E.Mobley 0-1, Okoro 0-1, Stevens 0-1, Wade 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 13 (E.Mobley 8, Allen 2, Love, Stevens, Wade). Turnovers: 18 (Allen 4, Osman 4, LeVert 2, Lopez...
Porterville Recorder

Utah 130, L.A. Lakers 116

Percentages: FG .505, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 17-40, .425 (Olynyk 3-3, Sexton 3-5, Markkanen 3-9, Conley 2-5, Clarkson 2-7, Vanderbilt 1-1, Alexander-Walker 1-2, Horton-Tucker 1-2, Beasley 1-4, Fontecchio 0-1, Gay 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Kessler 2, Markkanen). Turnovers: 8 (Conley 2, Sexton 2, Alexander-Walker,...
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

Utah faces Los Angeles on 3-game road slide

Utah Jazz (6-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-4, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to stop its three-game road slide when the Jazz play Los Angeles. Los Angeles finished 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference play last season. The Clippers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Boston 123, Chicago 119

Percentages: FG .518, FT .880. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Vucevic 4-5, LaVine 2-6, Dosunmu 1-1, Caruso 1-2, Green 1-3, Dragic 1-4, P.Williams 1-4, DeRozan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Caruso, DeRozan, Dragic, Green, P.Williams). Turnovers: 17 (P.Williams 4, Caruso 3, DeRozan 2, Green 2, LaVine...
Porterville Recorder

Brooklyn 128, Washington 86

Percentages: FG .556, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (O'Neale 3-5, Watanabe 2-3, Harris 2-4, Thomas 2-4, Durant 2-6, Ma.Morris 1-2, Mills 1-2, Sumner 1-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Claxton 3, Watanabe 2, Durant, Mills). Turnovers: 7 (Durant 2, Sumner 2, Duke Jr., Sharpe, Watanabe).
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

New York brings 5-game win streak into matchup against Detroit

New York Islanders (7-4-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (5-3-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will attempt to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and an...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Senators take on the Flyers following Stuetzle's 2-goal performance

Philadelphia Flyers (5-3-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-6-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Philadelphia Flyers after Tim Stuetzle scored two goals in the Senators' 5-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Ottawa had a 33-42-7 record overall and a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 111, Toronto 110

Percentages: FG .443, FT .840. 3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Anunoby 4-6, Porter Jr. 2-3, Boucher 2-6, Achiuwa 1-3, Barnes 1-6, Trent Jr. 1-7, Koloko 0-1, Siakam 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Achiuwa, Banton, Boucher, Koloko). Turnovers: 19 (Barnes 5, Anunoby 4, Achiuwa 2, Koloko 2,...
Porterville Recorder

Portland 108, Phoenix 106

PORTLAND (108) Grant 10-17 9-11 30, Hart 3-7 0-0 7, Nurkic 6-13 0-0 14, Sharpe 4-8 0-0 10, Winslow 6-12 0-0 12, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Eubanks 5-5 0-0 10, Little 4-7 2-2 12, K.Johnson 4-13 1-2 11. Totals 43-85 12-15 108. PHOENIX (106) Bridges 4-9 2-2 12, C.Johnson 0-2...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 115, Minnesota 102

MILWAUKEE (115) Allen 3-5 2-2 10, G.Antetokounmpo 7-17 10-20 26, Lopez 2-6 1-2 7, Carter 2-3 0-0 6, Holiday 12-24 1-1 29, Beauchamp 6-10 0-1 14, Nwora 0-2 0-0 0, Portis 7-14 2-2 18, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 1-3 0-0 2, Matthews 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 41-85 16-28 115.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

Indiana 101, Miami 99

MIAMI (99) Martin 3-5 0-0 6, Strus 6-13 2-2 17, Adebayo 7-14 4-4 18, Herro 8-20 9-9 29, Lowry 1-9 7-7 10, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-7 0-0 0, Dedmon 0-2 4-4 4, Vincent 6-10 0-0 15. Totals 31-81 26-26 99. INDIANA (101) Duarte 0-2 0-0 0, J.Smith 0-3...
INDIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Knicks 106, Philadelphia 104

Percentages: FG .463, FT .852. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Toppin 3-6, Barrett 2-8, Reddish 1-1, Brunson 1-4, Quickley 1-4, Randle 1-5, Grimes 0-1, Hartenstein 0-1, Rose 0-1, Fournier 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Hartenstein 3, Fournier, Grimes, Randle, Reddish, Rose). Turnovers: 21 (Randle 6, Quickley...
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Foreman KOs Moorer to regain title

1927 — Walter Hagen beats Joe Turnesa 1-up to capture the PGA Championship for the fourth consecutive year and fifth overall. 1955 — Montreal’s Jean Beliveau scores the second fastest hat trick in NHL history in a 4-2 win over Boston. Beliveau, who scores all four Canadien goals, gets three in 44 seconds against Bruins goaltender Terry Sawchuk on the same power play.
ALABAMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

PHI Wheeler(R)551-22.676-31.937-63.533-2 HOU Valdez(L)8:03p332-01.429-43.1610-22.273-0 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Porterville Recorder

Stars take on the Oilers after Robertson's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (6-3-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (7-3-0, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Edmonton Oilers after Jason Robertson's two-goal game against the Arizona Coyotes in the Stars' 7-2 win. Edmonton had a 49-27-6 record overall and a 32-14-3 record...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy