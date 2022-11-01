Read full article on original website
Auburn football: Coaching search currently centers on Lane Kiffin
With Bryan Harsin officially out on the Plains, all eyes are on the coaching search currently being conducted by the Auburn football program. Harsin spent less than two years on the Plains, coaching the Tigers to their first losing season since 2012 and then being fired before finishing up his second stint.
‘Go-getter’: John Cohen’s fellow coaches, former players describe ‘boiling intensity underneath’ which led AD to Auburn
Ron Polk has been in and out of meetings quite a bit the past few days. That’s because Polk, Mississippi State’s special assistant to the athletic director, currently has no athletic director to assist. Mississippi State athletics announced it’d begin a search for its next director of athletics...
Auburn QB not traveling with team to Mississippi State, per report
Auburn will reportedly be missing one of its quarterbacks when the team travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State on Saturday. Multiple outlets are reporting that QB T.J. Finley did not make the trip to Mississippi State with the team on Friday. The QB missed several games this season battling a shoulder injury, but apparently, physical injury is not what is keeping Finley off the field. The QB’s absence on Saturday is being called a “mental health break,” per AL.com’s Tom Green.
Robert Griffin III Has Suggestion For Whoever Lands Auburn Job
Auburn's search for a new head coach is just underway. On Thursday, ESPN's Robert Griffin III shared his thoughts on the job opening. Griffin didn't name a favorite for the job opening at Auburn. He did, however, make a suggestion for whoever coaches the Tigers next season. The former Heisman...
Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders
When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
Lane Kiffin responds to being potential candidate for Auburn’s head coaching vacancy
Lane Kiffin has a strong online presence, so the Ole Miss coach has seen his name circulate online over the last two days after Auburn parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin. Kiffin’s name has been associated with the opening, and he’s widely viewed as one of top candidates —...
Mike Leach addresses the turnover at Auburn, a battle on the African savanna and fake injuries
Mike Leach does not think the turnover at Auburn, and former Mississippi State Athletics Director John Cohen leaving for the same job at Auburn, will play a factor this week. The teams meet at 6:30 p.m. local time in Starkville. “The other teams run their plays,” Leach said. “I’m busy...
Auburn hires next athletics director
Auburn has hired its next athletics director in John Cohen, formerly of Mississippi State. Cohen and Auburn signed a five year, $1.5 million a year contract on Monday. “John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” said Auburn President Dr. Chris Roberts. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
‘The sky’s the limit’: Tuskegee football coach, AD seeing success in first year
TUSKEGEE — Reginald Ruffin pulls his white Chevy Tahoe down the pavement to the bottom of the hill overlooking Abbott Stadium and puts it in park. Absent of Ruffin, his car, and a couple others, the hill is vacant. That’s far from the case on a game day, though.
Scarbinsky: Clear-eyed, cold-blooded: With football, Auburn’s president means business
Dr. Christopher B. Roberts is different. That’s what they said from the start. The unsolicited testimonials began even before he took office. One after another, Auburn family members of long standing came forward to share their good feelings about the incoming president and how he would set a new course for the front porch of the university, better known as Auburn Athletics.
Playoff time! Pairings and previews for area high school football teams
The high school football playoffs are here. The tournament. The big dance. One of the best events of the year, every year: March Madness of the gridiron, playing out in our own backyards, across seven AHSAA classifications, four AISA classifications, and in hometowns across the state of Alabama. This year,...
Notasulga, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Notasulga, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Thorsby High School football team will have a game with Reeltown High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
Work begins to complete Miracle Road Townhomes in Auburn within the next 3 years
Within the next three years, C.A.A.M Real Estate LLC hopes to complete the development of Miracle Road Townhomes in Auburn, which will be built on 1764 Miracle Road near the Auburn University Club and Yarbrough Elementary School. C.A.A.M Real Estate, out of Montgomery, is family-owned by Colin Jones and his...
Dadeville, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Dadeville, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Southside-Selma High School football team will have a game with Dadeville High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
Nov. 4, 1960: The deadly beating of a Black man in Auburn, and a quick and curious trial
The Rising Star Church property borders I-85 just past the Exit 42 going south. In its cemetery, Forney Calhoun is buried in an unmarked grave. Just over sixty years ago, up Wire Road closer to Auburn, Calhoun, a 67-year-old Black man, was beaten by two Auburn University employees. He would die two weeks later.
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
Auburn’s Bruce Pearl: ‘I’m a big fan of Candace Owens,’ promotes column on Kanye West
Bruce Pearl took to Twitter on Tuesday in support of Candace Owens, the conservative political commentator who dismissed the charges that Kanye West was antisemitic. In a recent tweet, West - or Ye, as he is known now - stated that he would “go death con 3 on Jewish people.”
New boutique doing well in Tallassee
Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk. For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street. “I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn...
Veggies To Go closes two locations but plans to stay in business on South College
Veggies To Go has downsized and closed two of its three restaurant locations within the last month. The restaurant remains open on South College, with owner Omar Zalazar saying the restaurant has picked up more to-go orders since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the business has pivoted accordingly. Zalazar said...
Introducing Ashley Stoddart and Kate Musgrove with The Mill Apartments of Prattville
Have you met Ashley Stoddard and Kate Musgrove? Ashley is the Community Manager for The Mill, while Kat handles Marketing and Outreach. Below is information to help you get to know them and their areas of service for the new apartments in historic downtown Prattville. Ashley Stoddart, Community Manager. Ashley...
