Auburn, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FanSided

Auburn football: Coaching search currently centers on Lane Kiffin

With Bryan Harsin officially out on the Plains, all eyes are on the coaching search currently being conducted by the Auburn football program. Harsin spent less than two years on the Plains, coaching the Tigers to their first losing season since 2012 and then being fired before finishing up his second stint.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn QB not traveling with team to Mississippi State, per report

Auburn will reportedly be missing one of its quarterbacks when the team travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State on Saturday. Multiple outlets are reporting that QB T.J. Finley did not make the trip to Mississippi State with the team on Friday. The QB missed several games this season battling a shoulder injury, but apparently, physical injury is not what is keeping Finley off the field. The QB’s absence on Saturday is being called a “mental health break,” per AL.com’s Tom Green.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Suggestion For Whoever Lands Auburn Job

Auburn's search for a new head coach is just underway. On Thursday, ESPN's Robert Griffin III shared his thoughts on the job opening. Griffin didn't name a favorite for the job opening at Auburn. He did, however, make a suggestion for whoever coaches the Tigers next season. The former Heisman...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders

When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
AUBURN, AL
etxview.com

Auburn hires next athletics director

Auburn has hired its next athletics director in John Cohen, formerly of Mississippi State. Cohen and Auburn signed a five year, $1.5 million a year contract on Monday. “John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” said Auburn President Dr. Chris Roberts. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Scarbinsky: Clear-eyed, cold-blooded: With football, Auburn’s president means business

Dr. Christopher B. Roberts is different. That’s what they said from the start. The unsolicited testimonials began even before he took office. One after another, Auburn family members of long standing came forward to share their good feelings about the incoming president and how he would set a new course for the front porch of the university, better known as Auburn Athletics.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Playoff time! Pairings and previews for area high school football teams

The high school football playoffs are here. The tournament. The big dance. One of the best events of the year, every year: March Madness of the gridiron, playing out in our own backyards, across seven AHSAA classifications, four AISA classifications, and in hometowns across the state of Alabama. This year,...
ALABAMA STATE
High School Football PRO

Notasulga, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

THORSBY, AL
High School Football PRO

Dadeville, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

DADEVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

New boutique doing well in Tallassee

Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk. For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street. “I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn...
TALLASSEE, AL

