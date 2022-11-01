Auburn will reportedly be missing one of its quarterbacks when the team travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State on Saturday. Multiple outlets are reporting that QB T.J. Finley did not make the trip to Mississippi State with the team on Friday. The QB missed several games this season battling a shoulder injury, but apparently, physical injury is not what is keeping Finley off the field. The QB’s absence on Saturday is being called a “mental health break,” per AL.com’s Tom Green.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO