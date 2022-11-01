Read full article on original website
Related
urbanbellemag.com
Ashley Darby & Candiace Dillard Bassett Make Messy Accusations About Karen Huger
Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett are no longer on good terms. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett is currently feuding with Gizelle Bryant. Things went left after Gizelle accused Chris Bassett of making her feel uncomfortable at last season’s reunion. Chris had denied this completely. However, Gizelle is refusing to back away from her perspective of what happened that particular day. And she said that she was uncomfortable because they had a private conversation in her dressing room. While appearing on “Watch What Happens Live,” Gizelle said all of their dressing rooms had beds in them. So the optics just weren’t good. These days Chris and Candiace want nothing to do with Gizelle.
urbanbellemag.com
Dr. Contessa Shades & Dr. Heavenly’s Marriage + Defends Toya Bush-Harris’ Real Estate Moves
Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe had a nasty end to their friendship. “Married to Medicine” stars Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Dr. Heavenly Kimes were close for years. However, Contessa wasn’t here for the comments Heavenly made on her YouTube channel. A fan asked Heavenly if she thought Dr. Scott Metcalfe was abusive. Heavenly said she felt like he is emotionally and verbally abusive. While Heavenly believes she should be able to have a voice on her channel, Contessa said lines were crossed. And she’s not okay with Heavenly calling Scott abusive in any way because he’s not. So Contessa cooled off on the friendship but she planned an intervention to make her issue with Heavenly known.
urbanbellemag.com
‘Married to Medicine’ Husband Curtis Berry Accuses Dr. Eugene Harris of Hypocrisy
Dr. Eugene Harris isn’t necessarily a fan of Dr. Kiran Sajja’s humor. “Married to Medicine” couple Toya Bush-Harris and Dr. Eugene Harris receive a lot of criticism for their real estate decisions. This is due to the fact that they have moved multiple times while filming the show. While Toya has shown proof that she does bring in multiple incomes, some people still believe money problems are at play. However, Eugene and Toya have denied moving due to financial hardship. In fact, they claimed they moved out of their custom-built home because they wanted to take advantage of the seller’s market. And they made nearly a million dollars from the sale.
urbanbellemag.com
LaTisha Scott Feels Melody Shari Is Only Tough When Martell Holt & Miss Vanessa Are Around
Melody Shari and LaTisha Scott fell out over rumors about Marsau Scott. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star LaTisha Scott’s issues with Melody Shari started during the first season of the show. LaTisha was upset after Martell Holt accused Marsau Scott of cheating with 20 different women. Martell made the accusations because he didn’t like that Marsau joked about his affair. But his attempt to get even with Marsau only caused issues in Melody and LaTisha’s friendship. So while the men were able to move past it, LaTisha and Melody are still very much at odds. It also didn’t help things when Miss Wanda decided to interject herself into her daughter’s feud. In fact, some of LaTisha’s critics have called her out for not encouraging her mother to let her fight her own battles and stay out of her drama with Melody.
Comments / 0