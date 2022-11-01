Melody Shari and LaTisha Scott fell out over rumors about Marsau Scott. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star LaTisha Scott’s issues with Melody Shari started during the first season of the show. LaTisha was upset after Martell Holt accused Marsau Scott of cheating with 20 different women. Martell made the accusations because he didn’t like that Marsau joked about his affair. But his attempt to get even with Marsau only caused issues in Melody and LaTisha’s friendship. So while the men were able to move past it, LaTisha and Melody are still very much at odds. It also didn’t help things when Miss Wanda decided to interject herself into her daughter’s feud. In fact, some of LaTisha’s critics have called her out for not encouraging her mother to let her fight her own battles and stay out of her drama with Melody.

18 HOURS AGO