Read full article on original website
Related
British Actress Josephine Melville, Best Known for 'EastEnders,' Has Passed Away
The world of acting got a little more quiet when it was recently announced that British actress Josephine Melville unexpectedly passed away. While she was most known to the public for her brief but memorable time on the popular soap opera EastEnders, Josephine did incredible work behind the scenes for the entertainment community and beyond. She was a trailblazer and a philanthropist whose presence will be missed. Here's what we know about her cause of death.
Special constable Penny Lancaster proudly poses at her passing out parade with City of London Police - where she's joined by supportive husband Rod Stewart
Penny Lancaster proudly posed at her passing out parade with the City of London Police on Tuesday. The 51-year-old former model is a special police constable for the service and was supported by her rocker husband Rod Stewart, 77, at the ceremony. Penny completed her training in April 2021 after...
Olivia Attwood: Who is the I’m a Celebrity star and what is she famous for?
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! bosses have broken their long-rumoured Love Island rule for reality TV star Olivia Attwood.The 31-year-old is heading into the jungle alongside an all-star cast – including singer Boy George and former rugby player Mike Tindall – for the 2022 series of the ITV reality show.You can find out more about the cast here.While ITV bosses have reportedly been reluctant in the past to have former islanders on I’m A Celebrity, they’ve made an exception for Attwood.Before appearing on the dating show, Attwood worked as a model and motor sports grid girl.The...
Charlene White: Who is the longtime ITV presenter joining I’m a Celebrity 2022?
Charlene White is one of the stars competing on this year’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!The much-loved ITV reality series returns to the Australian outback this year, following a two-year stint in Wales due to the pandemic.White is no stranger to ITV, having become one of the network’s most recognisable faces thanks to her role as a regular panellist on the daytime show Loose Women.The 42-year-old from Greenwich began her work as a journalist and TV presenter for BBC Look East. She also worked at Radio 5 Live and BBC London in the early years of...
Comments / 0