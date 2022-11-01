Read full article on original website
Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Halloween Video
The Dallas Cowboys have some of the most iconic uniforms in all of sports. So, too, do the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. But the legendary cheerleading unit looked a bit different over the weekend. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders went viral on social media for their Halloween-themed outfit on Sunday. Dallas' cheerleaders...
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Mike Tomlin Decision News
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-6 on the season and on pace for their first losing season in over 15 years. But head coach Mike Tomlin has indicated that change is coming - just not the change that fans might want. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Tomlin said that he...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Prenup News
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were able to settle their divorce swiftly due to an "ironclad prenup," according to Page Six. Bundchen filed for divorce last Friday. Brady did not contest the filing. Since the supermodel and seven-time Super Bowl champion have their own business entities and have made a...
Josh Allen Had 4-Word Reaction To Bills' New Running Back
Nyheim Hines didn't take long to leave a positive impression on his new quarterback. The veteran running back, acquired by the Bills in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, made his practice debut in Buffalo this afternoon. Josh Allen liked what he saw from the fifth-year pro. "Josh...
Tim Brando Blasts "Untouchable" Nick Saban For What He Did After Tennessee Game
After Tennessee knocked off Alabama with a last-second field goal, video captured Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton making contact with a female Tennessee fan. In a recent interview, Tim Brando suggested Burton wasn't suspended by the SEC because Nick Saban is "untouchable." "Any other player does that, on any...
Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake
The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
New Details Emerge From Chiefs Wide Receiver Trade
The Kansas City Chiefs' recent trade for wide receiver Kadarius Toney has apparently been in the works for quite some time. On Wednesday, superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was interested in trading for the former Giants pass catcher earlier this offseason. Obviously Veach and...
Look: Barry Sanders Reacts To His Son's College Debut
Barry Sanders' son made his college sports debut on Tuesday night. Instead of taking the gridiron like his father, Nick Sanders made his debut on the hardwood for the Michigan State Spartans. The younger Sanders took the court with a special tribute for his father, wearing the same No. 20...
Look: Jemele Hill Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Salary News
It's no secret that there are inequities amongst different people in the United States, as well as the rest of the world. Race, gender, religion, all play a role in how individuals are viewed, treated and compensated. Speaking on African-Americans in particular, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sounded off on some...
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Workout Photos
Erin Andrews is known for her coverage of the National Football League, but the former college dancer is a pretty good athlete herself, too. The FOX NFL sideline reporter recently shared some health and wellness photos on Instagram. Andrews has partnered with a notable brand to promote a healthier and...
Look: Dak Prescott's Brother Not Happy With Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys had a relatively quiet trade deadline to the dismay of many fans, including Tad Prescott. Although the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins last week, they didn't make any additional moves Tuesday. However, ESPN's Ed Werder reported that they were talking to the Houston Texans about a deal for wide receiver Brandin Cooks "until the final minutes" before the trade window closed at 4 p.m. ET.
Sports World Reacts To What Jemele Hill Said About Stephen A.
During last Friday's episode of "First Take" on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith said that he's underpaid. "Just like women are underpaid compared to male counterparts, Blacks are underpaid compared to white counterparts. So when you look at it from that perspective -- and of course, I'm not talking about me," Smith said. "Even though I got news for you, I am underpaid compared to some people on television and what they get paid. But that's a subject for another day. I'm not apologizing for that to a damn soul. I am underpaid."
Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Player Of The Week Decision
There were quite a few big-time performers in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season — meaning some players were bound to be left out in the player of the week awards. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week — much to the disappointment of Dallas Cowboys fans. Many fans of the NFC East squad believe Cowboys running back Tony Pollard should have received the award.
NFL World Is Praying For Legendary Quarterback's Family
Terry Bradshaw and his family have secretly been through a lot over the past couple of years. The legendary NFL quarterback and his family have opened up about his scary battle with cancer, which was kept hidden from the public until recently. Bradshaw's wife, Tammy, revealed how much the health...
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Commitment News
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have landed another talented quarterback prospect. This time around, it's five-star recruit Julian Sayin. Sayin committed to Alabama on Wednesday. He referred to the program as the "standard" of college football. "You think of the consistency, the standard,” Sayin said, via On3. “The...
Cardinals Have Claimed Former Cowboys Top Draft Pick
The Arizona Cardinals made a waiver claim on Wednesday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals have claimed former Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill off waivers. Hill spent four seasons with the Cowboys after he was picked in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He's played...
Aaron Rodgers Takes Significant Step At Practice Wednesday
Aaron Rodgers has played through a right thumb injury that limited the star quarterback's practice participation over the past few weeks. The four-time MVP hasn't practiced on a Wednesday since suffering the injury at the end of Week 5's loss to the New York Giants in London. However, that changed this week.
Christian McCaffrey's Family Thought He Was Getting Traded To 1 Team
The San Francisco 49ers shocked the country with their acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last month. But of among the people most surprised by where he wound up, his own family might top the list. According to 95.7 The Game, McCaffrey's mother Lisa admitted...
NBA World Reacts To Amar'e Stoudemire Unhappy News
Last week, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made unfortunate headlines when published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and was asked about Irving's comments.
