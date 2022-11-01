Read full article on original website
Related
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Tom Brady 'Didn't Want' to Divorce Gisele Bündchen, Says Source: 'This Was Not Tom's Idea'
Brady was "willing to go to therapy" and "marriage counseling" before divorce, a source tells PEOPLE Before Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce on Friday, the superstar quarterback was prepared to do "whatever it took to make things work," a source a close to Brady tells PEOPLE. "This was not Tom's idea," says the insider of the couple's decision to divorce. "This was never Tom's idea." Brady, 45, "wanted to do whatever he needed to do to fix things" with Bündchen, 42 because he "didn't want the divorce and he...
Who Gets The House? Construction Resumes On Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Mega-Mansion Days After Exes Settle $400 Million Divorce
Construction is back in full swing at Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's mega-mansion just days after the two finalized their divorce settlement, marking the end of their 13-year marriage.In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, more than a dozen construction workers were seen arriving at the exes' ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Island property on Monday.The pictures also showed a large crane, which had been on standby since construction halted last month, being moved to the back of the lot where a luxurious infinity pool and spa will be created, and nearly 20 vehicles parked on Tom and Gisele's land.The NFL quarterback, 45, and...
The Internet Thinks Gisele Bündchen Fired Shots at Tom Brady in Her Divorce Announcement
People can’t help but notice that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s divorce statements have entirely different tones. And some think that Bündchen carefully worded hers to specifically throw shade at her ex. The Victoria Secret model filed for divorce on Oct. 28 following a slue of...
Women's Health
What Is Gisele Bündchen's Net Worth In 2022? Here’s How The Supermodel Made Her Millions
Gisele Bündchen has been a household name for years, and that's a status she worked really hard to achieve. Not only did she curate a super successful modeling career for over a decade, but she continued to build her empire with a lot of heart, hard work, hustle, and, of course, super lucrative endorsement deals. And, together with her (soon-to-be ex) husband and football star Tom Brady, the two have built up an empire of wealth together.
Single Dad Tom Brady Takes Kids To The Movies Just Hours After Announcing Finalized Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady took his children out to the movies on his very first night as an official single dad. The NFL star, 45, was spotted with his daughter, Vivian, 9, and his son Benjamin, 12, just hours after confirming his finalized divorce from Gisele Bündchen, 42.On Friday, October 28, Brady and his kids headed out to the CMX CineBistro in Hyde Park, Fla., in very casual and comfy couture. The father-of-three — who shares son John, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 51 — sported a charcoal-colored hoodie, light gray sweatpants, a baseball cap, white sneakers and had a camouflage shoulder...
Gisele Bündchen on ‘difficult’ Tom Brady divorce: ‘We have grown apart’
Gisele Bündchen said Friday that she and Tom Brady divorced because they simply have “grown apart” after 13 years of marriage. “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s Instagram Story statement began. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.” Bündchen, 42, said that, despite the “difficult” decision to end the marriage, she feels “blessed” for the years they had together and wishes the...
AOL Corp
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce is sad, especially because of how real their marriage felt
They were the ultimate global power couple, fame and fortune, beauty and accomplishment. They were big deals before they met and it all just grew over the ensuing 13 years of marriage. Two seemingly ageless icons, the fashion model and the football star, somehow transforming into a future with the...
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen had an ‘ironclad’ prenup, source reveals
What happens now that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce?. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Well, sources tell the New York Post that the divorce was settled quickly due to a prenup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife. A source...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Divorce: Here's Why The Ex-Power Couple Chose To Delay Their Divorce Filing
After much speculation and tabloid headlines, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have officially announced their divorce in separate posts on their respective Instagram accounts. However, one divorce lawyer sees these two's move as "smart," giving them the privacy they want.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumors: Expert Believes NFL Icon's Inconsistency Affects 13-Year Marriage
A relationship expert weighs in on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce rumors, theorizing the possible reason behind their alleged split. The professional believes the model feels "neglected and unloved," while the NFL icon seems confused.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Attended 'Family Stabilization Course' Prior To Bombshell Divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen both completed four-hour family courses prior to their divorce, announced on Friday, October 28. According to court documents, the NFL pro and the supermodel attended state "required" classes on "family stabilization," designed to help educate parents on the impact their divorce has on their children as they move forward as coparents.
'We All Have Our Unique Challenges In Life': Tom Brady Breaks His Silence On Split From Gisele Bündchen Days After Settling $400 Million Divorce
Tom Brady opened up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen for the first time since the celebrity couple officially split last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising interview came Monday morning during the latest episode of the 45-year-old NFL quarterback’s Sirius XM show, Let's Go!During the discussion, Brady spoke not only about his and Bündchen’s split but also the consequences their marital woes had on his football season leading up to the divorce. He also spoke about his children and his plans moving forward now that he and Bündchen are officially single."I think there's a lot of professionals in life that...
ETOnline.com
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Break Silence on 'Painful' Decision to Divorce
It's officially over. After months of speculation, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen each separately spoke out publicly for the first time on Friday about the end of their marriage. In nearly identical statements on their Instagram Stories, Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, wrote that they had "finalized" their divorce...
Comments / 0