ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Letter to the editor: Keeley's plan for downtown is not new; give credit where it is due

Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YrZRD_0iueSm9v00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wetgE_0iueSm9v00

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here .

To the editor:

Mayoral candidate Fred Keeley released a statement that he will support only 12-story buildings and a grand total of 20% affordable housing (including density bonus units) in new housing development in downtown Santa Cruz and environs.

The current planning commission, including Sean Maxwell (running against Renée Golder for the District 6 city council seat ), already created similar height limit recommendations (not higher than our highest building), which were forwarded to the city council back in May. Those plans included the 1,600-unit maximum Keeley is promoting.

These recommendations were ignored by the council majority — including two current candidates for elected office, Golder and Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson — who voted instead to move forward with 17-story buildings for the downtown environmental impact report.

The planning commission’s “objective standards” recommendations (July 21) also outlined affordable housing minimums at 20% of “grand total” construction.

The council vote on these standards was delayed until after the coming election. This should be known to voters because Keeley claims he is responding to broad public sentiment about building heights. Regarding who is listening more to developers who might be funding campaigns versus what our community really wants and needs, it is important to check the public record, and give credit where credit is due.

Ami Chen Mills

Santa Cruz

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lookout Santa Cruz

A Lookout View: Vote Dawn Addis for Assembly District 30

Lookout Endorsement: Dawn Addis has a tough task ahead of her, representing one of the most diverse geographic Assembly districts in California. While Santa Cruz County represents just 20% of it, we believe that Addis is clearly our best shot at strong representation. She has committed to continuing to spend time in Santa Cruz County and to having an open-door policy, while her opponent is far out of step with local issues and views.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Eight lots: Debating the parking lots that Measure O would mandate for housing

The battle over Measure O is many things to many people, but at its base, it is an attempt by residents to push through their own vision for urban planning, one that contrasts against that of city staff. Sharing the stage in this struggle are a well-known library mixed-use project proposal and a broad outline of affordable housing on eight city-owned parking lots. Where are these lots? How large are they? What do they look like? Could housing realistically be placed on these sites as the measure promises? Lookout examines what we know.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

A Lookout View: Vote yes on Measures K and L

Lookout Endorsement: Our schools need our help. They need to fix roofs and heating, to modernize classrooms, update sports facilities and install better security systems. Santa Cruz County's patchwork system of public education doesn't allow the state of California to pay for these "extras." That's why we have to pass bonds to support our schools. Lookout endorses a yes vote on Measures K and L.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Port commissioner candidates cite harbor capacity, Murray Street bridge construction plans as biggest issues

The Santa Cruz Port District Commission, the five-person governing body for the port district, has two open seats and three candidates, two of whom are incumbents and veteran commissioners. Reed Geisreiter, incumbent and current chair, served from 2009-2018 and then was elected again in 2019. He worries that the harbor has reached capacity. Toby Goddard, the other incumbent, has served for the past 16 years and cites concerns about planned Murray Street bridge construction. Dick Starr, the challenger, is the son of a commissioner and is a newcomer. Lookout asked them two questions and their responses are here. Starr did not respond to Lookout's requests.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

We all deserve a decent place to live — vote yes on N

Housing in Santa Cruz is a rat race, homeowner Michael Levy argues, and we are passing the hurt on to our children and community by buying and selling at absurdly inflated prices. "I am guessing that most of us, given the choice, would opt for a housing system that is not inherently a scary place of winners and losers," he writes. He supports Measure N, the empty home tax, as a way of getting funds to make housing more equal.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Scotts Valley council race pits three candidates for two seats. All want to fix budget; the difference is how.

Three candidates — Derek Timm, Allan Timms and Jim Reed — are vying for two open seats on the Scotts Valley City Council, with the top two vote-getters winning the seats. Reed and Timm are incumbents, with Reed having served for almost 16 years, while Timms is a political newcomer who got his American citizenship in January. Timm, a veteran of four years on the council, has endorsed Timms. Lookout asked each candidate to answer two questions. Their answers are here.
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

District 4 supervisor candidates battle for ground in Watsonville, citing infrastructure and proper representation as area's greatest needs

Jimmy Dutra and Felipe Hernandez, both Watsonville natives and veteran politicians, are competing for the District 4 seat on the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors, a seat held by the retiring Greg Caput. The two squared off in the June primary, with Dutra receiving 3,003 votes to Hernandez's 2,539. Here, Dutra and Hernandez answer two Lookout questions.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

We are voting for Justin Cummings; Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson's policies are detrimental to the unhoused

Santa Cruz Cares is against the choices the Santa Cruz City Council has made on dealing with our community's unhoused. This includes the clearing of the Benchlands encampment and the oversized vehicle ordinance — both of which, its members write, they believe harm the unhoused unfairly and don't offer viable, lasting or empathetic solutions to their plight. They feel Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson's record of voting for these policies make her a poor candidate for Santa Cruz County 3rd District Supervisor. They have endorsed Justin Cummings.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store

A cannabis business may be able to operate in Pacific Grove if voters this November vote to pass Measure M. Voting 'yes' on Measure M, is voters giving council the nod to move forward to amend the city’s municipal code to allow the sale of cannabis with geographic restrictions. However, the measure is non-binding. Councilmember The post 2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store appeared first on KION546.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Five candidates for three Capitola City Council seats; budget, revitalizing mall, affordable housing are top concerns

The Capitola City Council race has five candidates vying for three seats. Only one candidate — Yvette Brooks, the incumbent and mayor in 2021 — has served on the council. The others are new to politics and offer diverse experiences and expertise. Joe Clarke is a retired Santa Cruz County Sheriff's sergeant; Enrique Dolmo Jr. is an athletic director; Gerry Jensen owns a construction and development company; and Alexander Pedersen has a home enhancement business. Lookout asked each to answer two questions. Their answers are here.
CAPITOLA, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Measures K and L: $371 million in bonds to Santa Cruz City Schools for repairs, building workforce housing

Voters in the Santa Cruz City Schools high school and elementary school districts will be casting ballots in the November election to decide if the district should issue $371 million in bonds to fund renovating the schools and building workforce housing. If the measures pass, property owners will pay between the equivalent of four cups of coffee per month or one pizza per month, depending on where they live and which of the measures applies to them.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy