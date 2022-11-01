ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho8.com

Nick Cannon gets trolled by Ryan Reynolds over baby No. 11

Nick Cannon is adding to his family, and Ryan Reynolds is having some fun with it. Model Alyssa Scott on Thursday shared some maternity photos on her Instagram account. Scott and Cannon are featured in a bathtub in the images, where he both touches and kisses her pregnant belly. Reynolds...
Idaho8.com

Rihanna faces backlash for casting Johnny Depp in new Savage X Fenty show

Actor Johnny Depp is set to appear in Rihanna’s new Savage X Fenty fashion show, sparking online outrage and calls to boycott the singer’s lingerie brand. The 59-year-old actor, who claimed he was backlisted by Hollywood amid his high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, has already filmed his cameo in the runway extravaganza, which debuts on Amazon’s Prime Video next week. Although Depp is not named in press materials or the show’s trailer, his appearance has been confirmed directly by CNN. Neither representatives for Rihanna nor Amazon immediately responded to requests for comment about the decision to cast Depp.
Idaho8.com

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ (appropriately) parodies the biopic with strange results

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” certainly earns its title, operating, appropriately, not as an actual movie biography but an outlandish parody of one, filled with comedy cameos and bizarre flights of fancy. Starring Daniel Radcliffe and produced and co-written by Yankovic himself, like its namesake’s songs, it’s at times...
Idaho8.com

Biden calls out Elon Musk and Twitter at Chicago-area fundraiser

President Joe Biden on Friday called out Elon Musk, saying the billionaire had purchased a social media platform that “spews lies all across the world.”. “Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that spews lies all across the world,” the president said at a Democratic fundraiser in Rosemont, Illinois, just outside of Chicago, according to the pool.
Idaho8.com

Logan Paul tries to KO WWE in same way he crushed YouTube

Logan Paul is the biggest name on the growing list of social media influencers leveraging their fame into professional wrestling careers. He fights WWE star Roman Reigns on Saturday in the main event of the Crown Jewel event at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Paul would become the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with a victory. Paul has 24.2 million Instagram followers, 6.6 million on Twitter, 23.6 million subscribers on YouTube and another 769,000 on Twitch.
Idaho8.com

Trump aides eye third week of November for 2024 announcement

Top aides to former President Donald Trump have discussed the third week of November as an ideal launch point for his 2024 presidential campaign if Republicans fare well in the midterm elections next week, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Two sources said Trump’s team has specifically discussed November...
The Independent

Elon Musk – live: Twitter staff find laptops wiped overnight as layoffs begin

Hours after Elon Musk decided to lay off almost 50 per cent of Twitter staff, the company’s employees were alerted on their job status by email after barring their entrances to offices and cutting off their access to internal systems overnight.Elon Musk laid off 50 per cent of Twitter employees on Friday and defended the decision by saying that the company was losing $4m per day. All those who lost their jobs were given three months of severance pay.“Team, In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our...
Idaho8.com

5 things to know for Nov. 4: Twitter, Flu, January 6, Student Loans, Brittney Griner

The enormous rocket at the heart of NASA’s mission to return humans to the moon is being rolled out of its hangar today. After a series of issues and poor weather thwarted the first two launch attempts, the agency has spent weeks troubleshooting and is now gearing up for another attempt to get the rocket off the ground.
Idaho8.com

November 4, 2022 Russia-Ukraine news

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Article Topic Follows: CNN - Europe/Mideast/Africa. KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community...

