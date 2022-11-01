Read full article on original website
Nick Cannon gets trolled by Ryan Reynolds over baby No. 11
Nick Cannon is adding to his family, and Ryan Reynolds is having some fun with it. Model Alyssa Scott on Thursday shared some maternity photos on her Instagram account. Scott and Cannon are featured in a bathtub in the images, where he both touches and kisses her pregnant belly. Reynolds...
Trump news – live: Trump aides leak possible date for 2024 presidential campaign announcement
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign. “In order to make our...
Rihanna faces backlash for casting Johnny Depp in new Savage X Fenty show
Actor Johnny Depp is set to appear in Rihanna’s new Savage X Fenty fashion show, sparking online outrage and calls to boycott the singer’s lingerie brand. The 59-year-old actor, who claimed he was backlisted by Hollywood amid his high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, has already filmed his cameo in the runway extravaganza, which debuts on Amazon’s Prime Video next week. Although Depp is not named in press materials or the show’s trailer, his appearance has been confirmed directly by CNN. Neither representatives for Rihanna nor Amazon immediately responded to requests for comment about the decision to cast Depp.
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ (appropriately) parodies the biopic with strange results
“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” certainly earns its title, operating, appropriately, not as an actual movie biography but an outlandish parody of one, filled with comedy cameos and bizarre flights of fancy. Starring Daniel Radcliffe and produced and co-written by Yankovic himself, like its namesake’s songs, it’s at times...
‘Somebody is going to die’: How Seoul’s deadly Halloween crush unfolded
A fresh graduate in her first full-time job; a teenager who helped raise her siblings after their father’s death; a foreign exchange student excited for his first trip to Asia. In the seven days since 156 people were killed in a Halloween crush in the South Korean capital, the...
Biden calls out Elon Musk and Twitter at Chicago-area fundraiser
President Joe Biden on Friday called out Elon Musk, saying the billionaire had purchased a social media platform that “spews lies all across the world.”. “Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that spews lies all across the world,” the president said at a Democratic fundraiser in Rosemont, Illinois, just outside of Chicago, according to the pool.
Logan Paul tries to KO WWE in same way he crushed YouTube
Logan Paul is the biggest name on the growing list of social media influencers leveraging their fame into professional wrestling careers. He fights WWE star Roman Reigns on Saturday in the main event of the Crown Jewel event at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Paul would become the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with a victory. Paul has 24.2 million Instagram followers, 6.6 million on Twitter, 23.6 million subscribers on YouTube and another 769,000 on Twitch.
It’s legal to use psilocybin, or ‘magic mushrooms,’ in Oregon. But that could soon change
First came Chrissi DelaCruz’s tough breakup with her boyfriend of nine years. The pain and loss led DelaCruz to traditional talk therapy. She also relied on alcohol. But nothing really worked. “I was feeling pretty sad and lonely and disconnected and was feeling pretty lost and hopeless in what...
Trump aides eye third week of November for 2024 announcement
Top aides to former President Donald Trump have discussed the third week of November as an ideal launch point for his 2024 presidential campaign if Republicans fare well in the midterm elections next week, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Two sources said Trump’s team has specifically discussed November...
Elon Musk – live: Twitter staff find laptops wiped overnight as layoffs begin
Hours after Elon Musk decided to lay off almost 50 per cent of Twitter staff, the company’s employees were alerted on their job status by email after barring their entrances to offices and cutting off their access to internal systems overnight.Elon Musk laid off 50 per cent of Twitter employees on Friday and defended the decision by saying that the company was losing $4m per day. All those who lost their jobs were given three months of severance pay.“Team, In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our...
This Pennsylvania voter feels something just wasn’t right in the 2020 vote. So he’ll be watching the midterms up close
John P. Child has a strong view about the 2020 presidential election: “I think it was stolen, fair and square.”. He’s not the type to stage a coup, he says. But he no longer trusts local officials to run elections. So, like a growing number of Americans who...
5 things to know for Nov. 4: Twitter, Flu, January 6, Student Loans, Brittney Griner
The enormous rocket at the heart of NASA’s mission to return humans to the moon is being rolled out of its hangar today. After a series of issues and poor weather thwarted the first two launch attempts, the agency has spent weeks troubleshooting and is now gearing up for another attempt to get the rocket off the ground.
November 4, 2022 Russia-Ukraine news
