Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Kentucky LakeTravel MavenGilbertsville, KY
Talon Falls is Still the Best Haunt We Have SeenLucinda GunninPaducah, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested after Chi'z Cabz vehicle, house shot
PADUCAH — A 19-year-old Paducah man has been arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting near the FiveStar gas station on H.C. Mathis Drive. Police say they were called to the FiveStar around 4:11 a.m. on Sunday for a shots fired incident. They say when they arrived, they learned a Chi'z Cabz vehicle driving east on Park Avenue was hit by a bullet in the front passenger door. There was a passenger in the seat at the time, police say.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield, Kentucky man tells police he was 'borrowing' stolen vehicle
BARDWELL, KY — After being arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle, a 30-year-old Mayfield, Kentucky resident told sheriff's deputies he was "borrowing" a Baldwell City Fire Department vehicle to try and get home. Bardwell City Mayor Phillip King observed a 1990 Chevrolet Pickup that belonged to the fire...
KFVS12
3 inmates accused of damaging new Graves Co. temporary judicial center
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three inmates are accused of damaging the new judicial center. William Clay Mathis, 50, of Melber, Ky., is facing a charge of theft by unlawful taking. Gregory V. Wilson, 21, of Mayfield, is facing a charge of third-degree criminal mischief. Gabriel Anthony Vejar, 25, of...
KFVS12
Chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 in Marshall County, Ky. treated with salt; site clear
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - While the site of a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 is clear, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said drivers should be aware that there is salt on the driving surface. According to KYTC, chicken offal, also known as chicken waste, was spilled along the highway...
KFVS12
I-24 Eastbound blocked in Carldwell and Trigg Counties by multiple crashes
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Multiple crashes, including at least one now-extinguished truck fire, have blocked I-24 Saturday morning. The truck fire was near the 58 mile marker on I-24 Eastbound. Traffic is down to one lane there and will probably cause a traffic backup after another crash is cleared at...
wpsdlocal6.com
Three Graves County inmates face new charges
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Three Graves County inmates currently incarcerated on drug and theft charges face new charges in connection to damage to the Graves County Judicial Center. The three men who were transported from out-of-county jail facilities to the newly open Graves County Judicial Center for a court...
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS respond to overnight shootings that leave 2 injured, including child
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - There were two shootings overnight in Sikeston that left two people injured and in the hospital. DPS officers clarified these were two separate shootings. Around midnight on November 2, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to reports of gunfire. While investigating the scene,...
KFVS12
Crittenden County schools out Friday because of the Flu
Another Western Kentucky school district is calling-off classes because of the Flu. McCracken County schools will be out tomorrow and Monday. RAW VIDEO: Wallet theft investigation in Poplar Bluff, Mo. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Police say the victim in this wallet theft investigation didn't know her wallet was taken....
KFVS12
Police working to identify suspected prowlers
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray Police Department is investigating several reports of prowlers in neighborhoods. Police said they have received multiple reports of strangers lurking in backyards and some trying to get into apartments. The department released a video and a picture of two people they are working to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft
PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently. The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
KFVS12
2 overnight Sikeston shootings under investigation
A Paducah man is behind bars, accused of trying to set a house on fire. A new meat processing plant inspired by the pandemic's supply chain issues is set to open in the Heartland. Cape deputies investigating credit card theft. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau County police want...
westkentuckystar.com
Ballard student dies in car crash, according to superintendent
A Ballard County Middle School student was reported to have died in a car accident on Tuesday. Ballard school superintendent Dr. Casey Allen made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday night. The post read,. "It is with a heavy heart that I make this post tonight. We lost a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Chicken organ spill makes smelly mess on U.S. 62 near Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, KY — Hold your noses folks, it's a little smelly on U.S. 62. According to a morning announcement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, there's a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 just east of the Interstate 24 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange. Officials say if you don't...
wpsdlocal6.com
North Friendship Road to be restricted to one lane on Nov. 7
PADUCAH — ATMOS Energy is planning a work-zone lane-restriction along the 500 Block of North Friendship Road in Lone Oak, beginning on Nov. 7. According to a Friday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the work zone will be at the Seneca Lane intersection at mile point 4.21 between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62.
KFVS12
Paducah man arrested for arson
Vienna High School senior Kassidy Taylor just received some news of a lifetime. Dollar signs and daydreams. That's what people are seeing tonight with over a billion dollars on the line in tonight's Powerball lottery. Pandemic-inspired meat processing plant coming to Williamson County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A new...
kbsi23.com
Drivers asked to avoid KY 121 South in Carlisle County after semi truck, trailer crash
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Drivers are asked to avoid KY 121 South near the 307 intersection after a semi truck and trailer rollover crash in Carlisle County. KY 121 South will be reduced to one lane while the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, Cunningham Fire Department and emergency manager work to clear the road. work to clear the road, according to the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office.
whvoradio.com
Interstate 24 Temporarily Blocked Due To Tractor-Trailer Fire
A tractor-trailer fire in Trigg County led to Interstate 24 being temporarily blocked Saturday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say a tractor-trailer hauling energy bars caught fire at the 58-mile marker eastbound just after 5 am causing both eastbound lanes to be temporarily blocked. Firefighters from Montgomery, East Golden Pond,...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police seek missing woman
Paducah Police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing person. Christie S. Taylor is a 51-year-old white female, 5-feet-7 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She last was seen in the area of North 12th Street, wearing jeans and a jacket of unknown color.
One Small Town in Kentucky Celebrates the Holidays With Santa And a Huge Lights Festival
The pumpkins are all but gone and the holiday season has come in with all the bells and whistles or should we say lights. One Kentucky town knows just how to celebrate. Patti's is located in Grand Rivers, Kentucky about three miles off the interstate. My first experience with Patti's was in high school when I played in the Kentucky Lake soccer tournament. I was hooked after that.
kbsi23.com
2 Paducah men face drug charges after traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after a traffic stop turned into a drug arrest on Sunday. Bo M. Browning, 38, of Paducah faces charges of no tail lamps, failure to notify D.O.T. of address change and operating on suspended or revoked license. Bill B. Bradley,...
Comments / 0