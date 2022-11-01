Read full article on original website
25-year-old dies following Montgomery shooting
A Montgomery man who was shot earlier this week has died. Montgomery police on Thursday identified the victim as Joshua Snyder. He was 25. Police and medics responded at 8:50 p.m. Monday to the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road on a report of a person shot. Once there, they found Snyder had sustained a gunshot wound.
WSFA
Man dies in hit-and-run crash in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Halloween, Montgomery police announced. According to police, Don Williams, 44, was struck by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. in the area of East South Boulevard at Norman Bridge Road. Williams suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Montgomery Police Identify Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run
Montgomery police have now identified the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run on Monday. Police say 44-year-old Don Williams was hit at about 7:40PM in the area of East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver who hit Williams drove off...
Suspect charged in weekend shooting death of 22-year-old man in Montgomery
A suspect was arrested this morning in connection with a weekend homicide in Montgomery. Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder in the Sunday slaying of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones, said Montgomery police Sgt. Tina McGriff. Jones was fatally shot about 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Police were called to the hospital...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Searching for Homicide Suspect
Montgomery police need your help finding the person who shot and killed a man on Monday night. Police say 25-year-old Joshua Snyder was shot at about 8:50PM in the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road. That’s just off Eastern Boulevard, across from The Home Depot. Police say Snyder was...
Woman sentenced for violently shaking, slamming step-granddaughter’s head, killing her
WETUMPKA, Ala. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old woman was recently sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 murder of her 2-year-old step-granddaughter. According to a news release from 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney CJ Robinson, in July 2017, Pamella Shelton inflicted extensive head injuries upon the 2-year-old victim caused by "violently shaking and slamming the skull of the child against a hard surface, which resulted in her death."
alabamanews.net
Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a pedestrian has been struck and killed. Police say at about 7:40PM last night, they were called to an area around East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road. That’s where they say a male victim was hit and killed by a vehicle. The victim’s name and...
WSFA
Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect following the shooting death of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones. According to police, Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder. On Sunday, around 3 a.m., officers were called to an area hospital after a report of a person having been shot....
alabamanews.net
18-Year-Old Dies after Shooting in Prattville
Prattville police say an 18-year-old male has died after being shot. Police say the victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was found shot inside a home around Tenth Street on Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but police say they were told on Saturday that he had died.
Troy Messenger
PCSO arrests 3 for drugs, 1 for theft
Four people have been arrested after the Pike County Sheriff’s Office served warrants into ongoing cases for theft and the distribution of illegal drugs. Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said the arrests were the result of long hours and hard work. Thomas said on Oct. 31, deputies conducted a...
WSFA
Man, 19, charged with murder in Prattville shooting
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police say a man has been charged in connection to a fatal October shooting. Jakerian Willis, 19, is charged with murder, according to police. Police say the shooting happen on Oct. 25 in the area of Tenth Street. The unidentified 18-year-old victim, found at the...
wtvy.com
Police needs public assistance in Troy shooting investigation
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound after a late afternoon shooting in Troy on Wednesday, November 2, according to police. According to a press release, Troy Police responded to a shooting report around 2:10 p.m. in the area of West Orange Street and North Three Notch Street.
alabamanews.net
Suspect Arrested in Montgomery Stabbing
A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing that happened last month in Montgomery. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, U.S. Marshals have arrested 37-year-old Shermirror Jones in Montgomery. He was taken into custody on a domestic violence/assault charge on Tuesday. He is being held on a $30,000 bond. CrimeStoppers says...
alabamanews.net
Man Dies after Being Hit by Vehicle on Taylor Road in Montgomery
A man has died of his injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Montgomery. Police say the man was hit last night at about 7:00PM on Taylor Road at New Harvest Drive, which is near the Troy Highway intersection. The man was taken to a hospital where he later...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dies at Staton Correctional Facility
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated individual died on Monday at Staton Correctional Facility, marking the 15th confirmed death in Alabama’s state prison system in October, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Deshua Latral Sargent, a 31-year-old incarcerated man at...
WSFA
1 dead in early Sunday morning Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly weekend shooting. Police and fire medics responded to an area hospital around 3 a.m. Sunday on reports of a person having been shot. At the hospital, police found that 22-year-old Alonzo Jones, of Montgomery, had died from his injuries.
WSFA
Person shot at Troy gas station, police say
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch near West Orange Street Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Randall Barr said the call came in at approximately 2:10 p.m. He said officers found a male had been shot. The...
alabamanews.net
Person Shot Inside Car on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy
Troy police say a person was shot while inside a car on U.S. Highway 231 Monday afternoon. At about 3:45PM, police were called to the 100 block of 231 North, which is near the intersection of 3 Notch Street. A caller had reported the shooting and said the person was being taken to Troy Regional Medical Center for treatment.
alabamanews.net
Mother of Selma Murder Victim Crying Out for Justice
The mother of a Selma murder victim is crying out for justice — in the shooting death of her eighteen year old son. Valerie Hunter of Selma is a grieving mother — devastated by the loss of a son — shot down in his youth. “There’s no...
WSFA
Lanes of U.S. 231 near Troy clear after crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple lanes of U.S. 231 in Pike County were closed after a crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA Sgt. Burkette says the crash happened around 5 a.m. Both northbound lanes and a southbound lane of U.S. 231 near the intersection of Pike County 5516 were closed.
