Montgomery, AL

AL.com

25-year-old dies following Montgomery shooting

A Montgomery man who was shot earlier this week has died. Montgomery police on Thursday identified the victim as Joshua Snyder. He was 25. Police and medics responded at 8:50 p.m. Monday to the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road on a report of a person shot. Once there, they found Snyder had sustained a gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man dies in hit-and-run crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Halloween, Montgomery police announced. According to police, Don Williams, 44, was struck by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. in the area of East South Boulevard at Norman Bridge Road. Williams suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

MONTGOMERY, AL
truecrimedaily

Woman sentenced for violently shaking, slamming step-granddaughter’s head, killing her

WETUMPKA, Ala. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old woman was recently sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 murder of her 2-year-old step-granddaughter. According to a news release from 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney CJ Robinson, in July 2017, Pamella Shelton inflicted extensive head injuries upon the 2-year-old victim caused by "violently shaking and slamming the skull of the child against a hard surface, which resulted in her death."
WETUMPKA, AL
alabamanews.net

MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect following the shooting death of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones. According to police, Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder. On Sunday, around 3 a.m., officers were called to an area hospital after a report of a person having been shot....
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

18-Year-Old Dies after Shooting in Prattville

Prattville police say an 18-year-old male has died after being shot. Police say the victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was found shot inside a home around Tenth Street on Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but police say they were told on Saturday that he had died.
PRATTVILLE, AL
Troy Messenger

PCSO arrests 3 for drugs, 1 for theft

Four people have been arrested after the Pike County Sheriff’s Office served warrants into ongoing cases for theft and the distribution of illegal drugs. Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said the arrests were the result of long hours and hard work. Thomas said on Oct. 31, deputies conducted a...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man, 19, charged with murder in Prattville shooting

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police say a man has been charged in connection to a fatal October shooting. Jakerian Willis, 19, is charged with murder, according to police. Police say the shooting happen on Oct. 25 in the area of Tenth Street. The unidentified 18-year-old victim, found at the...
PRATTVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Police needs public assistance in Troy shooting investigation

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound after a late afternoon shooting in Troy on Wednesday, November 2, according to police. According to a press release, Troy Police responded to a shooting report around 2:10 p.m. in the area of West Orange Street and North Three Notch Street.
TROY, AL
alabamanews.net

Suspect Arrested in Montgomery Stabbing

A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing that happened last month in Montgomery. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, U.S. Marshals have arrested 37-year-old Shermirror Jones in Montgomery. He was taken into custody on a domestic violence/assault charge on Tuesday. He is being held on a $30,000 bond. CrimeStoppers says...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dies at Staton Correctional Facility

Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated individual died on Monday at Staton Correctional Facility, marking the 15th confirmed death in Alabama’s state prison system in October, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Deshua Latral Sargent, a 31-year-old incarcerated man at...
ELMORE, AL
WSFA

1 dead in early Sunday morning Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly weekend shooting. Police and fire medics responded to an area hospital around 3 a.m. Sunday on reports of a person having been shot. At the hospital, police found that 22-year-old Alonzo Jones, of Montgomery, had died from his injuries.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Person shot at Troy gas station, police say

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch near West Orange Street Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Randall Barr said the call came in at approximately 2:10 p.m. He said officers found a male had been shot. The...
TROY, AL
alabamanews.net

Person Shot Inside Car on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy

Troy police say a person was shot while inside a car on U.S. Highway 231 Monday afternoon. At about 3:45PM, police were called to the 100 block of 231 North, which is near the intersection of 3 Notch Street. A caller had reported the shooting and said the person was being taken to Troy Regional Medical Center for treatment.
TROY, AL
alabamanews.net

Mother of Selma Murder Victim Crying Out for Justice

The mother of a Selma murder victim is crying out for justice — in the shooting death of her eighteen year old son. Valerie Hunter of Selma is a grieving mother — devastated by the loss of a son — shot down in his youth. “There’s no...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Lanes of U.S. 231 near Troy clear after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple lanes of U.S. 231 in Pike County were closed after a crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA Sgt. Burkette says the crash happened around 5 a.m. Both northbound lanes and a southbound lane of U.S. 231 near the intersection of Pike County 5516 were closed.
TROY, AL

