Youth Mental Health Care: California’s First-in-the-Nation Investments May Still Not Be Enough

Related
Charles R. Drew Univ. Launches Medical Degree Program as Newsom Announces COVID Emergency End
California ’22 Election: Black Candidates Running for Statewide Office
As You Prepare to Cast Your Ballot
California Nov Ballot ‘22: Prop 28 Will Boost Arts, Music Education Funding for PK-12 Students
New Bill Seeking More Protection for Frontline Communities Faces Pushback from Oil and Gas Companies
Los Angeles: NAACP Convention Addresses Racial Scandal Consuming Host City
Black Republicans Running for Congress Hope their Campaigns Lead to More Black Votes For the GOP
NEW REPORT: California’s Health Care System is Failing Black Californians
Gov. Newsom Vetoes Bill to Extend Term of Reparations Task Force
Keeping It Real: Bianco & Hestrin Two More Years-The Good, The Bad & The Ugly
The Lookout: New CA Regulations Put the Brakes on Used Catalytic Converters Thefts
Black Voice News
The Black Voice News has given voice to the voiceless and shined a light on systemic inequities and disparities since 1972. With a focus on advocacy, solutions-oriented and data-driven reporting, the Black Voice has addressed issues from disparities in health, education and wealth to police violence, social justice, and civil rights battles. And for over four decades the dedicated team of journalists and community reporters have commented on and chronicled some of the most important stories impacting the lives of Black Californians, and given “voice” to the community while expanding its scope of civic involvement. A property of Voice Media Ventures, The Black Voice News is legally adjudicated in the County of Riverside and is published by Brown Publishing Co. LLC.https://blackvoicenews.com/
Comments / 0