Hold off before throwing that porch pumpkin into the trash along with Halloween candy wrappers. Those jack-o’-lanterns don't have to end up in the local landfill. Consider composting pumpkins in the garden, donating them to community gardens, farms or even a zoo, or simply leaving them as a snack for backyard wildlife.
The month of October usually brings with it pumpkins: pumpkins for carving and pumpkins for decorations. But what can be done with the pumpkins after they’re no longer being used? Most of the time, they’re left on porches until they begin to rot, or they’re pushed aside for Christmas decor.
Danny Skeba, of Red Wagon Farm, says some of the pumpkins are used to feed the animals while others are chopped up in a big tractor.
Many people associate candy corn with Halloween. For the first half of the 20th century, it was an affordable and popular treat that could be eaten all through the year. Around the 1950s, candy corn developed into a fall and Halloween treat when people began to hand out individually wrapped candy to trick-or-treaters.
Pumpkin recipes, what to do with leftover pumpkins, how to compost pumpkins. Your guide to recycling leftover pumpkin.
Many donate their unwanted trick-or-treat candy to food banks after Halloween, but most of it goes to waste and it's not what its clients really need.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It's that time of year again when the leaves change color and the air gets a little crisper. Halloween is just around the corner, and kids everywhere are getting excited about trick-or-treating.
The colors of Halloween are typically orange and black, but people may also see blue, specifically blue pumpkins.
Experts warn against allowing bears and deer from eating your leftover pumpkins
Halloween is coming to a close, and while young trick-or-treaters are home counting candy, parents are putting away decorations and trashing pumpkins. But there's something to keep in mind during your spooky season cleanup. After the candy is counted and decorations are all cleaned up, there's another fear factor facing neighbors: Bears and bucks are rummaging through backyards. But why?
Pumpkins can be harmful and even fatal for hedgehogs, expert warns
Leaving your carved pumpkins out in the garden once Halloween has passed has become an increasingly popular option. It can be a great way to help some of the wildlife in your garden, as the decaying pumpkin can be a nutritious snack for birds, squirrels, foxes and even badgers. However,...
"You might think my house is haunted, but it's just my kids leaving all the drawers and cabinets open."
Spooky Plants of the Week
In celebration of this Halloween weekend, I picked 2 very cool yet scary plants…scary to some, but very not scary and extremely cool to others…like me! Aralia spinosa, or commonly known as ‘Devil’s Walking Stick’ or ‘Hercules Club’. Gets its name from the stout, sharp spines on its leaf stalks, stems and branches. As it gets older, it loses some of the sharp spines (theory here is that those help to protect younger plants from critters).Grown single or multi-stemmed, the spines and the flat-topped layered foliage (large compound leaves) makes it look like it’s from the tropical jungle. Tiny green/white summer flowers that are pollinator magnets, followed with clusters of berries for many birds. Plant this one, with a large mulch ring, and let it do its thing. (Zone 4, sun to part shade, 15-20’ high and 10’ wide.)
Ready to toss out your pumpkins? Here's how to keep them out of the landfill
The U.S. produces billions of pumpkins each year, most of which end up in the trash when Halloween ends. From composting them to putting them out for wildlife to eat, here are some recycling ideas.
Owl's Excitement Over Being Given Mini Pumpkins Is Everything
Pumpkins are very popular in autumn. They are widely associated with Halloween because of the tradition of pumpkin carving and they are the base ingredient in many fall dishes. It's no surprise that people love them! It's also not just people who love pumpkins—one animal was absolutely ecstatic about the pumpkin she recently received.
Inevitably, the beautiful leaves of Fall must do just that - fall - and it's quickly littering the ground across the Upper Midwest with piles of fallen foliage. When I was a kid, we used to rake them up, bag them, and either leave them to decompose for mulch for mom's garden or, we'd just send them to the dump. But lately, there's been conservation efforts that say this isn't the best way to handle your leaves. So what is?
Is it too early to start putting up your annual Christmas lights? It's all a matter of opinion. I personally feel that now is the time to start decorating your home with lots of colorful Christmas lights and ornaments. There's no rule about when and where you can hang Christmas lights.
Fall is in the air! Celebrities including Raven Gates and Sutton Foster are getting into the autumn spirit — and bringing their kids along for the ride. Once the leaves start to change color it’s time to head to the pumpkin patch, which is exactly what Colleen Ballinger did. “We took about 500 photos at […]
