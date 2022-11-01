ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to give pumpkins a second life

The month of October usually brings with it pumpkins: pumpkins for carving and pumpkins for decorations. But what can be done with the pumpkins after they’re no longer being used? Most of the time, they’re left on porches until they begin to rot, or they’re pushed aside for Christmas decor.
Candy corn as a fall and Halloween treat

Many people associate candy corn with Halloween. For the first half of the 20th century, it was an affordable and popular treat that could be eaten all through the year. Around the 1950s, candy corn developed into a fall and Halloween treat when people began to hand out individually wrapped candy to trick-or-treaters.
Experts warn against allowing bears and deer from eating your leftover pumpkins

Halloween is coming to a close, and while young trick-or-treaters are home counting candy, parents are putting away decorations and trashing pumpkins. But there's something to keep in mind during your spooky season cleanup. After the candy is counted and decorations are all cleaned up, there's another fear factor facing neighbors: Bears and bucks are rummaging through backyards. But why?
Pumpkins can be harmful and even fatal for hedgehogs, expert warns

Leaving your carved pumpkins out in the garden once Halloween has passed has become an increasingly popular option. It can be a great way to help some of the wildlife in your garden, as the decaying pumpkin can be a nutritious snack for birds, squirrels, foxes and even badgers. However,...
Spooky Plants of the Week

In celebration of this Halloween weekend, I picked 2 very cool yet scary plants…scary to some, but very not scary and extremely cool to others…like me! Aralia spinosa, or commonly known as ‘Devil’s Walking Stick’ or ‘Hercules Club’. Gets its name from the stout, sharp spines on its leaf stalks, stems and branches. As it gets older, it loses some of the sharp spines (theory here is that those help to protect younger plants from critters).Grown single or multi-stemmed, the spines and the flat-topped layered foliage (large compound leaves) makes it look like it’s from the tropical jungle. Tiny green/white summer flowers that are pollinator magnets, followed with clusters of berries for many birds. Plant this one, with a large mulch ring, and let it do its thing. (Zone 4, sun to part shade, 15-20’ high and 10’ wide.)
Owl's Excitement Over Being Given Mini Pumpkins Is Everything

Pumpkins are very popular in autumn. They are widely associated with Halloween because of the tradition of pumpkin carving and they are the base ingredient in many fall dishes. It's no surprise that people love them! It's also not just people who love pumpkins—one animal was absolutely ecstatic about the pumpkin she recently received.
What’s the best Way To Handle Your Leaves?

Inevitably, the beautiful leaves of Fall must do just that - fall - and it's quickly littering the ground across the Upper Midwest with piles of fallen foliage. When I was a kid, we used to rake them up, bag them, and either leave them to decompose for mulch for mom's garden or, we'd just send them to the dump. But lately, there's been conservation efforts that say this isn't the best way to handle your leaves. So what is?
Is It Too Early to Start Putting up Christmas Lights?

Is it too early to start putting up your annual Christmas lights? It's all a matter of opinion. I personally feel that now is the time to start decorating your home with lots of colorful Christmas lights and ornaments. There's no rule about when and where you can hang Christmas lights.
