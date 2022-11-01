ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Man arrested in connection with shooting outside Lee Zeldin’s LI home

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25YxGl_0iueRpb500

MASTIC, NY (PIX11) — Police arrested a man allegedly found with a gun used in the shooting of two teens outside the Suffolk County home of Rep. Lee Zeldin, officials said Tuesday

Noah Green, 18, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property. Bail was set at $750,000 cash, $1.5 million bond or $7.5 million partially secured bond.

Officers had been conducting surveillance on Monday when they spotted Green leave his home and get into a stolen vehicle, according to the bail application request. When they approached, Green allegedly tried to flee by jumping onto the hood of the cops’ vehicle.

While officers tried to arrest Green, he allegedly reached for his pocket, according to the bail application request. An officer grabbed his hand. Police recovered a loaded pistol from the pocket.

An analysis showed the pistol was used in the Oct. 9 shooting outside Zeldin’s home. Two teens were shot in the chest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 10

Lisa Lucano
4d ago

Hochul i hope your proud of yourself!!! Maybe you should go back to california because you have no business here

Reply(1)
4
Related
longisland.com

Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint in Williston Park, According to Authorities

The Third Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 7:25 pm in Williston Park. According to detectives, a 50-year-old female was exiting her parked 2020 white Ford Escape SUV on Stratford Avenue when an unknown male subject approached and pointed a black handgun at her demanding she exit the car. The subject then left with her vehicle and traveled north on Stratford Avenue. There were no injuries reported. The investigation is ongoing.
WILLISTON PARK, NY
PIX11

Grandson killed his grandmother in hit-and-run on Long Island: police

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man is accused of intentionally hitting his 80-year-old grandmother with his vehicle, killing her in a hit-and-run in October, police said. Raymond Gallo, 28, of West Islip, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his grandmother, Helga McNulty of Babylon. Gallo and […]
WEST ISLIP, NY
longisland.com

Cops: Queens Woman Attempts to Run Over NCPD Officer with Car While Evading Arrest

The Fourth Squad reports the arrest of a Queens woman for an incident that occurred on November 2, 2022 at 12:40 pm in Oceanside. According to detectives, police were dispatched for reports of multiple larcenies that had just occurred. The description of a vehicle fleeing from Bed, Bath, & Beyond, located at 3640 Long Beach Road, was transmitted over the radio. Officers located the car traveling south on 5th Street near Mott Street. Police activated emergency lights and performed a Vehicle and Traffic Law Stop.
OCEANSIDE, NY
PIX11

Pumpkin thrown into windshield of moving car on Long Island: cops

HAUPPAUGE, NY (PIX11) — Suffolk County police are asking for the public’s help finding the person who threw a pumpkin from one moving vehicle into the windshield of another the day before Halloween. The victim’s 2009 Ford Fusion was westbound on Town Line Road near Macarthur Boulevard in Hauppauge around 2:50 p.m. Sunday when the […]
HAUPPAUGE, NY
PIX11

PIX11

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy