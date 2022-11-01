Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Center Avenue in Moorhead now open!
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - After a long summer of construction, the City of Moorhead says Center Avenue is now open for through traffic. The project stretched from the Red River to 8th Street. The City says there’s still some finishing work left on traffic signals and landscaping, but planting will happen next spring.
valleynewslive.com
Progress update on F-M Flood Diversion Project
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Contractors are making progress on the southern embankment and structures that will control water flow during extreme flooding in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The Metro Flood Diversion Authority provided an update on the status of the project through October 2022. At the diversion inlet structure,...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Fire Truck Gets A Traditional Push
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City purchased a used fire truck last month to replace an aging one for their volunteer Fire Department. Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said with the purchase of this used truck saved the city more than $600-thousand dollars. Magnuson talked about an age-old tradition...
newsdakota.com
The Green Room Floral Shop Opens In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A new floral shop is now open in the basement of Urban Couture in downtown Valley City. It’s called, “The Green Room.” Owner Chance Fraze said he’s been planning to open this business for a few years. He talked about what his shop offers prospective customers.
wdayradionow.com
Foreigner set to rock Scheels Arena in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Foreigner is bringing “The Greatest Hits Tour” to the Scheels Arena on Wednesday, May 10th. The group has recorded ten multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, including“Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,”.
valleynewslive.com
WF neighborhood raises health concerns on nearby concrete excavating business
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo neighborhood is blowing the whistle tonight in hopes of breathing easier. Steve Narlock has lived in his neighborhood on Riverwood Drive for nearly three decades and says it use to be picture perfect. “It was nice! You could go out,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fire rips through North Fargo home
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries are being reported after a house fire broke out just after midnight in North Fargo. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio flames were shooting out of the first floor of the home in the 700 block of 12th street North when crews arrived. It...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo's Downtown Engagement Center speak on "enabling" criticisms, services they provide, and more
(Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio spoke with multiple officials who operate and maintain Fargo's Downtown Engagement Center (D.E.C). The Downtown Engagement Center was established with federal Covid-19 funding inside the former Fargo Police Department Headquarters during the pandemic. The goal of the engagement center at the time was to provide a quarantine zone for homeless residents who tested positive for the virus, but to also provide services for "outreach, alternative transportation, and assistance to individuals experiencing crisis involving substance use," according to a press release sent out by Fargo Cass Public Health at the time operations became online.
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was found dead on Friday morning, in the same area where deputies engaged in a pursuit the night before. Just before 8:30 p.m. on November 3, members of the Otter Tail County...
beckersasc.com
Essentia Health adds GI nurse practitioner in North Dakota
Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health has added a new gastroenterology specialist at its Fargo, N.D., clinic on 32nd Avenue, according to a Nov. 4 report from the Grand Forks Herald. Vanessa Walker, APRN, is an advanced practice registered nurse and a certified nurse practitioner who specializes in gastroenterology. "I chose gastroenterology...
valleynewslive.com
Applications open for Christmas Food Boxes from the Salvation Army
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As we turn the calendar to November, many are making holiday plans and preparations. The Salvation Army is preparing to help families this season as well. The non-profit is now taking applications for Christmas food boxes. The Salvation Army says to spread the word...
valleynewslive.com
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
kfgo.com
Fire burns vacant, boarded up house in North Fargo, cause not determined
FARGO (KFGO) – Fire heavily damaged a vacant house at 714 12th Street North in Fargo. Firefighters responded shortly after midnight Thursday. Battalion Chief Joe Mangin says the initial call indicated the structure was fully involved. Flames were blowing out of windows on two sides of the house. He says the structure is abandoned, boarded up, and on the list for demolition.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Sheriff's Department to use plow truck to reach people stranded in snowy conditions
(Fargo, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office recently recently received approval from the county commission to use a plow truck to reach people stranded in snowy conditions this winter. "So typically when we have adverse weather we have that (plow truck) out and about and we can use that...
valleynewslive.com
Indigenous foods will be highlighted at the international potluck
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Friday from 5 pm to 8 pm, the Indigenous Association will be hosting an international potluck that will highlight indigenous foods for Indigenous Peoples Month. Brandon Baity, interim executive director for the Indigenous Association said some ingredients in their dishes include traditional foods like...
westfargopacker.org
West Fargo High School Introduces Block Schedule Coming 2023-24 School Year
Since the first day, there has been talk across West Fargo High School of a new schedule coming for the 2023-2024 school year. On Friday, November 4th, it was confirmed in PackerTime that students next year will be following the new block schedule. The schedule was added to go along with the academy model that will come in a few years. The early use of the schedule is to prepare teachers and students for the academy model, and the block in general.
fargounderground.com
Folkways Christkindlmarkt Returns to Civic Center for 2022 Holiday Celebration
This winter, Christkindlmarkt will return to the Fargo Civic Center for four days of holiday festivities. The European-inspired holiday event encourages the community to spend time together with activities for the whole family to enjoy. During the event, the outdoor Winter Wonderland will bring the cheer of the holiday season...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old man found
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Police say they have safely located Marto. ORIGINAL STORY: The Fargo Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding 75-year-old male Ronald Marto. He was last seen near his home in the 800 block of Kennedy Court North on...
wdayradionow.com
Body found near Red River in Fargo identified, autopsy pending
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are identifying a body found in the Red River Sunday. The Department tells WDAY Radio that the body of 32-year-old Phillip Dewey Bergquist was found in the river late Sunday morning north of Main Avenue. Bergquist had no permanent address, and an autopsy is pending.
kfgo.com
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Otter Tail County
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota State Patrol and Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident related to a man who was found dead north of Fergus Falls Friday morning after a motorcycle crash. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said deputies attempted to stop...
