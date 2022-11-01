Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Day Lou Gehrig Made Yankee Stadium Weep - A Story of Pride and GreatnessLord GaneshNew York City, NY
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel after podcast announcementAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
Bayonne school board makes science fair optional and extra credit
Bayonne has made its science fair optional, offering extra credit for students who want to do it. The board approved a resolution amending the current community school science project, which previously required a science project be completed for the science fair and counted as two test grades. The move at...
I endorse Pavel Sokolov for school board
WHY I’M VOTING FOR PAVEL FOR HOBOKEN SCHOOL BOARD. I believe Pavel Sokolov is an outstanding model for our kids and an outstanding candidate for our school board. Here’s a guy who was brought to the US as a young child, not knowing a word of English. But he was lucky that his parents had the good sense to move to a NJ town where they had excellent public schools.
Jersey Proud: Food drive and hiring event held in Elizabeth
A food drive turned into a hiring event in Elizabeth.
ihsvoice.com
Irvington Needs a New School Chant
Let’s face it. Irvington needs a new school chant. For those unfamiliar with the chant, it starts with one person saying, “Irvington, how do you feel?” and the crowd responds, “We feel good! Oh! We feel so good! Ugh!” It’s a wonder how something this questionable even became Irvington’s school chant.
Hackensack University Medical Center undergoes major tech transformation
HACKENSACK, N.J. -- CBS2 got a behind-the-scenes look Tuesday at one of the largest hospital expansion projects in New Jersey history.It transformed Hackensack University Medical Center into what they call the smartest hospital in the Garden State, Vanessa Murdock reported.Walking into the new Helena Theurer Pavilion might feel like walking into the lobby of a fancy hotel, but it is no hotel. It's a hospital, a SMART one."In every sense of the word," said Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "For its technological abilities and because hospital in the nation built during COVID era."Lessons learned from COVID are embedded...
Walmart brings in-home delivery service to 2 N.J. cities
Walmart, one of the nation’s largest retailers, is implementing an in-home delivery service in New Jersey. The company’s delivery service, InHome, expanded to Jersey City and Newark on Oct. 26. Customers can have groceries and other household essentials dropped off at their doorstep, brought into their garage or...
Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey
We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
Bayonne council awards contracts, accepts grants, and even gets a gift
The Bayonne City Council has passed a number resolutions awarding contracts for various capital improvements and accepting state and county grants. At the October 19 meeting, a resolution was approved by the council authorizing a contract for road paving improvements on Broadway. Resident Gail Godesky asked the council what the improvements entailed, and Department of Public Works Director Tom Cotter said the city is looking to pave Broadway,
Montclair Swap is back after a two-year hiatus
After taking a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Montclair Swap is back – but in a new location. This weekend, Nov. 4 and 5, it will be held at the Montclair Women’s Club on Union Street. The swap will be the 37th one since Jane Marcus started...
Disney On Ice presents Frozen and Encanto show at Newark Prudential Center
Disney On Ice is presenting a show of Frozen and Encanto at the Prudential Center in Newark.
nonprofitquarterly.org
How to Make Guaranteed Income Work: Ten Lessons from Newark, New Jersey
Having worked in the social sector for a little over a decade, I have firsthand experience with the art and science of getting social impact programs off the ground. Towards the tail end of 2020, I was hired by Newark, New Jersey, to launch the city’s inaugural two-year guaranteed income pilot program and led the program for its first year. During this period, some important lessons about how to develop a successful pilot program emerged.
Bayonne awards $75,000 more in CDBG-CV funds to The Waterfront Project for housing counseling
Bayonne continues to work with Jersey City-based The Waterfront Project, Inc. to provide services for homeless people in the city. The City Council approved a resolution authorizing the use of Community Development Block Grant CARES ACT (CDBG-CV) funds. The non-profit organization was already awarded $45,000 for housing counseling and legal advocacy expansion programs through an agreement with the city.
BAYONNE BRIEFS
Bayonne man charged for striking pedestrian on West 48th Street. A Bayonne man was arrested and charged for allegedly striking a pedestrian on West 48th Street on October 28 at 10:35 a.m., according to the Bayonne Police Department. James Cooper, a 70-year-old male, was taken into custody from the area, near his residence.
ucnj.org
UNION COUNTY BEGINS CODE BLUE EMERGECY SHELTER INITIATIVE 2022-2023 SEASON
The Union County Board of County Commissioners and Union County’s Department of Human Services will again institute a Countywide Code Blue (CB) Initiative in an effort to prevent death and injury among homeless people during periods of extreme weather conditions with temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit with precipitation. “Last...
bloomfieldinfo.org
Essex County to Host Food Distribution Event on November 18
This is a press release from Essex County. Press releases are official statements that have not been independently verified. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. will present a Thanksgiving Emergency Food Distribution Event to help families negatively impacted by the pandemic or facing food insecurity. There will be 1,000 frozen turkeys and boxes of non-perishable food available on a first-come first-served basis.
Popular NYC dumpling shop set to open first NJ location
HOBOKEN — Dumplings for breakfast... dumplings for dinner... dumplings anytime. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, with its flagship shop on 1st Avenue, New York, NY, will soon be opening a location in Hoboken — the first such shop in New Jersey. NYC restauranteur and founder Stratis Morfogen took his family’s...
thedigestonline.com
Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria
Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
Union Township’s Halloween Weekend of Festivities
The Township of Union’s Recreation Department and Police Department invited the community to celebrate Halloween with them and enjoy a jam-packed weekend of frights and spooky fun. The celebration began on Saturday, Oct. 22nd, with the Recreation Department’s Halloween Spooktacular featuring their Trunk-or-Treat & All Hallows Evening. The festivities conclude on Sunday, Oct. 23rd, with the Police Department’s Annual Trunk-or-Treat.
N.J. hospital built one of the largest medical construction projects in the U.S. It cost $714M.
It’s the largest building on campus. The Helena Theurer Pavilion — a nine-story, 530,000-square-foot tower costing $714 million — is the latest addition to Hackensack University Medical Center, hospital officials say. The pavilion — dubbed the first “smart surgical tower” in New Jersey — is set to open at the Hackensack facility in December.
Newark, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
