I endorse Pavel Sokolov for school board

WHY I’M VOTING FOR PAVEL FOR HOBOKEN SCHOOL BOARD. I believe Pavel Sokolov is an outstanding model for our kids and an outstanding candidate for our school board. Here’s a guy who was brought to the US as a young child, not knowing a word of English. But he was lucky that his parents had the good sense to move to a NJ town where they had excellent public schools.
HOBOKEN, NJ
ihsvoice.com

Irvington Needs a New School Chant

Let’s face it. Irvington needs a new school chant. For those unfamiliar with the chant, it starts with one person saying, “Irvington, how do you feel?” and the crowd responds, “We feel good! Oh! We feel so good! Ugh!” It’s a wonder how something this questionable even became Irvington’s school chant.
IRVINGTON, NJ
CBS New York

Hackensack University Medical Center undergoes major tech transformation

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- CBS2 got a behind-the-scenes look Tuesday at one of the largest hospital expansion projects in New Jersey history.It transformed Hackensack University Medical Center into what they call the smartest hospital in the Garden State, Vanessa Murdock reported.Walking into the new Helena Theurer Pavilion might feel like walking into the lobby of a fancy hotel, but it is no hotel. It's a hospital, a SMART one."In every sense of the word," said Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "For its technological abilities and because hospital in the nation built during COVID era."Lessons learned from COVID are embedded...
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Walmart brings in-home delivery service to 2 N.J. cities

Walmart, one of the nation’s largest retailers, is implementing an in-home delivery service in New Jersey. The company’s delivery service, InHome, expanded to Jersey City and Newark on Oct. 26. Customers can have groceries and other household essentials dropped off at their doorstep, brought into their garage or...
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey

We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
MILLBURN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne council awards contracts, accepts grants, and even gets a gift

The Bayonne City Council has passed a number resolutions awarding contracts for various capital improvements and accepting state and county grants. At the October 19 meeting, a resolution was approved by the council authorizing a contract for road paving improvements on Broadway. Resident Gail Godesky asked the council what the improvements entailed, and Department of Public Works Director Tom Cotter said the city is looking to pave Broadway,
BAYONNE, NJ
nonprofitquarterly.org

How to Make Guaranteed Income Work: Ten Lessons from Newark, New Jersey

Having worked in the social sector for a little over a decade, I have firsthand experience with the art and science of getting social impact programs off the ground. Towards the tail end of 2020, I was hired by Newark, New Jersey, to launch the city’s inaugural two-year guaranteed income pilot program and led the program for its first year. During this period, some important lessons about how to develop a successful pilot program emerged.
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne awards $75,000 more in CDBG-CV funds to The Waterfront Project for housing counseling

Bayonne continues to work with Jersey City-based The Waterfront Project, Inc. to provide services for homeless people in the city. The City Council approved a resolution authorizing the use of Community Development Block Grant CARES ACT (CDBG-CV) funds. The non-profit organization was already awarded $45,000 for housing counseling and legal advocacy expansion programs through an agreement with the city.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

BAYONNE BRIEFS

Bayonne man charged for striking pedestrian on West 48th Street. A Bayonne man was arrested and charged for allegedly striking a pedestrian on West 48th Street on October 28 at 10:35 a.m., according to the Bayonne Police Department. James Cooper, a 70-year-old male, was taken into custody from the area, near his residence.
BAYONNE, NJ
ucnj.org

UNION COUNTY BEGINS CODE BLUE EMERGECY SHELTER INITIATIVE 2022-2023 SEASON

The Union County Board of County Commissioners and Union County’s Department of Human Services will again institute a Countywide Code Blue (CB) Initiative in an effort to prevent death and injury among homeless people during periods of extreme weather conditions with temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit with precipitation. “Last...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
bloomfieldinfo.org

Essex County to Host Food Distribution Event on November 18

This is a press release from Essex County. Press releases are official statements that have not been independently verified. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. will present a Thanksgiving Emergency Food Distribution Event to help families negatively impacted by the pandemic or facing food insecurity. There will be 1,000 frozen turkeys and boxes of non-perishable food available on a first-come first-served basis.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Popular NYC dumpling shop set to open first NJ location

HOBOKEN — Dumplings for breakfast... dumplings for dinner... dumplings anytime. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, with its flagship shop on 1st Avenue, New York, NY, will soon be opening a location in Hoboken — the first such shop in New Jersey. NYC restauranteur and founder Stratis Morfogen took his family’s...
HOBOKEN, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria

Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Renna Media

Union Township’s Halloween Weekend of Festivities

The Township of Union’s Recreation Department and Police Department invited the community to celebrate Halloween with them and enjoy a jam-packed weekend of frights and spooky fun. The celebration began on Saturday, Oct. 22nd, with the Recreation Department’s Halloween Spooktacular featuring their Trunk-or-Treat & All Hallows Evening. The festivities conclude on Sunday, Oct. 23rd, with the Police Department’s Annual Trunk-or-Treat.
UNION, NJ
High School Football PRO

Newark, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NEWARK, NJ
