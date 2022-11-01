Read full article on original website
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
pajaronian.com
New documentary showcases Annieglass on 40th anniversary
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Forty years ago, artist Annie Morhauser arrived in Santa Cruz County with a passion for glass and a dream to succeed. After graduating from the California College of the Arts with a degree in glassmaking, Morhauser set up shop in a small, 400-square-foot studio in Santa Cruz and got to work.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Photos | Hundreds turn out for Salinas Valley’s Halloween, Day of the Dead activities
SALINAS VALLEY — Over the past week, spine-chilling activities to celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) took place throughout the Salinas Valley. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters stopped by the third annual Front Street’s Spook Fest on Monday, presented by the group Front Street in collaboration with the City of Soledad and Soledad Police Department.
With Benchlands clearing complete, Santa Cruz aims for spring park reopening
Though just over 30% of evicted Benchlands residents opted for shelter at the armory, the clearing of Santa Cruz County's largest homeless encampment is now complete, taking only seven phases instead of the anticipated nine or 10. City Homelessness Response Manager Larry Imwalle views the process as successful despite the low rate of uptake.
topshelfmusicmag.com
California Roots 2023: a true bucket list event
Music festivals are a big undertaking. For many, months of planning and budgeting goes into the experience. At times, there is stress, setbacks and logistical nightmares before even getting to the gates. And I’m not talking about the music festival itself. People travel from far and wide to attend such events and the premiere music festivals are common ‘bucket list’ vacations for many fans. Top of that bucket list for most reggae rock fans in the U.S. is likely to be California Roots Music & Arts Festival in Monterey, CA. Entering its twelfth year, Cali Roots has consistently delivered exciting lineups. Leaving little up for speculation, the heavy-hitting and diverse lineup announcement delivered today revealed almost the complete rundown. If this event is on your bucket list, this is a great year to check it off…
pajaronian.com
Letters to the Editor, Nov. 4
On behalf of Freedom Rotary, I would like to say thank you to Alladin Nursery who was the wonderful host for the Rotary Club of Freedom’s successful sold-out inaugural Uncork Corralitos event on Oct. 22. The afternoon was filled with hundreds of people enjoying the live festive music, which...
pajaronian.com
Markets prep for Thanksgiving orders
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—As Thanksgiving edges closer, the folks at Corralitos Market & Sausage Co. and Freedom Meat Lockers say now is the time to get orders dialed in. “I’ve been at this since April, getting ready and dealing with supply, price changes and everything else,” said Dave Petersen, owner of Corralitos Market & Sausage Co. “Avian bird flu definitely put a price hike on some poultry prices so there is limited quantity.”
Gilroy Dispatch
Local Scene: Book sale returns; ‘American Pickers’ filming in California
The Friends of Gilroy Library holds a book sale every second Saturday of the month from 10am-1pm at the library, 350 West Sixth St. The next sale is Nov. 12. Books will be $5 per bag for members and $8 a bag for non-members. The Isabel Jewell Bookstore is open...
seemonterey.com
Restaurants with Private Event and Meeting Spaces
Are you hosting a small meeting or looking for a perfect place to have your holiday event? Welcome to Monterey County, where feeling inspired isn’t just a talking point, but an indelible part of who we are! There are many options and spaces to ensure your guests are taken care of! Enjoy delicious food and an intimate setting to relax with colleagues after a long meeting or spark new ideas for your team.
Santa Cruz voters concerned about electioneering
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The midterm elections are next week, and electioneering concerns are on the minds of some voters heading out to cast their ballots. Mark Woodward has lived in Santa Cruz most of his life. He told KION he saw a group of people for "measure o"-- near the mobile voting site. While The post Santa Cruz voters concerned about electioneering appeared first on KION546.
2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store
A cannabis business may be able to operate in Pacific Grove if voters this November vote to pass Measure M. Voting 'yes' on Measure M, is voters giving council the nod to move forward to amend the city’s municipal code to allow the sale of cannabis with geographic restrictions. However, the measure is non-binding. Councilmember The post 2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store appeared first on KION546.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Septic Solution in San Lorenzo Valley?
Our San Lorenzo River watershed includes the communities of Bonny Doon, Boulder Creek, Brookdale, Ben Lomond, Felton, Lompico, Zayante, Mount Hermon and Scotts Valley. Our watershed has the highest septic system density of any comparable area in the state of California. Within the 138 square miles of the watershed are...
KSBW.com
'A mistake,' Monterey and San Benito county leaders react to Newsom's homeless funding rejection
SALINAS, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he is going to block about $1 billion in funding for homeless programs across the state and demanding more aggressive action plans by local governments. Leaders in Monterey and San Benito counties say the governor's claims don’t apply to the...
ediblemontereybay.com
Santa Cruz Manresa Bread “Mini Shop” to Open Nov. 7
November 1, 2022 – Head baker and partner in the steadily rising Manresa Bread empire, Avery Ruzicka, admits that opening three new outlets in a single year has been quite an undertaking. “It is such a lot!” she says, “We opened Palo Alto in April, and the Los Gatos flagship has taken over a year of planning. I’m relieved to have that open, and very excited for the Santa Cruz store! COVID really impacted the supply chain, but things have a way of working out the way they are supposed to.”
Pajaro Valley Unified School District candidates on diversity, pandemic learning loss and teacher housing
Sixteen candidates are running for nine seats in five school districts across Santa Cruz County. Lookout sent questionnaires to all of them asking about the most pressing issues facing their schools. Here, we take a look at the Pajaro Valley Unified School District.
Watsonville opens its first Chipotle
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Lovers of the fast food chain can rejoice! They can now get their fix of burrito bowls and sofrito in Watsonville. The new location had its grand opening Friday. The location is at 1075 Main Street and is open seven days a week. This location even has a drive-thru for mobile orders. The post Watsonville opens its first Chipotle appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Leaving his stamp: Local post office worker retires after 34 years
After 34 years at the U.S. Post Office in Watsonville, Jimmie Nartates wrapped up his career as a window clerk Monday beneath a large gold banner, “Happy Retirement.”. With signs posted about his work station by fellow workers, such as “Welcome to 7-day weekends,” and “No Work Zone,” Nartates maintained his signature warm, soft-spoken stance through his final day, dealing with the standard flurry of customers, taking in packages and letters and selling stamps.
Hollister Animal Shelter closes to public temporarily due to limited staffing
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Animal Shelter said due to limited staffing, they will close to the public temporarily. They did not give an estimated time for reopening. The shelter announced that it will continue animal care as normal, and field services will remain active. Nigh kennels will remain open to the public and will The post Hollister Animal Shelter closes to public temporarily due to limited staffing appeared first on KION546.
'Soaking early season rains' forecast for the SF Bay Area
After another day of sunny, dry conditions on Friday, the San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see a period of wet weather.
baynature.org
The Sea Otter That Stole a Surfboard in Santa Cruz Remains Free … For Now
In September, a surfer named Nick Ericksen was catching some waves at Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz when a creature emerged from the depths and grabbed his board. To his relief, the creature wasn’t a shark, but a cute, fluffy sea otter. And this otter had an agenda. In a video of the encounter captured by a shoreside onlooker, Ericksen relinquishes the board to the sea otter and struggles to get it back. The otter curls up on Ericksen’s board and, like a true Santa Cruz local, proceeds to ride a few waves.
Monterey County Coalition of Homeless Services Providers affected by Governor Newsom’s pause on funds
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom may be holding a third wave of funds to counties across the state. Monterey County sent a plan to the state in August and hasn’t received a response. The county partnered with the Coalition of Homeless Services Providers. Monterey County agreed to this action plan from the coalition looks The post Monterey County Coalition of Homeless Services Providers affected by Governor Newsom’s pause on funds appeared first on KION546.
