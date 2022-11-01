ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New documentary showcases Annieglass on 40th anniversary

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Forty years ago, artist Annie Morhauser arrived in Santa Cruz County with a passion for glass and a dream to succeed. After graduating from the California College of the Arts with a degree in glassmaking, Morhauser set up shop in a small, 400-square-foot studio in Santa Cruz and got to work.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Photos | Hundreds turn out for Salinas Valley’s Halloween, Day of the Dead activities

SALINAS VALLEY — Over the past week, spine-chilling activities to celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) took place throughout the Salinas Valley. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters stopped by the third annual Front Street’s Spook Fest on Monday, presented by the group Front Street in collaboration with the City of Soledad and Soledad Police Department.
SOLEDAD, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

California Roots 2023: a true bucket list event

Music festivals are a big undertaking. For many, months of planning and budgeting goes into the experience. At times, there is stress, setbacks and logistical nightmares before even getting to the gates. And I’m not talking about the music festival itself. People travel from far and wide to attend such events and the premiere music festivals are common ‘bucket list’ vacations for many fans. Top of that bucket list for most reggae rock fans in the U.S. is likely to be California Roots Music & Arts Festival in Monterey, CA. Entering its twelfth year, Cali Roots has consistently delivered exciting lineups. Leaving little up for speculation, the heavy-hitting and diverse lineup announcement delivered today revealed almost the complete rundown. If this event is on your bucket list, this is a great year to check it off…
MONTEREY, CA
pajaronian.com

Letters to the Editor, Nov. 4

On behalf of Freedom Rotary, I would like to say thank you to Alladin Nursery who was the wonderful host for the Rotary Club of Freedom’s successful sold-out inaugural Uncork Corralitos event on Oct. 22. The afternoon was filled with hundreds of people enjoying the live festive music, which...
FREEDOM, CA
pajaronian.com

Markets prep for Thanksgiving orders

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—As Thanksgiving edges closer, the folks at Corralitos Market & Sausage Co. and Freedom Meat Lockers say now is the time to get orders dialed in. “I’ve been at this since April, getting ready and dealing with supply, price changes and everything else,” said Dave Petersen, owner of Corralitos Market & Sausage Co. “Avian bird flu definitely put a price hike on some poultry prices so there is limited quantity.”
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
seemonterey.com

Restaurants with Private Event and Meeting Spaces

Are you hosting a small meeting or looking for a perfect place to have your holiday event? Welcome to Monterey County, where feeling inspired isn’t just a talking point, but an indelible part of who we are! There are many options and spaces to ensure your guests are taken care of! Enjoy delicious food and an intimate setting to relax with colleagues after a long meeting or spark new ideas for your team.
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz voters concerned about electioneering

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The midterm elections are next week, and electioneering concerns are on the minds of some voters heading out to cast their ballots. Mark Woodward has lived in Santa Cruz most of his life. He told KION he saw a group of people for "measure o"-- near the mobile voting site. While The post Santa Cruz voters concerned about electioneering appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store

A cannabis business may be able to operate in Pacific Grove if voters this November vote to pass Measure M. Voting 'yes' on Measure M, is voters giving council the nod to move forward to amend the city’s municipal code to allow the sale of cannabis with geographic restrictions. However, the measure is non-binding. Councilmember The post 2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store appeared first on KION546.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Septic Solution in San Lorenzo Valley?

Our San Lorenzo River watershed includes the communities of Bonny Doon, Boulder Creek, Brookdale, Ben Lomond, Felton, Lompico, Zayante, Mount Hermon and Scotts Valley. Our watershed has the highest septic system density of any comparable area in the state of California. Within the 138 square miles of the watershed are...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Santa Cruz Manresa Bread “Mini Shop” to Open Nov. 7

November 1, 2022 – Head baker and partner in the steadily rising Manresa Bread empire, Avery Ruzicka, admits that opening three new outlets in a single year has been quite an undertaking. “It is such a lot!” she says, “We opened Palo Alto in April, and the Los Gatos flagship has taken over a year of planning. I’m relieved to have that open, and very excited for the Santa Cruz store! COVID really impacted the supply chain, but things have a way of working out the way they are supposed to.”
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville opens its first Chipotle

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Lovers of the fast food chain can rejoice! They can now get their fix of burrito bowls and sofrito in Watsonville. The new location had its grand opening Friday. The location is at 1075 Main Street and is open seven days a week. This location even has a drive-thru for mobile orders. The post Watsonville opens its first Chipotle appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Leaving his stamp: Local post office worker retires after 34 years

After 34 years at the U.S. Post Office in Watsonville, Jimmie Nartates wrapped up his career as a window clerk Monday beneath a large gold banner, “Happy Retirement.”. With signs posted about his work station by fellow workers, such as “Welcome to 7-day weekends,” and “No Work Zone,” Nartates maintained his signature warm, soft-spoken stance through his final day, dealing with the standard flurry of customers, taking in packages and letters and selling stamps.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Animal Shelter closes to public temporarily due to limited staffing

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Animal Shelter said due to limited staffing, they will close to the public temporarily. They did not give an estimated time for reopening. The shelter announced that it will continue animal care as normal, and field services will remain active. Nigh kennels will remain open to the public and will The post Hollister Animal Shelter closes to public temporarily due to limited staffing appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
baynature.org

The Sea Otter That Stole a Surfboard in Santa Cruz Remains Free … For Now

In September, a surfer named Nick Ericksen was catching some waves at Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz when a creature emerged from the depths and grabbed his board. To his relief, the creature wasn’t a shark, but a cute, fluffy sea otter. And this otter had an agenda. In a video of the encounter captured by a shoreside onlooker, Ericksen relinquishes the board to the sea otter and struggles to get it back. The otter curls up on Ericksen’s board and, like a true Santa Cruz local, proceeds to ride a few waves.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County Coalition of Homeless Services Providers affected by Governor Newsom’s pause on funds

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom may be holding a third wave of funds to counties across the state.  Monterey County sent a plan to the state in August and hasn’t received a response. The county partnered with the Coalition of Homeless Services Providers. Monterey County agreed to this action plan from the coalition looks The post Monterey County Coalition of Homeless Services Providers affected by Governor Newsom’s pause on funds appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

