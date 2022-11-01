Tavistock entity buys back land from biotech firm; here’s why

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Philadelphia-based biotech firm Amicus Therapeutics has sold vacant land in Orlando’s Lake Nona previously slated for a large facility that was expected to create hundreds of local high-wage jobs.

The land sale follows the Oct. 27 termination of a development agreement between the two parties, which originally was reached in 2019.

The biotech firm in 2018 said it planned to build a 200,700-square-foot facility that would have created 316 jobs by Dec. 31, 2024, with an average annual wage of $69,670. Those plans later were scaled back to a 30,000- to 50,000-square-foot building with 100 jobs.

