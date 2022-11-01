Read full article on original website
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Reveals When the Sequel Takes Place in the MCU
For avid Marvel fans, charting out the exact timeline of when their favorite MCU titles are placed is quite crucial. Ever since Avengers: Endgame took a 5-year jump, the timeline for the following movies and corresponding Disney+ series are set beyond 2023. While some features address these timelines with Easter eggs, which was seen in Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home, putting the events of the features in chronological order, other features like WandaVision, Loki, and Black Widow directly address the events of Endgame by showing the post-blip effects. As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes to theaters bringing a close to Phase 4 on the big screen, the question of where is it placed in the timeline looms large over the fandom.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Director Ryan Coogler Reveals What's Next For Him
There’s no denying that Marvel movies are huge. While we as spectators can witness that greatness translated onto the big screen, sometimes we get a better sense of how big the franchise is when we look at box office numbers, budgets, and behind-the-scenes documentaries — not to mention the countless names we see on the screen while we wait for the post-credits scenes. It’s safe to say that not many people get hit with that intensity as much as each installment’s director, and that includes Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s boss Ryan Coogler.
From 'Black Panther' to '42', These Are Chadwick Boseman's Best Movies
Chadwick Boseman only began appearing in movies in 2008. We only got 12 years of him lighting up the silver screen, and technically even less since there was a four-year gap between his first and second feature film roles. But in that time, Boseman excelled as a performer, garnering a reputation for playing figures that would be instantly at home in any history book without forgetting to remind audiences that these men were still fallible human beings. He was an unforgettable figure with charisma to spare and his absence from movies will never feel "normal.” Much like with Heath Ledger or Phillip Seymour Hoffman, there will always feel like there's a hole there in cinema where this artist should be.
'Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda' TV Special Premieres Tonight on ABC
Before movie fans revisit the world of Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, ABC will air a special tonight at 8 PM ET that celebrates the impact of the Black Panther franchise across the globe. The special will be hosted by Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts. At the start...
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Clip Shows the Return of Wakanda's Protector
The countdown has begun for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s theatrical release and Marvel Studios is hyping up fans each day with the promotional material. In a new exhilarating clip released by the studio, Wakanda is gearing up to face Namor, who along with the Talocans is coming for the "surface world" in full force. In what looks like an epic climatic battle, you can hear M’Baku (Winston Duke) declaring “Black Panther lives,” as the clip promises its time for the "return" of Wakanda's protector. The new footage just gives a taste of the high-octane action and the celebration the movie is going to be.
Sam Heughan & Priyanka Chopra Jonas Rom-Com 'Love Again' Sets New Release Date
A new release date is in order for the upcoming romantic comedy Love Again, a Screen Gems film that was formerly known as It’s All Coming Back to Me. Along with the announcement of the release date change, a new image from the film was also released. The film's release was moved from February 10, 2023 to May 12, 2023.
'Heart of Stone': Release Window, Cast, Teaser, and Everything We Know So Far About the Gal Gadot Film
Netflix has quickly carved out a niche for itself with high octane big-budget action films starring Hollywood A-listers. Films like Red Notice and The Gray Man have been huge wins for the streamer, clocking in billions of minutes in watch time. Now adding to the list, the streamer is coming out with another blockbuster action film called Heart of Stone.
Henry Cavill's Best Roles, Ranked From Stoic To Charming
Whether he was a super human alien from Krypton come to save earth or a double agent hellbent on beating up Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill has quite an entertaining career through the last twenty years. While some of his roles exhibit very similar traits, there are a few that stand out as truly amazing performances that show off his range of talent.
‘Detective Knight: Redemption’ Trailer Gives Bruce Willis One Last Action-Packed Christmas [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present the trailer for Detective Knight: Redemption, the second chapter of Bruce Willis' thriller trilogy. Earlier this year, Willis announced his retirement from acting after an aphasia diagnostic. So, besides giving us an action-packed film trilogy, the Detective Knight series of films also serve as the star's bittersweet farewell.
Vince Vaughn's 'Christmas With the Campbells' Sets Holiday Release Date
Vince Vaughn's upcoming Christmas romantic comedy, Christmas With the Campbells officially has a release date. The new holiday film will be released in theaters and on streaming on AMC+ beginning on December 2, 2022, right at the start of the most wonderful time of the year. Christmas With the Campbells...
‘Pathaan’: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils an Action-Packed Teaser for the Bollywood Extravaganza
After months of anticipation, Shah Rukh Khan has finally unveiled the teaser trailer for his upcoming action extravaganza Pathaan. Classified as what can only be described as Bollywood royalty, Khan is among the most recognizable faces in the world with a legion of supporters following the star since his 1992 debut in the Indian film industry. Pathaan is the first of SRK’s projects to grace the silver screen in over four years. His last appearance was in the 2018 rom-com Zero.
MCU: Top 10 Candidates For The Next Generation Of Avengers
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is exponentially expanding, from starting as feature films to full-fledged franchises and series based on singular characters. However, as the original Avengers move on, are killed off canonically, or step down from their positions, new ones must fill their spot. Many fans have speculated that the...
How the ‘Barbarian’ Trailer Tricks You About Bill Skarsgard's Role
Bill Skarsgard is no stranger to horror films. He famously played Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the modern remake of It and its sequel It: Chapter Two. His portrayal of the sinister and eerily funny villain clown rivals that of Tim Curry’s 1980 classic. Furthermore, in Hulu’s Castle Rock, Skarsgard returned to the Stephen King universe as the mysterious inmate of Shawshank, the Kid. Lastly, Skarsgard is also no stranger to horror movies with a comedic bent, such as 2019’s Villains. In Barbarian, Skarsgard’s role as a questionable, awkward, and even creepy Airbnb tenant draws on his previous performances as strange men with eerie personalities. However, what Barbarian does well throughout the film is subvert expectations, and the same applies to Skarsgard’s character and performance. Beginning with its first trailer, Barbarian promises a horror movie full of shock and surprises, but its vague presentation of the story, awkward introduction to the characters, and overall tone of mystery and suspense hint at the film’s subversive play on expectations. Part of Barbarian’s success as a subversive horror film ultimately hinges on Skarsgard’s performance, and he proves why he was perfectly cast as Keith.
10 Best Celebrity Cameos in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
"Weird" Al Yankovic is an American treasure. He's blazed a fierce parody path, leaving in his wake a smoking trail of kind words and favorable recollections. Through it all, seldom is heard a discouraging word about the man who penned "Amish Paradise." So when Roku announced Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Al had a rolodex full of familiar faces willing to join the fun.
'Spider-Man' Director Jon Watts Explains Leaving Out Peter's Spider Bite
Marvel Studios has its own way of doing things when it comes to introducing new characters in the MCU. Recently, Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel was introduced as a mutant as opposed to the character’s comic book Inhuman origins, Tony Stark in the MCU was the biological child of Howard and Maria Stark while in the comic he’s an adopted son. Thor, Hela, and Captain America have all also had their origin stories changed. Another such hero is Spider-Man. When Tom Holland was introduced in Captain America: Civil War, his iconic spider bite plot line was left on the sidelines, for fans to fill in the blanks. In an interview with Sean O'Connell for his new Spider-Man book With Great Power, Civil War scribe Christopher Markus and Spider-Man franchise director Jon Watts spoke about leaving the incident out.
Kate Beckinsale is on the Run in First 'Canary Black' Image
As filming begins in Croatia for the action thriller Canary Black, the film's production has shared a first-look action-shot of Kate Beckinsale from the film, Deadline first reported. The shot shows a focused Beckinsale dressed in a leather coat as she seemingly flees from a building. Starring Beckinsale and Rupert...
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story's Rainn Wilson on the 'Boogie Nights'-Inspired Pool Scene and the Brilliant Script
Co-written by “Weird Al” Yankovic and director Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is the People's Choice Award-winning, appropriately parodied musical biopic of the man himself. Featuring an ensemble cast portraying a full roster of celebrity cameos, this hysterical movie chronicles Yankovic’s (played by Daniel Radcliffe) “very true,” and at times challenged, rise to satire stardom. In the film, Rainn Wilson portrays Dr. Demento, Yankovic’s mentor of sorts who aids the young man in his quest for comedy.
'Dead to Me' Season 3 Trailer: Secrets Won’t Remain Buried For Long
We’re just a couple of weeks away from the premiere of the final season of Dead to Me, so it’s high time we got another trailer to hype up the upcoming episodes. Netflix released today new footage for the upcoming episodes that underscores a very simple truth: The series will go out with a bang. Once again, the story will follow two friends who bonded over the fact that they think they are above the law.
'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' Adds Two 'Orange is the New Black' Stars to 'WandaVision' Spinoff
Agatha is on a spree to expand her coven! After recently casting Aubrey Plaza and Joe Locke, two more have joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Actors Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia have joined the Disney+ series in undisclosed roles as per a new report by Deadline. Previously, Emma Caulfield Ford also revealed that she’ll be back on the set to reprise her WandaVision role, Dottie.
Jean-Claude Van Damme to Lead Action Movie 'Silent Kill'
Fan favorite action icon Jean-Claude Van Damme is set to star in the action feature Silent Kill, Deadline has reported. The movie is helmed by Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth fame Anthony Hickox, who also penned down the screenplay. The film will follow four mercenaries who find a hidden treasure in the Congo and decide to bury it and to meet back at the same spot in three years to split the fortune evenly. However, things don’t go as planned and take a different turn. Along with Van Damme, the movie also features NFL star-turned-actor Vernon Davis, Rafael Amaya, and Madalina Anea.
