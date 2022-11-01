Bill Skarsgard is no stranger to horror films. He famously played Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the modern remake of It and its sequel It: Chapter Two. His portrayal of the sinister and eerily funny villain clown rivals that of Tim Curry’s 1980 classic. Furthermore, in Hulu’s Castle Rock, Skarsgard returned to the Stephen King universe as the mysterious inmate of Shawshank, the Kid. Lastly, Skarsgard is also no stranger to horror movies with a comedic bent, such as 2019’s Villains. In Barbarian, Skarsgard’s role as a questionable, awkward, and even creepy Airbnb tenant draws on his previous performances as strange men with eerie personalities. However, what Barbarian does well throughout the film is subvert expectations, and the same applies to Skarsgard’s character and performance. Beginning with its first trailer, Barbarian promises a horror movie full of shock and surprises, but its vague presentation of the story, awkward introduction to the characters, and overall tone of mystery and suspense hint at the film’s subversive play on expectations. Part of Barbarian’s success as a subversive horror film ultimately hinges on Skarsgard’s performance, and he proves why he was perfectly cast as Keith.

