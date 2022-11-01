Read full article on original website
Related
bigfoot99.com
Rawlins City Council postpones decision on Dirty Boyz license
Rawlins City Council last night decided to punt on the issue of whether to revoke the trash hauling license held by Dirty Boyz Sanitation.The action item was on last night’s agenda, but council voted to postpone the decision. The reason for the vote is that the city alleges that...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rawlins Gets Denied For Critical Infrastructure Help; Saratoga Gets Nearly $1 Million For Water Project
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite a catastrophic water failure and facing $20 million in critical infrastructure improvements, a $7 million request from the city of Rawlins was not among the 19 water and sewer projects selected by the State Land and Investments Board to receive a piece of $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act money earmarked for critical sewer and water projects.
bigfoot99.com
BLM reaches settlement with Gov. Gordon over Marton Ranch acquisition
The Bureau of Land Management concedes the public was kept in the dark while the federal agency purchased a big ranch in central Wyoming earlier this year. Governor Mark Gordon and the BLM have reached a settlement in Wyoming’s favor on the state’s appeal of the agency’s acquisition of the Marton Ranch in May.
bigfoot99.com
City of Rawlins income survey meets critical deadline
Rawlins city staff may have pulled off what appeared to be an impossible task. Facing a Monday deadline to complete an income survey needed for an application to secure two $1 million Housing and Urban Development grants, staff beat the odds by working through the weekend. As reported previously, the...
Wyoming, BLM reach settlement on state’s appeal of an acquisition of land
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have reached a settlement on the state’s appeal of an acquisition of land by the BLM in Natrona and Carbon Counties. The post Wyoming, BLM reach settlement on state’s appeal of an acquisition of land appeared first on Local News 8.
bigfoot99.com
Law enforcement increasing patrols at fairgrounds after vandalism, reckless driving incidents
Law enforcement is stepping up patrols at the Carbon County Fairgrounds after several acts of vandalism. In early October, during the buildup for the Harvest Festival, someone broke into the fairground’s goat barn, where the festival pumpkins were stored. Entering through a side window, the suspect smashed $90 worth of pumpkins and stole $4 from a donation box. The Secretary of the Board for the Rawlins Chamber of Commerce Angelina Iacovetto described the damage in more detail.
wyo4news.com
Wyoming, BLM Reach Settlement has been made
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have announced that they have reached a settlement on the state’s appeal of an acquisition of land by the BLM in Natrona and Carbon Counties. In June, Wyoming filed an appeal challenging the BLM’s...
bigfoot99.com
Spring Avenue: Officials express concern over project timeline as wintry weather approaches
In Saratoga, town officials remain unconvinced that the contractor will be able to complete the Spring Avenue water line replacement project before snow and cold shuts down operations for the winter. On Tuesday, representatives from the town and Lewis and Lewis Paving, the contractor hired to replace the aging water...
bigfoot99.com
WYDOT committed to keeping roads open despite staffing, supply chain shortages
WYDOT announced Tuesday that it remains committed to keeping Wyoming roads open this winter despite challenges from supply chain shortages and a lack of manpower in some areas of the state, including Carbon County. If storms are severe or prolonged, plowing operations could be impacted. In a release from the...
bigfoot99.com
SCWEMS offering sponsorship opportunities for new EMT recruits
Carbon County needs qualified EMTs and free classes are available to anyone looking to become a first medical responder. South Central Wyoming EMS, or SCWEMS, is sponsoring the training for two candidates. The online classes, through North American Rescue, require a minimum of 180 hours of course time. Applicants have up to a year to finish the classes. SCWEMS Director Stayton Mosbey explains what happens when a person finishes the online course.
bigfoot99.com
I-80 traffic stop near Elk Mountain results in big drug bust
A traffic-stop on Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain Sunday afternoon resulted in a big drug bust involving 100 kilos of pot. A Trooper assigned to the area stopped a vehicle shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday for a minor traffic violation near milepost 223. Conditions were dry and sunny. According to a release from the patrol, the driver gave inconsistent statements. The Trooper detained the driver after noticing other suspicious markers during the conversation.
Five Inches Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming, 12 in Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of south-central and southeast Wyoming for Thursday. The current warning area includes Laramie, but not Cheyenne. But the agency also says the advisory could be extended eastward by Thursday to an area including Cheyenne and the rest of the extreme southeast corner of the state.
bigfoot99.com
More than 330 absentee ballots have yet to be returned ahead of Nov. 8 election
With less than a week to go to the mid-term election, the Carbon County Clerk’s office reports that more than 330 absentee ballots that have not been returned yet. Carbon County Clerk Gwynn Bartlett briefed County Commissioners about the status of absentee ballots at their regular meeting Tuesday. At...
Snow, Winds Of Up To 80 MPH Expected In SE Wyoming Next Few Days
Southeast Wyoming is bracing for a blast of winter weather followed by very strong winds, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting today for much of the region, including Laramie, Rawlins, and Casper. 3-5 inches of snow is expected at lower elevations under that advisory, with up to a foot of snow possible at higher elevations.
Remains of Elk Hunter Missing Since 2019 Likely Recovered in Wyoming
On October 16, a group of hunters in Wyoming found a firearm beneath a clump of vegetation. The discovery spurred a search that eventually led investigators to human remains. According to local Wyoming media outlet, the remains are thought to belong to an elk hunter who went missing in the area during a 2019 snowstorm.
Comments / 0