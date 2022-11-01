Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Former Schoolcraft diversity leader files discrimination lawsuit against Livonia college
Schoolcraft College hired its first director of equity and engagement in January of this year. That person, Christopher Hunter, lasted just four months in the position. Hunter recently filed a lawsuit against the college alleging race discrimination, retaliation and First Amendment rights violations. "Chris feels strongly about this," Attorney Jennifer...
Former students taking legal action against University of Michigan
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Genesee County prosecutor gives advice ahead of election day. What you should be aware of regarding voter intimidation on election day... Social "U" Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Learn more about Social "U". Lung...
Schoolcraft College is accused of retaliation, racial discrimination in federal lawsuit
The school was at risk of losing its accreditation due to its lack of diversity, suit states
AG Nessel Intervenes in Wayne County Guardianship Case, Reminding Attorneys and Professional Guardians of Their Responsibility to Safeguard Vulnerable Adults
LANSING – Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a notice to intervene on behalf of the people of the State of Michigan in a Wayne County guardianship case. This action comes three years after the first intervention in a Macomb County guardianship case. In October 2021, Patricia Dudek was appointed...
Wayne County's GOP chair reportedly bitten by teacher at Tudor Dixon rally
Bizarre allegations have surfaced about an assault over the weekend at a Tudor Dixon rally at Armando's in Southwest Detroit.
Dearborn teacher allegedly sinks teeth into Wayne County's GOP chair at Tudor Dixon rally
A strange allegation against a Dearborn Public Schools teacher have come to light after she allegedly assaulted a Wayne County Republican Committee chairwoman last weekend at a Tudor Dixon rally in Detroit.
Judge notes confusion, lack of evidence in Karamo’s Detroit absentee ballot suit
As arguments concluded in a lawsuit to stop Detroit absentee ballots just days before the midterm election, lawyers for the plaintiff – Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo – had not proven the widespread voter fraud that prompted their action, a judge indicated. They argue massive fraud...
Tudor Dixon's final push spotlights Kentucky swimmer, Dearborn dad
Taylor — A swimmer who criticized transgender athletes participating in women's sports and a Dearborn dad who spoke out against sexual content in school libraries joined Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon on the campaign trail Thursday night. Five days before the Nov. 8 midterm election, Dixon held a...
Karamo lawyer’s shouting, probe of Detroit election advisor frustrates judge
A lawyer for Kristina Karamo, the Republican running for Michigan Secretary of State, yelled at a judge in a heated, more than eight-hour virtual hearing Thursday for a lawsuit trying to stop absentee ballots in Detroit. Judge Timothy Kenny had accused attorney Daniel Hartman’s questioning of a top city election...
School discriminated against student who wanted to read anti-Prop 3 announcement, suit claims
ANN ARBOR, MI - A federal lawsuit filed against Ann Arbor Public Schools alleges Skyline High School showed “blatant viewpoint discrimination” toward a Republican student and club when they were allegedly denied in making an all-school announcement opposing Proposal 3. The lawsuit was filed by the conservative Thomas...
Nessel intervenes in guardianship case; protected individual billed $79K for less than year's work
LANSING, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) - The state's top attorney is getting involved in a local guardianship case, with a message to attorneys and professional guardians of their fiduciary duties to safeguard vulnerable adults. Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a notice to intervene in a Wayne County guardianship case, which began in October 2021, when Patricia Dudek was appointed guardian and conservator for an individual with a $30,000 yearly income who also received an inheritance of about $42,000.Dudek's own accounting illustrates that between October 2021 and June 2022 she billed the protected person about $79,000 for less than a year's work....
Detroit man accused of stealing, torturing ex-girlfriend’s dog
DETROIT – A Detroit man is facing animal abuse charges after authorities say he tortured his former girlfriend’s Yorkshire Terrier to harass its owner. The dog is recovering from its injuries. The man is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and stealing the dog along with other...
Detroit news interview: Dana Nessel, D, incumbent running for Michigan Attorney General
The Detroit News editorial board interviews Dana Nessel, D, incumbent running for Mich. Attorney General, as part of its endorsement selection process.
Attorney charged in ‘targeted hit’ murder of popular Michigan jeweler
OAK PARK, MI – An attorney believed to be the mastermind behind the “targeted hit” shooting death of a popular Michigan jeweler has been charged with first-degree murder, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Southeast Michigan attorney Marco Bisbikis, of Novi, was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 3, related to...
Secretary of State attempting to get in front of misinformation as Michigan, Detroit prepare for midterms
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Both the city of Detroit and Michigan secretary of state said they were confident in the operations of the upcoming November midterm election, with Sec. Jocelyn Benson expecting the 2022 race drive some of the highest turnout of any midterm race. 1.3 million ballots had been...
ACLU warns Michigan school districts of book bans, urges schools to protect students' rights
(CBS DETROIT) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan (ACLU) sent letters to public school districts throughout the state urging them to protect the constitutional rights of students by opposing book bans in school libraries.The letter, which is being sent to hundreds of school districts, warns that banning books violates students' First Amendment rights."Together with public school students and their families all over the state, the ACLU of Michigan is monitoring this situation carefully and will take action if necessary to stop censorship and protect the rights of all children to safe and inclusive learning environments. In addition to...
Karamo lawyer walks back request to block Detroit's mailed absentee ballots
Ten days after filing a lawsuit challenging the validity of thousands of Detroit absentee ballots, the lawyer for Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo walked back the request to require Detroiters to vote at the polls Tuesday or obtain an absentee ballot in person. But the lawyer, Alexandria Taylor,...
Family of men convicted under Michigan Anti-Terrorism Act shares message
In Jackson County’s small community of Munith, Pete Musico and his wife lived with their daughter’s families, including his son-in-law Joseph Morrison, in a three-generation household.
3 admit to inside job that lifted $1.2M from courier van
Three men who authorities say orchestrated an inside job to steal more than $1.2 million from a cash courier van in the Lansing area earlier this year have pleaded guilty to federal charges.
Attorney charged with murder of Metro Detroit jeweler after cops say he arranged targeted hit
An attorney and alleged mastermind behind a popular Oakland County jewelry owner’s death has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities announced on Friday.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.
