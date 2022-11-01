ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MI

WNEM

Former students taking legal action against University of Michigan

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Genesee County prosecutor gives advice ahead of election day. What you should be aware of regarding voter intimidation on election day... Social "U" Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Learn more about Social "U". Lung...
ANN ARBOR, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

AG Nessel Intervenes in Wayne County Guardianship Case, Reminding Attorneys and Professional Guardians of Their Responsibility to Safeguard Vulnerable Adults

LANSING – Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a notice to intervene on behalf of the people of the State of Michigan in a Wayne County guardianship case. This action comes three years after the first intervention in a Macomb County guardianship case. In October 2021, Patricia Dudek was appointed...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon's final push spotlights Kentucky swimmer, Dearborn dad

Taylor — A swimmer who criticized transgender athletes participating in women's sports and a Dearborn dad who spoke out against sexual content in school libraries joined Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon on the campaign trail Thursday night. Five days before the Nov. 8 midterm election, Dixon held a...
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Nessel intervenes in guardianship case; protected individual billed $79K for less than year's work

LANSING, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) - The state's top attorney is getting involved in a local guardianship case, with a message to attorneys and professional guardians of their fiduciary duties to safeguard vulnerable adults.  Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a notice to intervene in a Wayne County guardianship case, which began in October 2021, when Patricia Dudek was appointed guardian and conservator for an individual with a $30,000 yearly income who also received an inheritance of about $42,000.Dudek's own accounting illustrates that between October 2021 and June 2022 she billed the protected person about $79,000 for less than a year's work....
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Detroit man accused of stealing, torturing ex-girlfriend’s dog

DETROIT – A Detroit man is facing animal abuse charges after authorities say he tortured his former girlfriend’s Yorkshire Terrier to harass its owner. The dog is recovering from its injuries. The man is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and stealing the dog along with other...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

ACLU warns Michigan school districts of book bans, urges schools to protect students' rights

(CBS DETROIT) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan (ACLU) sent letters to public school districts throughout the state urging them to protect the constitutional rights of students by opposing book bans in school libraries.The letter, which is being sent to hundreds of school districts, warns that banning books violates students' First Amendment rights."Together with public school students and their families all over the state, the ACLU of Michigan is monitoring this situation carefully and will take action if necessary to stop censorship and protect the rights of all children to safe and inclusive learning environments. In addition to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Karamo lawyer walks back request to block Detroit's mailed absentee ballots

Ten days after filing a lawsuit challenging the validity of thousands of Detroit absentee ballots, the lawyer for Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo walked back the request to require Detroiters to vote at the polls Tuesday or obtain an absentee ballot in person. But the lawyer, Alexandria Taylor,...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

