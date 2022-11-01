Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man guilty of 2nd-degree murder, jury deliberates less than an hour
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish jury found a Shreveport man guilty of second-degree murder Friday after a brief deliberation. It took the jury less than an hour to find 30-year-old Larry Delanta Gardner, Jr. guilty of the fatal shooting near downtown Shreveport in 2019. According to court...
Guilty Plea Entered in Louisiana Case Involving Doctor and Nurse Obtaining Controlled Substances by Fraud
Guilty Plea Entered in Louisiana Case Involving Doctor and Nurse Obtaining Controlled Substances by Fraud. Louisiana – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea on November 1, 2022, before Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to one count of obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man pleads guilty to part in armed robbery
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man who robbed a delivery truck of expensive liquor two years ago pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court Wednesday. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Deontae Battle pleaded guilty as charged to principal to armed robbery just after his jury was selected and sworn in.
KTBS
DeSoto nurse pleads guilty; doctor pleads not guilty
SHREVEPORT, La. -- DeSoto Parish nurse Debra Ezernack Craig knew she was guilty before a federal grand jury indicted her last week. She had already signed a plea agreement with the government and testified before the grand jury. Craig, 66, of Converse, made that admission public Tuesday morning with a...
ktalnews.com
Vivian man pleads guilty to indecent behavior
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Vivian man pleaded guilty to indecent behavior in a Caddo Parish District Court Thursday. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Christopher James Fuller pleaded guilty to indecent behavior just before the jury selection Thursday. Fuller sent lewd text messages to a teenage girl in May 2020, just days after her birthday. He was 38 at the time of the crime.
ktalnews.com
Jury finds Shreveport man guilty of escaping during medical visit
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who escaped custody while at Ochsner LSU Health for treatment was convicted of aggravated escape Thursday. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Caddo Parish jury unanimously returned a guilty verdict for 23-year-old Cortez Jermaine Belion. Bellion was arrested...
scttx.com
Sheriff's Department Arrests Center Man on Drug Charges
On November 3, 2022, a patrol deputy with the SCSO initiated a traffic stop on Highway 7 West for a traffic violation. Upon making contact with the driver, the deputy noticed a strong smell of marijuana. Consent to search the vehicle was granted and the patrol deputy located a clear baggie with a large amount of a clear crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamines. The weight of the suspected drugs was 27.8 grams.
ktalnews.com
Bossier man convicted of beating elderly man to death
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier Parish man was found guilty Tuesday of savagely beating an elderly motel employee to death. The Caddo District Court found Wesley Harper III, of Princeton, guilty of the murder of Robert Dehn. He attacked and robbed the elderly man in the Regency Inn on Monkhouse Dr. on Oct. 15, 2019.
ktalnews.com
Thousands of dollars of drugs seized by CPSO
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is in jail after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies found drugs and guns in his home Tuesday. According to CPSO, narcotics agents searched a home located at 1706 Peach Street in Shreveport and arrested 35-year-old Mack Marshall. The search turned up...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
CRIME PART THREE: Ware Detention Center
Chief Nikeo Collins shares a response to concerned citizens regarding recent criminal activity and explains the background that has led us to the current state of crime in the City of Natchitoches. WARE DETENTION CENTER. If you are not aware due to funding cutbacks throughout the State there are a...
KTBS
Caddo agents arrest Shreveport man, $37k worth of drugs seized
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport man after they found guns and drugs in his home on Tuesday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Thursday in a news release. Agents searched a house in the 1700 block of Peach Street in Shreveport and found a digital scale, packaging materials,...
Natchitoches Times
‘DYING INSIDE’: CHAOS AND CRUELTY IN LOUISIANA JUVENILE DETENTION
An article in the New York Times published Oct. 30, 2022, goes in-depth into the operations of Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish. Read it by clicking the link above. Natchitoches Parish youth are routinely sent to Ware since they are the closest juvenile detention center in the state.
KTBS
Caddo sheriff: Mugshots are back on website
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is once again publishing mugshots on its website. This comes months after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a new law that makes it illegal to publish many mugshots. Some law enforcement agencies stopped publishing mugshots because of the law. "We realize we...
Natchitoches Times
NPSO arrests for Oct. 13-23, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Harold McSween, 34 (wm), DWI...
KSLA
Shreveport Police Pension Fund Board says City of Shreveport owes it $1.3 million
The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. Legal or illegal: Shreveport campaign sign ordinance explained. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Did you know there are city ordinances in place meant to...
KTBS
Ethics: Mansfield mayor can't hire brother as police chief
MANSFIELD, La. – The brother of the Mansfield mayor cannot be the next police chief for the city, according to an opinion the state ethics board issued Friday. Kem Jones, the brother of Thomas Jones, who began serving as mayor on July 1, wrote to the state ethics board on Sept. 7 asking five questions all related to scenarios of him being the chief of police or in some capacity in the Police Department.
KTBS
Shreveport owes police and firefighter pensions millions of dollars
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Just days before he faces re-election, Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration is hit with another claim of financial mismanagement. This time the whistleblower is Bill Wilson. He's a retired assistant police chief who is now secretary of the Shreveport Police Pension and Relief Board. After checking bank records, he makes the startling claim that since Perkins took office, the city has not made contributions required by law -- to the tune of $1.3 million dollars.
Shreveport Police Searching for Burglary Suspects
On August 17th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a residential burglary in the 6800 block of S. Lakeshore Drive. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspects. That footage is being released to the public in hopes of identifying the suspect. If you...
KSLA
Natchitoches police searching for shooting suspect
The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. Legal or illegal: Shreveport campaign sign ordinance explained. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Did you know there are city ordinances in place meant to...
Shreveport Police: Suspect Performed Obscene Act Inside Business
The Shreveport Police Department has released the images of a suspect in a crime against the public. According to a release from the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called to a business in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue on June 20th, 2022. Employees called them to the location because of a crime committed inside their store on June 18th. Reportedly a man had entered the store, and was captured on security camera performing an obscene action inside the business.
