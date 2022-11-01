MANSFIELD, La. – The brother of the Mansfield mayor cannot be the next police chief for the city, according to an opinion the state ethics board issued Friday. Kem Jones, the brother of Thomas Jones, who began serving as mayor on July 1, wrote to the state ethics board on Sept. 7 asking five questions all related to scenarios of him being the chief of police or in some capacity in the Police Department.

