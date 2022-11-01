Shaquille O'Neal shot back at Kanye West after the Trump-supporting rapper publicly opined on the NBA Hall of Famer's business affairs. After getting bumped recently from Instagram and before that Facebook/Meta META, West took his griping to Twitter TWTR. On Thursday, reported XXL, West was apparently attempting to expose bad business practices in the entertainment industry and decided to dump on Shaq. O'Neal is in business with Jamie Salter, the Canadian billionaire CEO of Authentic Brands Group, which bought Adidas' ADDYY Reebok brand in August 2021 for approximately $2.5 billion.

1 DAY AGO