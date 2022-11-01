Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
North Dakota and Minnesota Aim to Form a Hydrogen Hub
UNDATED (NewsDakota.com) – The Governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum, and the Governor of Montana, Tim Walz, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the Heartland Hydrogen Hub, which was announced recently by the federal Department of Energy. The Governors hope to receive part of the $7 billion...
newsdakota.com
Industry Discuss North Dakota’s Energy Situation
(NDAgConnection.com) – Senator John Hoeven traveled to Washington, D.C. this week to convene a meeting between North Dakota energy producers, including representatives from Minnkota Power Cooperative and BNI Coal, and Department of the Interior (DOI) officials to urge for the approval of a new federal mine plan for the Center Mine. The new plan is needed to provide certainty for BNI and Minnkota’s continued operations. Without its approval, BNI would have to incur significant costs to make and implement contingency plans for developing other portions of the mine, resulting in higher electricity prices across the region. Currently, the required environmental assessment for the federal mine plan has been in process for 16 months.
newsdakota.com
New Statewide Missing Persons Database Launched
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDaktoa.com) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has announced the launch of a new statewide missing persons database. The publicly accessible database provides law enforcement and concerned citizens detailed information regarding persons who have been reported missing in North Dakota. The missing persons database includes the...
newsdakota.com
Powerball At Record $1.6 Billion Jackpot
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – At an estimated $1.6 Billion dollars, the Powerball Jackpot is poised to be the largest national jackpot in history on November 5. If a player wins Saturday’s $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot annuity, it will be the largest national jackpot in history, ahead of the January 2016 world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot and the $1.537 billion Mega Millions® jackpot in October 2018.
newsdakota.com
Drought Monitor: Midwest Sees Needed Precipitation
(NDAgConnection.com) – According to the latest Drought Monitor report of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), an active weather pattern over the Midwest to southern Plains brought the most precipitation to those areas this week. Warm and dry conditions dominated the northern Plains and the upper Midwest where some areas are experiencing “flash drought” conditions that are not as common this time of year. Dryness over the Southeast is starting to impact more of the region while an active pattern has started over portions of the Pacific Northwest, bringing some moisture over the western portions of the region. Temperatures were coolest over the West and southern Plains and warmest over the northern Plains and into New England.
newsdakota.com
North Dakota Deer Gun Season Opens Today At Noon
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The long-awaited deer gun season opens today, Friday Nov. 4 at Noon in North Dakota. The season runs through Sunday, Nov. 20. Doug Leier is a wildlife biologist with the North Dakota Game & Fish Department. Leier says hunters should also be aware of their...
newsdakota.com
BLOG: Cinco de Cunningham–The Three-Class Plan
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The focus group working on the three-class plan for North Dakota basketball has presented their plan to the North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA). Now, the real drama begins. Presenting the plan was a first step, a requirement of the NDHSAA for consideration, and it...
