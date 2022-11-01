ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
netflixjunkie.com

Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Get Shunned by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

Do you know about the connection between American actor Jennifer Lopez and the Sussex royal Meghan Markle? Following their exit from the royal family in January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan made headlines for going on a double date with Jennifer and her then-partner, Alex Rodriguez. The two couples met in Miami in February 2020 and had a blast together.
shefinds

Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted To Live In Windsor Castle And Be 'Seen As A Princess'

More bombshell allegations about Meghan Markle‘s hopes and dreams for her future with Prince Harry have dropped, as it’s recently been reported that she wanted to move to Windsor Castle and be “seen as a princess” after the royal wedding in 2018. (Her dreams appear to have gotten bigger over the years, as before meeting Prince Harry, she allegedly wanted to be seen as the next Gwyneth Paltrow, according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown’s book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

“She so staggeringly misses the point” – Royal Author Accuses Meghan Markle of Gaslighting People via Her Podcast

Meghan Markle is gaining worldwide recognition for her podcast Archetypes. Made under the banner Archewell Audio, the podcast is all about Markle inviting women from all across the world to discuss the troops that wrongly project women in society. Within two months of its release, the podcast made headlines by gaining a nomination for the Best Pop Podcast of 2022 in the People’s Choice Awards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
seventeen.com

Meghan Markle Has Reportedly "Put Out Request" for Kate Middleton to Be on Her Podcast

Meghan Markle has hosted a ton of celebrity guests on her critically acclaimed podcast, Archetypes, but apparently there's one person still on her wish-list: Kate Middleton. According to a new report in The Express, Duchess Meghan asked Princess Kate if she'd like to appear on the podcast during her recent trip to the United Kingdom. (Reminder: The Sussexes and Waleses were staying just five minutes apart, and made several public appearances together.)
netflixjunkie.com

How Was Lilibet “a secret key” For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle To Return to The Firm?

As if the slamming the Sussexes alone was not enough already, news media and publishing houses have dragged their children into a similar quagmire. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bringing their son into showbiz had become a subject of criticism for the experts, they have finally turned their heads toward 1-year-old Lilibet. As reported by sources, experts now believe baby Lilibet might play an important role in the future. But what would it be?
KTBS

Prince Harry 'stuns' friends with book request

Prince Harry "stunned" his friends by asking them to contribute to his upcoming memoir. The Duke of Sussex asked his pals and some former girlfriends to talk to his ghost writer, JR Moehringer, about his upbringing, life and relationships, for new book 'Spare' but it is believed many of them turned down the request, having spent years being warned not to speak about their bond with the prince.
The List

Kate Middleton Breaks An Unofficial Royal Rule With Fan

It's no secret that the United Kingdom's royal family has strict rules they must live by. Carrying a royal title comes with a thorough regimen on how to behave. According to PureWow, some of the guidelines are a bit intense. Royals must follow a strict dress code: All members of...
seventeen.com

Meghan Markle Is Glowing in This Never-Before-Seen Photo

Duchess Meghan doesn't need a tiara to be her happy, stunning self. In a throwback photo shared by The Time Is Now podcast and YouTube channel host Kasiopia Moore this week on Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex is radiant. Meghan wears an elegant, all-black ensemble consisting of a relaxed jumpsuit...
Daily Mail

Meghan's lifestyle blog takes a step nearer rebirth: Duchess's bid to trademark name 'The Tig' is 'under examination' more than 12 months after application was first made - and five years since she made 'final' post before announcing engagement to Harry

Meghan Markle's lifestyle blog has taken a step nearer rebirth as the Duchess's bid to trademark name 'The Tig' goes under examination more than 12 months after application was first made — and five years since she made 'final' post before announcing her engagement to Prince Harry. The Duchess...
The List

The List

