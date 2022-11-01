Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly 'Tiring' Of Prince Harry And The Couple May Split In 2 Years: 'This Is Enough'
If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, the former Suits actress is “tiring” of her husband, and could be seeking an “exit plan” in the not-so-distant future! Yikes!
Sharon Osbourne Makes Bold Claim About Meghan Markle
Sharon Osbourne is sharing her opinion about Meghan Markle. Last year, she was “canceled” for defending her friend Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan. While she did not completely agree with everything he said, she stood by him and was subsequently forced out of the show The Talk.
netflixjunkie.com
Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Get Shunned by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?
Do you know about the connection between American actor Jennifer Lopez and the Sussex royal Meghan Markle? Following their exit from the royal family in January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan made headlines for going on a double date with Jennifer and her then-partner, Alex Rodriguez. The two couples met in Miami in February 2020 and had a blast together.
Meghan Markle Was ‘Caught Off Guard’ When Asked About Prince Harry, Says Body Language Expert
Meghan Markle faltered after being asked this question about Prince Harry, says a body language expert.
Meghan Markle Has Become ‘Unemployable’ Because People Are ‘Scared’ to Work With Her, According to Royal Expert
Meghan Markle is making an effort to build her brand and build a new life for herself and Prince Harry after stepping away from royal duties. One royal expert thinks Meghan is 'unemployable.'
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: BANNED From Charles' Coronation Because of Harry's Memoir?!
King Charles III became the UK’s reigning monarch immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. But Charles’ coronation won’t take place until May of 2023 — and of course, the event is already a source of major controversy. Most of said controversy centers...
Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted To Live In Windsor Castle And Be 'Seen As A Princess'
More bombshell allegations about Meghan Markle‘s hopes and dreams for her future with Prince Harry have dropped, as it’s recently been reported that she wanted to move to Windsor Castle and be “seen as a princess” after the royal wedding in 2018. (Her dreams appear to have gotten bigger over the years, as before meeting Prince Harry, she allegedly wanted to be seen as the next Gwyneth Paltrow, according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown’s book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil.)
netflixjunkie.com
“She so staggeringly misses the point” – Royal Author Accuses Meghan Markle of Gaslighting People via Her Podcast
Meghan Markle is gaining worldwide recognition for her podcast Archetypes. Made under the banner Archewell Audio, the podcast is all about Markle inviting women from all across the world to discuss the troops that wrongly project women in society. Within two months of its release, the podcast made headlines by gaining a nomination for the Best Pop Podcast of 2022 in the People’s Choice Awards.
Megyn Kelly Expresses Annoyance Over The One Word Meghan Markle Kept Repeating In Her Podcast
She defied the stereotype of what a British royal family member should look and act like. Now, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is giving voice to other women who feel pigeonholed in some way. In its short time on the air, Meghan's Spotify podcast, "Archetypes," has taken a swing at racial stereotypes such as the "angry Black woman" and the fierce Asian "dragon lady."
seventeen.com
Meghan Markle Has Reportedly "Put Out Request" for Kate Middleton to Be on Her Podcast
Meghan Markle has hosted a ton of celebrity guests on her critically acclaimed podcast, Archetypes, but apparently there's one person still on her wish-list: Kate Middleton. According to a new report in The Express, Duchess Meghan asked Princess Kate if she'd like to appear on the podcast during her recent trip to the United Kingdom. (Reminder: The Sussexes and Waleses were staying just five minutes apart, and made several public appearances together.)
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Does Not Live Happily Ever After With Prince Harry? Duchess of Sussex Allegedly Chooses Friends Based on Their Money in the Bank
Meghan Markle has been accused of a lot of things by people who she knows personally and even those that don't know her. Royal experts have not also shied away from letting their opinions of Markle known to the world. And just recently, Sharon Osbourne also talked about the Duchess of Sussex.
Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle Uses Queen’s Subtle Trick to Look Royal in New Photos With Prince Harry
A body language expert analyzed new photos released of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and spotted a trick the queen would use. The expert thinks Meghan's color choice is an attempt to look 'royal.'
netflixjunkie.com
How Was Lilibet “a secret key” For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle To Return to The Firm?
As if the slamming the Sussexes alone was not enough already, news media and publishing houses have dragged their children into a similar quagmire. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bringing their son into showbiz had become a subject of criticism for the experts, they have finally turned their heads toward 1-year-old Lilibet. As reported by sources, experts now believe baby Lilibet might play an important role in the future. But what would it be?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘Don’t Have Anything to Offer’ When It Comes to Content, Says Royal Commentator
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making a new life for themselves after stepping away from royal life. One commentator doesn't believe the duke and duchess have much to offer.
It Might Be ‘Tricky’ for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Find Out What Happened With the Bullying Claims Report, Says Commentator
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are building a new life for themselves in California. However, they're still dealing with the bullying allegations. One expert thinks they might try to find out more about the report.
Meghan Markle raves Prince Harry is ‘great’ at helping with their kids
Meghan Markle raved about Prince Harry’s “great” parenting — including his ability to bring their son downstairs in the morning — in the latest episode of her podcast. The mom of two, 41, was discussing her “morning rush” with son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet,...
KTBS
Prince Harry 'stuns' friends with book request
Prince Harry "stunned" his friends by asking them to contribute to his upcoming memoir. The Duke of Sussex asked his pals and some former girlfriends to talk to his ghost writer, JR Moehringer, about his upbringing, life and relationships, for new book 'Spare' but it is believed many of them turned down the request, having spent years being warned not to speak about their bond with the prince.
Kate Middleton Breaks An Unofficial Royal Rule With Fan
It's no secret that the United Kingdom's royal family has strict rules they must live by. Carrying a royal title comes with a thorough regimen on how to behave. According to PureWow, some of the guidelines are a bit intense. Royals must follow a strict dress code: All members of...
seventeen.com
Meghan Markle Is Glowing in This Never-Before-Seen Photo
Duchess Meghan doesn't need a tiara to be her happy, stunning self. In a throwback photo shared by The Time Is Now podcast and YouTube channel host Kasiopia Moore this week on Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex is radiant. Meghan wears an elegant, all-black ensemble consisting of a relaxed jumpsuit...
Meghan's lifestyle blog takes a step nearer rebirth: Duchess's bid to trademark name 'The Tig' is 'under examination' more than 12 months after application was first made - and five years since she made 'final' post before announcing engagement to Harry
Meghan Markle's lifestyle blog has taken a step nearer rebirth as the Duchess's bid to trademark name 'The Tig' goes under examination more than 12 months after application was first made — and five years since she made 'final' post before announcing her engagement to Prince Harry. The Duchess...
The List
59K+
Followers
40K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0