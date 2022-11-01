Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Adorable Minnesota Trick-Or-Treater Fills A House’s Empty Bowl For Halloween
It's not every day you see this happen. Trick or Treating is usually a holiday where kids go out to find as much candy as they possibly can. I know when my kids were little, they weren't really happy unless their candy bucket or bag was at least half full; Usually so full that Mom had to carry it. Then they would dump it all out on the floor when they got home, and sort through the good, the bad, and the ugly. The bartering would commence. "I'll give you three tootsie rolls for that box of Nerds."
thriftyminnesota.com
Bachman’s Holiday Ideas & Inspiration for the Home Tour
One of our favorite annual traditions is coming up soon. We love to get ideas for our home at the Bachman’s annual holiday event!. We all know winter is coming. Perhaps not exactly when we want it to arrive but eventually it will be here. We all have different reasons for enjoying it, or making the best of it, but either way if we live in Minnesota, somehow we get through winter.
fox9.com
Minnesota family's dog had to be put down after they say he was kicked, punched during Amazon delivery
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family had to say goodbye this week to their beloved dog after they say she was injured during an Amazon delivery. In Katrina Frank’s Wright County home, love means a lick to the face or a paw five to the hand. But despite the presence of her dogs Benny and Butters, Frank’s house feels emptier this week.
Minnesota Holidazzle Tradition Returns for the 2022 Holiday Season
Holidazzle has always been one of my favorite traditions here in Minnesota. It used to be just a nightly parade down Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis. Now, it's grown to be so much more than that. Each weekend that Holidazzle is featured includes food, beverages, and vendors with all sorts of...
Diversity Mural in a Small Minnesota Town Causes Uproar
If you own a business, and you have owned the business for several years, you should be able to paint a mural on the side of your building, right? That is, as long as there aren't any obvious things painted that shouldn't be seen by the general public. I'm referring to things like nudity or profanity. Obviously this wouldn't be ok.
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
The Top 5 Haunted Places in Minnesota
Spooky Season, or better known as Halloween season is winding down for the year, but not before we discuss haunted places in Minnesota. Being a naturally curious person I am often wanting to learn more about this great state of ours, and of course around Halloween I want to seek the most Haunted places we have here. Happened to find a well watched subscription group on youtube, called Top 5 Scary Videos.
Is This The Most Over-The-Top Halloween Decorated Home In Minnesota? [VIDEO]
I absolutely love when people decorate their homes for Halloween. Yeah, Christmas lights are cool, but Halloween home decorations are life. Have you seen this over-the-top decorated home in Minnesota?. I also think it is pretty cool when a city has contests for the best-decorated home for Halloween. Superior Spooktacular...
mspmag.com
3 New Houseplant Shops to Watch
It’s no secret Minnesotans relish our outdoor growing season—and we equally enjoy bringing some of that green stuff into our homes. But what if it isn’t “easy being green” and we’re all thumbs versus having just two of the green variety? We’re fortunate to have options, from large-scale specialty retailers to long-standing independents as well as some under-the-radar neighborhood über-indie players that have recently caught our eye.
Gallery: Bloomington mainstay Gyropolis looks to nearly triple in size
An architectural rendering of the proposed expansion of Gyropolis restaurant in Bloomington. Courtesy of HTG architects/Bloomington Planning Commission. Bloomington’s authentic Greek restaurant Gyropolis is proposing a major expansion to bring more seating, an outdoor patio, and a pickup window to its iconic gyro destination. The Bloomington Planning Commission on...
NICU nurse creates Halloween costumes for babies
MINNEAPOLIS — A local nurse is going above and beyond to make this Halloween festive and fun for some families that might need a boost. Megan Pint works at the Masonic Children's Hospital and regularly takes care of little Kaylor. "She's actually grown quite a bit," said Pint about...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
"Love Letters" at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, starring Nancy Nelson and Don Shelby
Two Twin Cities TV icons are joining forces on the stage for a special production about love. Don Shelby and Nancy Nelson are back at WCCO to discuss "Love Letters."Click here for more.
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Crema Coffee + Cream Opens in Nokomis East
Nokomis has a new coffee shop! Crema Coffee + Crema at 5013 S. 34th Ave., opened on Oct. 12, 2022. It is owned by Leah Owens and Patrick Hankee and managed by Kit Loose. Leah’s lifelong dream was to open a coffee shop. When she was walking with her son Jack, she realized she didn’t have a destination to walk to. Her partner, Patrick, always wanted to own his own business and felt that the dream to create a coffee shop would be perfect. “If we didn’t start this, and somebody else did, we’d be customers,” Patrick said thinking about the long-time need for a coffee shop in the area.
Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs
Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka
Wineside Wine Bar & Market in Minnetonka opened Wednesday, bringing over 100 wines by the glass to Minnesota’s first self-service wine bar. In a press release, Jon Halper, CEO and owner of Top Ten Liquors, said the team has worked tirelessly to create what he believes to be the “most exciting and innovative wine experience available in the Twin Cities.”
Five ways to recycle your Halloween pumpkins
MINNEAPOLIS — Now that Halloween has officially come to a close, you might be thinking about kicking your pumpkins to the curb to make way for string lights and candy canes. But before you throw your pumpkins out with the trash, consider the environmental impact. An estimated two billion...
We’ve Got Action: Is Sugar Daddy’s Set To Re-Open? Is A Restaurant Coming?!?
I was among the throes of Minnesotans heading north this weekend for some good old deer hunting when I passed by the (former) Sugar Daddy's building in Sauk Rapids. Instead of the "For Sale" advertisement on the ribbon board out front, there were three messages repeating over and over. "COMING...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it.
Jason Aldean Announces Minnesota Show for August 2023
Hot off the heels of his Rock n Roll Cowboy Tour, Jason Aldean is already itching to hit the road again. Treasure Island Resort and Casino in Welch has just announced that Jason Aldean is coming to play their outdoor amphitheater on August 19th, 2023. Today’s announcement is the first...
