Robbinsdale, MN

1390 Granite City Sports

Adorable Minnesota Trick-Or-Treater Fills A House’s Empty Bowl For Halloween

It's not every day you see this happen. Trick or Treating is usually a holiday where kids go out to find as much candy as they possibly can. I know when my kids were little, they weren't really happy unless their candy bucket or bag was at least half full; Usually so full that Mom had to carry it. Then they would dump it all out on the floor when they got home, and sort through the good, the bad, and the ugly. The bartering would commence. "I'll give you three tootsie rolls for that box of Nerds."
WACONIA, MN
thriftyminnesota.com

Bachman’s Holiday Ideas & Inspiration for the Home Tour

One of our favorite annual traditions is coming up soon. We love to get ideas for our home at the Bachman’s annual holiday event!. We all know winter is coming. Perhaps not exactly when we want it to arrive but eventually it will be here. We all have different reasons for enjoying it, or making the best of it, but either way if we live in Minnesota, somehow we get through winter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota family's dog had to be put down after they say he was kicked, punched during Amazon delivery

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family had to say goodbye this week to their beloved dog after they say she was injured during an Amazon delivery. In Katrina Frank’s Wright County home, love means a lick to the face or a paw five to the hand. But despite the presence of her dogs Benny and Butters, Frank’s house feels emptier this week.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

The Top 5 Haunted Places in Minnesota

Spooky Season, or better known as Halloween season is winding down for the year, but not before we discuss haunted places in Minnesota. Being a naturally curious person I am often wanting to learn more about this great state of ours, and of course around Halloween I want to seek the most Haunted places we have here. Happened to find a well watched subscription group on youtube, called Top 5 Scary Videos.
MINNESOTA STATE
mspmag.com

3 New Houseplant Shops to Watch

It’s no secret Minnesotans relish our outdoor growing season—and we equally enjoy bringing some of that green stuff into our homes. But what if it isn’t “easy being green” and we’re all thumbs versus having just two of the green variety? We’re fortunate to have options, from large-scale specialty retailers to long-standing independents as well as some under-the-radar neighborhood über-indie players that have recently caught our eye.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

NICU nurse creates Halloween costumes for babies

MINNEAPOLIS — A local nurse is going above and beyond to make this Halloween festive and fun for some families that might need a boost. Megan Pint works at the Masonic Children's Hospital and regularly takes care of little Kaylor. "She's actually grown quite a bit," said Pint about...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Crema Coffee + Cream Opens in Nokomis East

Crema Coffee + Cream Opens in Nokomis East

Nokomis has a new coffee shop! Crema Coffee + Crema at 5013 S. 34th Ave., opened on Oct. 12, 2022. It is owned by Leah Owens and Patrick Hankee and managed by Kit Loose. Leah’s lifelong dream was to open a coffee shop. When she was walking with her son Jack, she realized she didn’t have a destination to walk to. Her partner, Patrick, always wanted to own his own business and felt that the dream to create a coffee shop would be perfect. “If we didn’t start this, and somebody else did, we’d be customers,” Patrick said thinking about the long-time need for a coffee shop in the area.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs

Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka

Wineside Wine Bar & Market in Minnetonka opened Wednesday, bringing over 100 wines by the glass to Minnesota’s first self-service wine bar. In a press release, Jon Halper, CEO and owner of Top Ten Liquors, said the team has worked tirelessly to create what he believes to be the “most exciting and innovative wine experience available in the Twin Cities.”
MINNETONKA, MN
KARE 11

Five ways to recycle your Halloween pumpkins

MINNEAPOLIS — Now that Halloween has officially come to a close, you might be thinking about kicking your pumpkins to the curb to make way for string lights and candy canes. But before you throw your pumpkins out with the trash, consider the environmental impact. An estimated two billion...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
St. Cloud, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

