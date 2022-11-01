Read full article on original website
wrrnetwork.com
Shoshoni gets through, Riverton falls in volleyball state tournament
The Wyoming High School State Volleyball Tournament started Thursday afternoon with two Fremont County teams, Shoshoni and Riverton, participating for a chance to win the big trophy at the end of Saturday’s matchups. Riverton floundered their first game against Laramie, losing in four sets (25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14), and...
wrrnetwork.com
Fifth Ranked Lady Rustlers on the Court Today in Casper
The Rustler Volleyball Team beat Northeastern yesterday in 4 sets, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21 and 25-15. The 5th ranked Rustlers will now play 4th ranked Western Nebraska in the championship game today at 4:00pm at Casper College.
Atypical Wind Event To Batter SE Wyoming
The Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour in wind-prone areas are possible through Saturday in southeast Wyoming. The agency on Friday morning issued an alert, sending out a message that includes the following:. High confidence in High Wind event set to...
Wyoming Makes Other States Look Wimpy On Snow Days
Not every region of the country knows how to handle snow. To be fair, not every region of the country sees winter events as we have out West. Let's give credit to the New England states. They get it. SNOW FLURRIES:. East Coast - Commute time Increases by 50%. The...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody, the Bighorn Basin, and Wyoming Getting The First Taste of Winter This Week
The season’s first significant snowstorm is on its way, so Wyomingites should anticipate snowy skies, a noticeable drop in temperature, and potentially hazardous driving for the rest of the week. After an unseasonably warm October, the first week of November is eager to cool things off. Over the next...
county17.com
Allred ignored: Wyoming county clerks make no drop box changes
Interim secretary of state’s written request won’t affect how voters can cast ballots in the 2022 general election. Election officials in the seven Wyoming counties where voters can cast ballots via drop boxes disregarded interim Secretary of State Karl Allred’s request to ditch the boxes. History:. Allred,...
county17.com
Storm to dump up to 2 feet of snow on Wyoming mountains, 10–16 inches in Yellowstone
CASPER, Wyo. — While much of the Interstate 80 corridor in Wyoming as well as areas east of the Continental Divide have seen some snow on Thursday, areas of the northwest have been dry. However, that is likely to change with a winter storm expected to dump as much...
Roadkill Is Becoming a Serious Issue For Wyoming Drivers
Wyoming has done a lot to bring down the number of vehicle vs. animal collisions in the state, including migration bridges. In some ways, these efforts have been very helpful. Yet, some numbers are, unfortunately, still on the rise. A new report by The Nature Conservancy of Wyoming shows wildlife-vehicle...
wrrnetwork.com
Much Colder Thursday, Snow Ending Later in the Day
A wintery day for most with much colder temperatures and snow showers across central and southern Wyoming. Snow showers will end from northwest to southeast this afternoon and evening.Significant snow is possible in the west from Friday night to Saturday. Thursday’s high temperatures won’t escape the 30s for Dubois and the Wind River Basin today, with the upper 30s to 40 for Thermopolis and Worland. Tonight’s lows expected in the low-to-mid single digits with below zero for Worland.
Branding Iron Online
First veteran-focused skilled nursing facility opens in Wyoming
The Wyoming Veterans Commission (WVC), in partnership with the State of Wyoming and Wyoming Department of Health, officially opened Wyoming’s first Veterans’ Skilled Nursing Facility on Oct. 20, 2022. The Veterans’ Skilled Nursing Facility consists of 3 cottages, each with 12 bedrooms and communal living spaces, specifically designed...
oilcity.news
Multiple crashes reported on snowy I-80 in Wyoming; traffic backed up near Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling along much of the Interstate 80 corridor in Wyoming, several crashes have been reported on Thursday morning. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting at least three crashes along I-80 as of 11:18 a.m. Thursday, including:. A crash at milepost 173 near Wamsutter...
Snow, Winds Of Up To 80 MPH Expected In SE Wyoming Next Few Days
Southeast Wyoming is bracing for a blast of winter weather followed by very strong winds, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting today for much of the region, including Laramie, Rawlins, and Casper. 3-5 inches of snow is expected at lower elevations under that advisory, with up to a foot of snow possible at higher elevations.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: DiVita; Dickerson; Ellis
Suzanne Marie Kountz DiVita passed away peacefully in her home on October 22, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming, after a lengthy illness. She was welcomed into her family on her mother’s birthday on December 22, 1965, the daughter of Francis Kountz and Jill Kountz in Casper, where she resided most of her life.
oilcity.news
Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming seeking nominations for women of achievement
CASPER, Wyo. — The Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming Program is currently searching for women of achievement who are wheelchair mobile to serve as contestants in the First Annual Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming event. Contestants can be nominated by a person or group or can choose to participate in the program. Organizations...
WATCH: TikTok-er Claims Sheridan Is the ‘Worst Town in Wyoming’
There have been several so-called studies and quite a few debates as to which town is actually the worst in the entire state of Wyoming, but a recent TikTok video seems to have the undeniable answer. TikTok username, connorcathcart2.0, who claims to be a Wyoming outdoorsman, posted a video three...
cowboystatedaily.com
Golden Eagle Attacked 8-Year-Old In Kyrgyzstan But Probably Won’t Happen In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A harrowing video shows a golden eagle swooping in to attack an 8-year-old girl in the central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan, but Wyoming children aren’t likely to be targeted by large raptors, a wildlife biologist said. Sheep, and possibly small...
county17.com
One dead after two semis sideswipe, one overturns Thursday in eastern Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — A North Carolina truck driver died Thursday, November 3, on Highway 212 in eastern Wyoming after a sideswipe collision between two commercial tractor-trailers, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. 74-year-old Gary Larrick has been identified as the deceased in the preliminary Highway Patrol report,...
oilcity.news
Wyoming records 76 mph wind gusts ahead of winter storm; 12+ inches of snow possible in mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming is seeing some strong winds Wednesday ahead of a winter storm that is expected to impact the area overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. The Red Canyone-South Pass area recorded a gust of 76 mph early Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Mount Coffin in Lincoln County saw a 71 mph gust at around 4:30 a.m. Buffalo recorded a 67 mph gust at 11:47 a.m. More high wind reports are available from the NWS in Riverton.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Allowing Off Road Vehicles To Go Under I-80 Could Bring Tons Of Trail Riders To SW Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Passage for off-road vehicles (ORVs) underneath Interstate 80 near Evanston is one of the last key links in a system that could attract trail riders in droves from Utah and elsewhere, significantly boosting the area’s economy, proponents said. A draft...
cowboystatedaily.com
Where’s The Promised Support For Wyoming’s Coal Workers?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming leaders for years have been asking what will happen to the state’s workforce as the Unites States transitions away from coal, which once accounted for 50% of the nation’s electricity generation. The effort to help displaced coal workers...
