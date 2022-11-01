ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, WY

wrrnetwork.com

Shoshoni gets through, Riverton falls in volleyball state tournament

The Wyoming High School State Volleyball Tournament started Thursday afternoon with two Fremont County teams, Shoshoni and Riverton, participating for a chance to win the big trophy at the end of Saturday’s matchups. Riverton floundered their first game against Laramie, losing in four sets (25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14), and...
RIVERTON, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Fifth Ranked Lady Rustlers on the Court Today in Casper

The Rustler Volleyball Team beat Northeastern yesterday in 4 sets, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21 and 25-15. The 5th ranked Rustlers will now play 4th ranked Western Nebraska in the championship game today at 4:00pm at Casper College.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Atypical Wind Event To Batter SE Wyoming

The Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour in wind-prone areas are possible through Saturday in southeast Wyoming. The agency on Friday morning issued an alert, sending out a message that includes the following:. High confidence in High Wind event set to...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Allred ignored: Wyoming county clerks make no drop box changes

Interim secretary of state’s written request won’t affect how voters can cast ballots in the 2022 general election. Election officials in the seven Wyoming counties where voters can cast ballots via drop boxes disregarded interim Secretary of State Karl Allred’s request to ditch the boxes. History:. Allred,...
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Much Colder Thursday, Snow Ending Later in the Day

A wintery day for most with much colder temperatures and snow showers across central and southern Wyoming. Snow showers will end from northwest to southeast this afternoon and evening.Significant snow is possible in the west from Friday night to Saturday. Thursday’s high temperatures won’t escape the 30s for Dubois and the Wind River Basin today, with the upper 30s to 40 for Thermopolis and Worland. Tonight’s lows expected in the low-to-mid single digits with below zero for Worland.
WYOMING STATE
Branding Iron Online

First veteran-focused skilled nursing facility opens in Wyoming

The Wyoming Veterans Commission (WVC), in partnership with the State of Wyoming and Wyoming Department of Health, officially opened Wyoming’s first Veterans’ Skilled Nursing Facility on Oct. 20, 2022. The Veterans’ Skilled Nursing Facility consists of 3 cottages, each with 12 bedrooms and communal living spaces, specifically designed...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Snow, Winds Of Up To 80 MPH Expected In SE Wyoming Next Few Days

Southeast Wyoming is bracing for a blast of winter weather followed by very strong winds, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting today for much of the region, including Laramie, Rawlins, and Casper. 3-5 inches of snow is expected at lower elevations under that advisory, with up to a foot of snow possible at higher elevations.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: DiVita; Dickerson; Ellis

Suzanne Marie Kountz DiVita passed away peacefully in her home on October 22, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming, after a lengthy illness. She was welcomed into her family on her mother’s birthday on December 22, 1965, the daughter of Francis Kountz and Jill Kountz in Casper, where she resided most of her life.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming seeking nominations for women of achievement

CASPER, Wyo. — The Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming Program is currently searching for women of achievement who are wheelchair mobile to serve as contestants in the First Annual Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming event. Contestants can be nominated by a person or group or can choose to participate in the program. Organizations...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

One dead after two semis sideswipe, one overturns Thursday in eastern Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — A North Carolina truck driver died Thursday, November 3, on Highway 212 in eastern Wyoming after a sideswipe collision between two commercial tractor-trailers, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. 74-year-old Gary Larrick has been identified as the deceased in the preliminary Highway Patrol report,...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming records 76 mph wind gusts ahead of winter storm; 12+ inches of snow possible in mountains

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming is seeing some strong winds Wednesday ahead of a winter storm that is expected to impact the area overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. The Red Canyone-South Pass area recorded a gust of 76 mph early Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Mount Coffin in Lincoln County saw a 71 mph gust at around 4:30 a.m. Buffalo recorded a 67 mph gust at 11:47 a.m. More high wind reports are available from the NWS in Riverton.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Where’s The Promised Support For Wyoming’s Coal Workers?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming leaders for years have been asking what will happen to the state’s workforce as the Unites States transitions away from coal, which once accounted for 50% of the nation’s electricity generation. The effort to help displaced coal workers...
WYOMING STATE

