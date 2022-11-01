Lakers News: What The Nets' Canning Of Steve Nash Could Mean For Darvin Ham

The coach firings have begun!

Now that the Brooklyn Nets have parted ways with head coach Steve Nash following a 2-5 start (and a summer in which Brooklyn's best player demanded Nash be canned ), every other coach on the hypothetical hot seat moves over a spot. That's just the way the NBA cookie crumbles. The real question is... Should that rule extend to new Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, whose L.A. team started off the 2022-23 season with a 1-5 record?

View the original article to see embedded media.

It certainly is theoretically possible. After all, a club fielding LeBron James and Anthony Davis should probably have at least a .500 record, and this Lakers team would love a .500 record right now.

In this writer's opinion, real blame for the Lakers' rocky road thus far should be directed at team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, who failed to pull the trigger on a trade to convert the $47.1 million expiring contract of Russell Westbrook into serious roster depth that could help maximize stars James and Davis. Westbrook has looked reborn in two games as a key energy-changing reserve (a situation Ham handled with aplomb, by the way), but he's being paid about $40 million more than he'd merit on the open market.

Because the Westbrook deal is still on L.A.'s books, that hamstrung what Pelinka could do over the summer in terms of building out the rest of the team's roster. Pelinka made some decent moves in that context, but failed to find the kind of elite shooting and/or wing defense that could really allow James and Davis to fully thrive. Some of the additions he's made since trading for Westbrook in 2021 have been pretty solid (Lonnie Walker IV and Juan Toscano-Anderson have been solid in limited minutes), others have looked fairly rusty (Patrick Beverley has yet to consistently find his shooting touch, but he's been his usual pesky self on defense), and still others have been so bad they've already found themselves at the fringes of Ham's rotation (Damian Jones, Kendrick Nunn).

This writer thinks letting Ham walk now, just months after joining the team, would be very premature. The Lakers will just never be particularly amazing without making some moves. Ham has given the club a fast-paced, defensive identity that will eventually lead to more wins than its current record suggests. There's only so much the team's offense can do with its cramped spacing, though it did enjoy a solid shooting night on Sunday, when Los Angeles converted 43.3% of its 30 triples.

Ham should not be on the hot seat just yet. Let's see what the Lakers can do when Westbrook is off the roster.

So what other NBA coaches could be seeing their feet held to the flames in the coming weeks and months?

Obviously the suspended Ime Udoka seems very unlikely to ever coach the Boston Celtics again, so technically we could count him. Doc Rivers seemed to be in trouble when the Philadelphia 76ers got off to a slow start, but the team has now won three straight contests as Joel Embiid has rounded into form, so that chatter has quieted down for now. With the Indiana Pacers seeming to be fully committed to a rebuild, it's possible that head coach Rick Carlisle could grow tired of the constant losing and opt to mosey -- although he hasn't yet, as the team is currently a respectable 3-5!

Of the three clubs with major postseason hopes that are off to surprisingly middling starts (the Miami Heat, the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Clippers), this author could see the Clippers perhaps opting to move on from Tyronn Lue should the trend last well into the season, but given Lue's reputation as one of the best coaches in the league, he would probably survive. The Clips can of course blame the extended absence of Kawhi Leonard for the team's shaky start.