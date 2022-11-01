ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: What The Nets' Canning Of Steve Nash Could Mean For Darvin Ham

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20DMG6_0iueQCVT00

The coach firings have begun!

Now that the Brooklyn Nets have parted ways with head coach Steve Nash following a 2-5 start (and a summer in which Brooklyn's best player demanded Nash be canned ), every other coach on the hypothetical hot seat moves over a spot. That's just the way the NBA cookie crumbles. The real question is... Should that rule extend to new Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, whose L.A. team started off the 2022-23 season with a 1-5 record?

View the original article to see embedded media.

It certainly is theoretically possible. After all, a club fielding LeBron James and Anthony Davis should probably have at least a .500 record, and this Lakers team would love a .500 record right now.

In this writer's opinion, real blame for the Lakers' rocky road thus far should be directed at team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, who failed to pull the trigger on a trade to convert the $47.1 million expiring contract of Russell Westbrook into serious roster depth that could help maximize stars James and Davis. Westbrook has looked reborn in two games as a key energy-changing reserve (a situation Ham handled with aplomb, by the way), but he's being paid about $40 million more than he'd merit on the open market.

Because the Westbrook deal is still on L.A.'s books, that hamstrung what Pelinka could do over the summer in terms of building out the rest of the team's roster. Pelinka made some decent moves in that context, but failed to find the kind of elite shooting and/or wing defense that could really allow James and Davis to fully thrive. Some of the additions he's made since trading for Westbrook in 2021 have been pretty solid (Lonnie Walker IV and Juan Toscano-Anderson have been solid in limited minutes), others have looked fairly rusty (Patrick Beverley has yet to consistently find his shooting touch, but he's been his usual pesky self on defense), and still others have been so bad they've already found themselves at the fringes of Ham's rotation (Damian Jones, Kendrick Nunn).

This writer thinks letting Ham walk now, just months after joining the team, would be very premature. The Lakers will just never be particularly amazing without making some moves. Ham has given the club a fast-paced, defensive identity that will eventually lead to more wins than its current record suggests. There's only so much the team's offense can do with its cramped spacing, though it did enjoy a solid shooting night on Sunday, when Los Angeles converted 43.3% of its 30 triples.

Ham should not be on the hot seat just yet. Let's see what the Lakers can do when Westbrook is off the roster.

So what other NBA coaches could be seeing their feet held to the flames in the coming weeks and months?

Obviously the suspended Ime Udoka seems very unlikely to ever coach the Boston Celtics again, so technically we could count him. Doc Rivers seemed to be in trouble when the Philadelphia 76ers got off to a slow start, but the team has now won three straight contests as Joel Embiid has rounded into form, so that chatter has quieted down for now. With the Indiana Pacers seeming to be fully committed to a rebuild, it's possible that head coach Rick Carlisle could grow tired of the constant losing and opt to mosey -- although he hasn't yet, as the team is currently a respectable 3-5!

Of the three clubs with major postseason hopes that are off to surprisingly middling starts (the Miami Heat, the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Clippers), this author could see the Clippers perhaps opting to move on from Tyronn Lue should the trend last well into the season, but given Lue's reputation as one of the best coaches in the league, he would probably survive. The Clips can of course blame the extended absence of Kawhi Leonard for the team's shaky start.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Becky Hammon Has 2-Word Reaction To Brittney Griner Decision

WNBA head coach and newly-named ESPN NBA analyst Becky Hammon is heartbroken over the Brittney Griner situation. The head coach, who was recently named a new NBA analyst for ESPN, used two words to describe the decision to sentence Griner to nine years in prison. "Gut punch," Hammon said. Griner,...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving was completely ignoring Steve Nash towards end of Nash’s tenure?

Kyrie Irving is about to have the eighth head coach of his NBA career, and that may not be a coincidence. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein shared a troubling anecdote about Irving and former Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash in a post to his Substack page this week. Having spoken with one NBA team’s advanced scouts, a group with extensive knowledge of opponents’ playcalls, Stein writes that there were about ten “easy-to-spot” instances during one of Nash’s last games as Nets head coach of Irving running a completely different play than the one that Nash called for from the sideline.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Amar'e Stoudemire Unhappy News

Last week, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made unfortunate headlines when published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and was asked about Irving's comments.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To What Jemele Hill Said About Stephen A.

During last Friday's episode of "First Take" on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith said that he's underpaid. "Just like women are underpaid compared to male counterparts, Blacks are underpaid compared to white counterparts. So when you look at it from that perspective -- and of course, I'm not talking about me," Smith said. "Even though I got news for you, I am underpaid compared to some people on television and what they get paid. But that's a subject for another day. I'm not apologizing for that to a damn soul. I am underpaid."
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy